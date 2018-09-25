Global Market Study on Smart Sensors: Increasing Adoption of Automotive Sensors to be Witnessed in the Coming Years

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Report Synopsis

Persistence Market Research offers an 8-year forecast for the smart sensor market between 2018 and 2026. In terms of value, the smart sensor market is expected to register a CAGR of 15.3% during forecast period. This smart sensor market study demonstrates the global market dynamics and trends across various regions, such as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Middle East & Africa, and Japan, which influence the current nature and future status of the smart sensor market over the forecast period.



Report Description

This research report provides a detailed analysis of the smart sensor market and offers insights on various factors.This smart sensor market study provides a comprehensive assessment of stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business.



The stakeholders in this smart sensor market include smart sensor manufacturers, technology providers, system integrators, and others. The smart sensor report segregates the market based on sensor type, component, technology, and end-use industry across different regions worldwide.



Advancements in semiconductor technology has led to the rapid development of smart sensor technologies that are used for various applications such as consumer electronics, healthcare, automotive, infrastructure, industrial, healthcare, and others.Nowadays, most of the sensors have smart features that include integrated electronics and sensing elements on the same chip.



Benefits of smart sensor include high reliability, failure detection, and low power consumption.Smart sensors have currently established a strong presence in the consumer electronics sector due to robust growth in smartphones, tablets, monitors, and other electronic devices.



The demand for smart sensors in infrastructure application is increasing due to the demand for energy-saving devices and rise in smart city projects. Also, there is demand of smart sensor, such as pressure and position sensors, in the automotive sector for automated driving applications, which is expected to create growth opportunities for the smart sensor market in the automotive sector.



The report starts with an overview of the global smart sensor market in terms of value.In addition, this section includes the analysis of key trends, drivers, and restraints that are influencing the smart sensor market.



An impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints is included in the smart sensor market report to facilitate clients with crystal-clear decision-making insights.



The global smart sensor market is categorized on the basis of sensor type, component, technology, end-use industry, and region.On the basis of sensor type, the global smart sensor market is segmented into motion sensors, temperature sensors, pressure sensors, image sensors, touch sensors, position sensors, and others.



Revenue contribution from the touch sensors in the sensor type segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period due to an increase in the usage of touch sensors in the healthcare sector.



Another segment of the smart sensor market includes end-use industries where smart sensors are being used. End-use industries of the smart sensor market are segmented into healthcare, automotive, infrastructure, industrial, consumer electronics, and others.



The next section highlights a detailed analysis of smart sensors across various countries in different regions.It provides a market outlook for 2018–2026, and sets the forecast within the context of the smart sensor market to include the latest technological developments as well as service offerings in the market.



This smart sensor study discusses key trends within countries contributing to growth of the smart sensor market as well as analyzes degrees at which the drivers are influencing this market in each region. Key regions and countries assessed in this smart sensor report include North America (U.S. and Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America), Western Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Nordic, BENELUX, and the Rest of Europe), Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, and the Rest of Eastern Europe), APEJ (India, China, ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand, and the Rest of APEJ), Japan, and MEA (South Africa, North Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, and the Rest of MEA).



The smart sensor report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the smart sensor market across various regions globally for the period 2018–2026.We have considered 2017 as the base year, and provided data for the remaining 12 months.



The forecast presented in the smart sensor report assesses the total revenue by value across the market.To offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current smart sensor market, which forms the basis of how the smart sensor market will develop in the future.



Given the characteristics of the smart sensor market, we have triangulated the outcome of the analysis of different types and verticals based on technology trends.



In addition, it is imperative to note that, in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyze on the basis of key parameters, such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the smart sensor market and to identify the right opportunities across the market.



In the final section of the smart sensor market report, we have included a competitive landscape to provide clients a dashboard view based on the categories of providers in the value chain, their presence in the smart sensor portfolio, and key differentiators.This section is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the smart sensor value chain as well as the potential players for the same.



The smart sensor market report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the marketplace.Detailed profiles of smart sensor providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings, and recent developments in the smart sensor space.



Some of the key competitors covered in the report are Microsemi Corporation; STMicroelectronics; Infineon Technologies AG; Vishay Intertechnology; ABB Ltd.; Omron Corporation; Rockwell Automation, Inc.; SICK AG; Eaton Corporation; Honeywell International, Inc.; Texas Instruments Incorporated; Renesas Electronics Corporation; Yokogawa Electric Corporation; NXP Semiconductors; and Analog Devices, Inc.



Key Segments Covered in the Smart Sensor Market



Sensor Type

Motion Sensors

Temperature Sensors

Pressure Sensors

Image Sensors

Touch Sensors

Position Sensors

Others



Component

Analog-to-Digital Converters (ADC)

Digital-to-Analog Converters (DAC)

Amplifiers

Microcontrollers

Others



Technology

MEMS-based Smart Sensors

CMOS-based Smart Sensors

Others



End-Use Industry

Healthcare

Automotive

Infrastructure

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Others



Key Regions Covered

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Nordic

BENELUX

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Japan

APEJ

China

India

ASEAN

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of APEJ

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

GCC

North Africa

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Companies



Microsemi Corporation

STMicroelectronics

Infineon Technologies AG

Vishay Intertechnology

ABB Ltd.

Omron Corporation

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

SICK AG

Eaton Corporation

Honeywell International, Inc.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

NXP Semiconductors

Analog Devices, Inc.

TE Connectivity



