Global Market Study on Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Industry: Cloud Deployment Model Expected to Exhibit a Higher Double Digit Growth Rate During 2018 - 2026

Report Synopsis

This report offers an 8-year forecast for the global predictive maintenance market for manufacturing industry between 2018 and 2026.In terms of value, the predictive maintenance market for manufacturing industry is expected to register a double-digit CAGR during the forecast period.



This study on the predictive maintenance market for manufacturing industry demonstrates the predictive maintenance market for manufacturing industry dynamics and trends globally across seven regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, SEA & Pacific, China, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa, which are expected to influence the current nature and future status of the predictive maintenance market for manufacturing industry over the forecast period.



Report Description

This research report on the predictive maintenance market for manufacturing industry provides a detailed analysis of the predictive maintenance market and offers insights about the various factors driving the adoption of the software and services in manufacturing industry in the future.The report on predictive maintenance market for manufacturing industry includes an extensive analysis of key industry drivers, challenges, market trends, and market structure.



The predictive maintenance market for manufacturing industry study provides a comprehensive assessment of stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business. The report on predictive maintenance market for manufacturing industry segregates the market based on component type, deployment model, technology (qualitative), and different regions globally.



The predictive maintenance market for manufacturing industry is expected to witness significant value growth during the forecast period owing to the advent of IIoT and Industry 4.0, and the proliferating adoption of cloud technology. Moreover, the increasing demand for reduced downtime and low maintenance costs from manufacturers are also driving the predictive maintenance market for manufacturing industry in terms of value.



The report on the predictive maintenance market for manufacturing industry starts with an overview of the predictive maintenance market for manufacturing industry in terms of value. In addition, this section includes an analysis of key trends, drivers, and challenges from the supply, demand, and economy side, which are influencing the predictive maintenance market for manufacturing.



The predictive maintenance market for manufacturing industry is classified based on component type, deployment model, technology (qualitative), and different regions globally.By component type, the predictive maintenance market for manufacturing industry is subsegmented into software and services.



The services segment of the global predictive maintenance market for manufacturing industry is further segmented into consulting, training, implementation & integration, and support. Based on the deployment model, predictive maintenance market for manufacturing industry is subsegmented into on-premise.



The predictive maintenance market for manufacturing industry report also includes a qualitative analysis of the integration of machine learning, deep learning, and Big Data & analytics with predictive maintenance, and the opportunity associated in the future as the adoption of the resultant solution increases in the market. Initiatives undertaken by the government to enhance to efficiency of manufacturing pants/machines, transition from on-premise to cloud, increasing awareness among the end-users, and high growth opportunities in developing countries are likely to boost the global predictive maintenance market for manufacturing industry.



A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of the market size analysis for the predictive maintenance market for manufacturing industry across different regions. This section provides a detailed analysis that covers the key trends of the global predictive maintenance market for manufacturing industry.



The next section of the global report on the predictive maintenance market for manufacturing industry contains a detailed analysis of the predictive maintenance market for manufacturing industry across various countries in the region.It provides a market outlook for 2018–2026 and sets the forecast within the context of the predictive maintenance market for manufacturing, which includes the latest technological developments as well as offerings in the predictive maintenance market for manufacturing.



This study on the predictive maintenance market for manufacturing industry discusses key trends within countries contributing to growth of the predictive maintenance market for manufacturing industry, as well as analyses the degrees at which drivers are influencing this market in each region. Key regions and countries assessed in the global predictive maintenance market for manufacturing industry include North America (U.S. & Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, & the rest of Latin America), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, & the rest of Europe), SEA (India, Australia & New Zealand, ASEAN, and the rest of SEA & Pacific), China, Japan, and MEA (GCC Countries, South Africa, Northern Africa, & the rest of MEA). This report on the predictive maintenance market for manufacturing industry evaluates the present scenario as well as the growth prospects of the predictive maintenance market for manufacturing industry across various regions globally for the period 2018 –2026. We have considered 2017 as the base year and provided data for the remaining 12 months.



To offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the predictive maintenance market for manufacturing industry will grow in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome of different types of analysis based on the technology trends.



As previously highlighted, the global predictive maintenance market for manufacturing industry is split into a number of segments.All segments in terms of component type, deployment model, technology (qualitative), and different regions are analyzed in terms of basis points to understand the relative contributions of individual segments to the market growth.



This detailed level of information is important for the identification of various key trends in the global predictive maintenance market for manufacturing industry.



In addition, another key feature of predictive maintenance market for manufacturing industry report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity.This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market.



However, the absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global predictive maintenance market for manufacturing industry.



In the final section of the report, we have included a competitive landscape to provide clients a dashboard view based on the categories of providers in the value chain, their presence in the predictive maintenance market for manufacturing industry, and key differentiators.This section is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the predictive maintenance market for manufacturing industry supply chain and the potential players for the same.



Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate the key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the marketplace.Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term & short-term strategies, key offerings, and recent developments in the predictive maintenance market for manufacturing industry.



Some of the key participants in the global predictive maintenance market for manufacturing industry report include IBM Corporation, Software AG, SAS Institute Inc., PTC Inc., Schneider Electric, Rockwell Automation, eMaint, Robert Bosch GmbH, SAP SE, and General Electric.



Key Segments



By Component Type -

Software

Services

Consulting

Integration and Implementation

Training

Support



By Deployment Model -

On-Premise

Cloud

By Technology (qualitative) -

Machine Learning

Deep Learning

Big Data & Analytics

Key Regions covered:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

SEA & Others of APAC

India

Australia and New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of SEA & APAC

China

Japan

MEA

GCC Countries

South Africa

Northern Africa

Rest of MEA

Key Companies



IBM Corporation

Software AG

SAS Institute Inc.

PTC Inc.

Schneider Electric

Rockwell Automation

eMaint

Robert Bosch GmbH

SAP SE

General Electric



