Global Market Study on Mycotoxin Binding Agents: Growing Demand for Feed Additives to Drive Growth

Market dynamics such as opportunities, drivers, trends, and restraints have also been included in the mycotoxin binding agents market report.



Drivers impacting the mycotoxin binding agents market include the global climatic change spurring a rise in the contamination of mycotoxin, growth of poultry synergizing the demand for feed and feed additives, rising consumer awareness towards meat quality and product safety, and increasing use of compound feed, globally.There are certain restraints covered in the report too, such as rise in the cost of crop protection which inhibits the growth of mycotoxin binding agents, and lack of regulatory harmonization which hampers the growth of the mycotoxin binding agents market.



The increasing demand for crop protection in emerging economies such as the Middle East and Africa, and the rising awareness regarding the issues related to mycotoxin are expected to create opportunities in the mycotoxin binding agents market. Major trends governing the mycotoxin binding agents market include various technological advancements in the mycotoxin binding agents industry, and growth of the animal feed industry, which directly pushes the growth of the mycotoxin binding agents market.



We have also included an outlook for the global animal feed industry, major trends influencing the animal feed industry, global trends in the animal feed sector, an overview of the feed additives industry, and an overview of the mycotoxin binding agents.



The report also comprises a strategic overview, followed by the value chain analysis and key information of the prominent players operating in the global mycotoxin binding agents market, along with a detailed competitive analysis.This information will give a thorough overview of the mycotoxin binding agents market, to the readers.



The mycotoxin binding agents market report also includes a market attractiveness analysis by product type, species, and region/country, along with absolute $ opportunity and incremental $ opportunity.There is a year-on-year growth trend covered in the report for every sub-segment.



The report also includes market structure, and a detailed comparison between multinational players and regional players in the mycotoxin binding agents market.



During the study of the mycotoxin binding agents market, our analysts observed that mycotoxin binding agents are largely used as zeolites and other treated aluminosilicates, as they contain a good amount of mycotoxin binding agents.By species, the poultry segment is expected to account for a significant share of the consumption of mycotoxin binding agents.



Mycotoxin binding agents are used for others species as well, such as ruminants, swine, pet animas, aquaculture, equine, and others.



The report states that mycotoxin binding agents find large-scale application in the APAC region when compared to other regions such as the Middle East and Africa, Europe, North America, and Latin America. This disparity in applications can be attributed to the increasing demand for poultry in the APAC region.



The report also consists of the company profiles of prominent mycotoxin binding agent manufacturers, and the revenue generated by these companies across five regions – Latin America, North America, APAC (Asia Pacific), Europe, and MEA (Middle Eastern and Africa).To evaluate the revenue of mycotoxin binding agent manufacturers, the average price of mycotoxin binding agents was obtained from various suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, and exporters through quotes.



Key application segments of mycotoxin binding agents were considered, and the dynamic ones were projected on the basis of feedback from different secondary sources and primary respondents.Data points were collected and considered for the modelling approach, which includes the overview of the feed industry, overview of feed additive manufacturers, overview of the mycotoxin binding agents industry, outlook of the animal feed industry, and the average purchase price of mycotoxin binding agents.



Assuming that currency rates remain constant during the forecast period, the mycotoxin binding agents market value and volume were estimated.



The mycotoxin binding agents market report also includes additional information such as animal feed- trade scenario, global economic outlook, mycotoxin binding agents market volume analysis outlook, mycotoxin binding agents market trade outlook, key regulations in various regions, major trends in the animal feed industry, an outlook of the animal feed additives industry, forecast factors, and recent developments in the mycotoxin binding agents market.



Various secondary and primary sources were consulted during the course of the study.Secondary sources include annual reports of major companies, recent publications, Factiva, and Hoovers.



The mycotoxin binding agents market report also includes a detailed pricing analysis on the basis of product type for every region, and the trade scenario of mycotoxin binding agents. The trade scenario includes the data of top exporters and importers in the mycotoxin binding agents market.



The report includes a detailed and descriptive competition dashboard of mycotoxin binding agents, which gives an overview of the companies that have been profiled. The regional presence of companies, revenue, product offerings, headquarters of companies, and the intensity of product types, ranging from high to low, are the points that are mentioned in the competition dashboard.



A comprehensive competition analysis of the major companies in the mycotoxin binding agents market has also been provided in the report.This will help readers evaluate the long-term and the short-term strategies, various product offerings, and recent developments in the mycotoxin binding agents marketplace.



Some of the key players analyzed in the mycotoxin binding agents market report are BASF SE, Cargill, Inc., Kemin Industries, Bayer AG, Novus International, Inc., Olmix S.A., BIOMIN Holding GmbH, Inc., Nutreco N.V., Syngenta International AG, Venkys (India) Ltd., Anpario plc., Impextraco N.V., Industrial Técnica Pecuaria, S.A. (ITPSA), Norel S.A, E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Co, Neospark Drugs and Chemicals Private Limited, Lipidos Toledo SA, Alltech Inc., PeterLabs Holdings Berhad, and Perstorp Holding AB, among other mycotoxin binding agent manufacturers.



