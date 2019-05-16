Global Market Trends and CAGR Projections to 2023 for the Liquid Biopsy and Non-Invasive Prenatal Tests (NIPT) Market
May 16, 2019, 15:15 ET
DUBLIN, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Liquid Biopsy with Emphasis on NIPT: Global Markets to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report reviews liquid biopsy biomarkers and technologies and provides background on why liquid biopsy is increasingly viewed as a replacement for, or a companion to, tissue biopsy. It then discusses several of the significant large-scale research initiatives that are contributing to liquid biopsy development. Market-driving forces are also discussed.
In addition to this, the report examines the markets by NIPT methods, high-risk and low-risk pregnancies and geography. The end-user segment of this market is based on disease area and healthcare setting. Disease areas include trisomy 21, 18 and 13 and Turner syndrome (a sex chromosome aneuploidy). Healthcare settings include diagnostic laboratories and hospitals. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints for the NIPT market are also discussed.
The structure of several important industry subsectors was reviewed. The industry subsectors that are analyzed include next-generation sequencing (NGS) instruments, droplet digital PCR, target enrichment and amplification, single-cell DNA polymerase, prenatal screening, liquid biopsy, direct to consumer, and clinical laboratory.
The market for liquid biopsy diagnostics is analyzed by application (cancer, reproductive health, transplant), biomarker type (nucleic acids, cells, extracellular vesicles, proteins), analysis platform (microarray, NGS, PCR, proteomics and others), analysis purpose (screening/early detection, diagnosis, therapy guidance, monitoring) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World). Similarly, the market size of non-cancer applications of liquid biopsy, NIPT, is analyzed based on risk-type, analysis purpose, biomarker class, analysis method, NIPT methods, high- and low-risk pregnancies, and geography.
Market data cover the years 2017, 2018 (estimated) and 2023 (forecasted). More than 165 companies in the liquid biopsy industry are profiled in this report. Nearly 18 companies in the NIPT market have been profiled in detail.
This provides a summary of the main industry acquisitions and strategic alliances from January 2016 until December 2018, including key alliance trends.
The report includes:
- 45 data tables and 94 additional tables
- An overview of liquid biopsy and non-invasive prenatal tests (NIPT) market
- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2017, 2018 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
- Country specific data and analysis for China, Japan, India, South Korea, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and USA
- Comparative study of liquid biopsy with conventional biopsy and coverage of their respective biomarkers
- Snapshot of key liquid biopsy research and development programs
- Information on NIPT available in market such as NIFTY, Verifi prenatal test, Harmony prenatal test, Panorama, MaterniT21 and IONA test
- Description of chromosomal diseases where NIPT plays a vital role in detection and screening i.e. Down's Syndrome, Edwards Syndrome (Trisomy 18), Patau syndrome (Trisomy 13) and Turner syndrome
- Comprehensive company profiles of major players, including Agilent Technologies, Illumina, Natera, Oxford Nanopore, QIAGEN, and Thermo Fishe
Key Topics Covered:
- Chapter 1: Introduction
- Chapter 2: Summary and Highlights
- Chapter 3: Market and Technology Background
- Chapter 4: Liquid Biopsy Initiatives
- Chapter 5: Liquid Biopsy Applications
- Chapter 6: Liquid Biopsy Subindustries
- Chapter 7: Liquid Biopsy Industry
- Chapter 8: Market Breakdown by Indication-Cancer and Transplant
- Chapter 9: NIPT Industry
- Chapter 10: Liquid Biopsy-NIPT End Users
- Chapter 11: Patent Review/ New Developments
- Chapter 12: Analysis of Market Opportunities
- Chapter 13: Competitive Landscape
A selection of the companies covered include:
- 10X Genomics
- 3D Signatures
- Adaptive Biotechnologies Inc.
- Angle Plc
- Apocell Inc.
- Biocartis Nv
- Biocept Inc.
- Biodesix Inc.
- Color Genomics
- Diagnologix Llc
- Diagnomics
- Diploid
- Fabric Genomics Inc.
- Genospace
- Gigagen Inc.
- Golden Helix
- Good Start Genetics Inc.
- Grail
- Guardant Health Inc.
- Interpace Diagnostics Llc
- Natera Inc.
- Neogenomics Inc.
- New England Biolabs
- Nx Prenatal Inc.
- Oncocyte Corp.
- Oncodna Sa
- Portable Genomics Llc
- Qiagen N.V.
- Quantapore Inc.
- Quantum Biosystems Inc.
- Quantumdx
- Quest Diagnostics Inc.
- Rarecells Sas
- Rarecyte Inc.
- Screencell
- Stilla Technologies
- Syapse
- Sygnis Ag
- Sysmex Inostics Gmbh
- TAI Diagnostics Inc.
- Takara Bio Inc.
- Two Pore Guys Inc.
- Ubiquity Genomics Inc.
- Vela Diagnostics
- Volitionrx
- Xcell Biosciences Inc.
- Yikon Genomics Co. Ltd.
- ZS Genetics Inc.
