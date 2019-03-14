Global Market Study on Soy Protein: Increasing Demand for Soy Protein as a Nutritional Supplement to Drive Growth

LONDON, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The soy protein market report illustrates data for 2018 (estimated year) to 2027 (forecast year), in terms of both, volume in MT and sales revenue in US$.The report comprises various forecast factors that impact the growth of the soy protein market.



Market dynamics such as opportunities, drivers, trends, and restraints have also been included in the soy protein market report.



Drivers impacting the growth of the soy protein market include increasing consumer awareness towards preventive healthcare, clean label trend, increase in the demand for fortified food, increase in the penetration of organic food in the global market, use of soy proteins in various sports nutrition, high e-Commerce penetration, soy protein being easier to digest when compared to animal proteins, and the consumption of soy protein leading to a reduction of fatty liver disease instances.There are certain restraints covered in the report too, such as acceptance of genetically modified crops being low in European countries, dairy protein has more advantages and more consumer acceptance, and false claims and negative publicity.



These are some of the main factors that are hindering the growth of the soy protein market.Consumers focusing on acquisitions and mergers in the soy protein market, and increase in safety norms are expected to create opportunities in the soy protein market.



Major trends governing the soy protein market include gradual increase in the popularity of vegan diets, presence of various plant proteins such as soy protein, increase in the number of health conscious consumers, and increase in the demand for premium and healthy food options, which are all directly pushing the growth of the soy protein market.



We have also included an outlook for the global food and beverage industry, major trends influencing the food and beverage industry, developments in the food and beverage sector, an overview of the food additives industry, and an overview of the soy protein market.



The report also comprises a strategic overview, followed by a value chain analysis and key information of the prominent players operating in the global soy protein market, along with a detailed competitive analysis.This information will give a thorough overview of the soy protein market to the readers.



The soy protein market report also includes market attractiveness analysis by end use, form, and region/country, along with absolute $ opportunity and incremental $ opportunity.There is a year-on-year growth trend covered in the report for every sub-segment.



The report also includes market structure, and a detailed comparison between multinational players and regional players in the soy protein market.



During the study of the soy protein market, our analysts observed that soy protein is largely used in the concentrate form, as this form contains a good amount of soy protein.By end use, the nutritional supplements segment is expected to account for a significant share of the consumption of soy protein.



Soy proteins are used in other end uses as well, such as functional food, functional beverages, meat additives, nutritional supplements, animal feed, pharmaceuticals, and others.



The report states that, soy protein finds large-scale application in the North America region when compared to other regions such as the Middle East and Africa, Europe, APAC, and Latin America. This disparity in application can be attributed to the increasing demand for nutritional supplements in the North American region.



The report also consists of the company profiles of prominent soy protein manufacturers, and the revenue generated by these companies across five regions – Latin America, North America, APAC (Asia Pacific), Europe, and MEA (Middle Eastern and Africa).To evaluate the revenue of soy protein manufacturers, the average price of soy protein was obtained from various suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, and exporters through quotes.



Key application segments of soy protein were considered, and the dynamic ones were projected on the basis of feedback from different secondary sources and primary respondents.Data points were collected and considered for the modelling approach, which includes the overview of the food and beverage industry, overview of food additive manufacturers, overview of the soy protein industry, outlook of the food and beverage industry, and the average purchase price of soy protein.



Assuming that currency rates remain constant during the forecast period, the soy protein market value and volume were estimated.



The soy protein market report also includes additional information such as health supplement trade scenario, global economic outlook, soy protein market volume analysis outlook, soy protein market trade outlook, key regulations in various regions, major trends in the food and beverage industry, an outlook of the food and beverage industry, forecast factors, and recent developments in the soy protein market.



Various secondary and primary sources were consulted during the course of the study.Secondary sources include annual reports of major companies, recent publications, Factiva, and Hoovers.



The soy protein market report also includes a detailed pricing analysis on the basis of product type for every region, and the trade scenario of soy protein. The trade scenario includes the data of top exporters and importers in the soy protein market.



The report includes a detailed and descriptive competition dashboard of soy protein, which gives an overview of the companies that have been profiled. The regional presence of companies, revenue, product offerings, headquarters of companies, and the intensity of product types, ranging from high to low, are the points that are mentioned in the competition dashboard.



A comprehensive competition analysis of the major companies in the soy protein market has also been provided in the report.This will help readers evaluate the long-term and short-term strategies, various product offerings, and recent developments in the soy protein marketplace.



Some of the key players analyzed in the soy protein market report are Glanbia Plc, Archer-Daniels Midland Co., Cargill Incorporated, E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Co., Cosucra Groupe Warcoing, AGT Food & Ingredients, Inc., Ingredion Inc., CHS Inc., The Scoular Company, Fuji Oil Holdings Inc., Wilmar International Ltd., Ag Processing Inc., Batory Foods, Devansoy Inc., Crown Soya Protein, Shandong Yuwang Ecological Food Industry Co., Ltd., Gushen Group Co., Ltd., and Biopress S.A.S., among other soy protein manufacturers.



