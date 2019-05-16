Global Market Trends and CAGR Projections to 2023 for the Liquid Biopsy and Non-Invasive Prenatal Tests (NIPT) Market

DUBLIN, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Liquid Biopsy with Emphasis on NIPT: Global Markets to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report reviews liquid biopsy biomarkers and technologies and provides background on why liquid biopsy is increasingly viewed as a replacement for, or a companion to, tissue biopsy. It then discusses several of the significant large-scale research initiatives that are contributing to liquid biopsy development. Market-driving forces are also discussed.

In addition to this, the report examines the markets by NIPT methods, high-risk and low-risk pregnancies and geography. The end-user segment of this market is based on disease area and healthcare setting. Disease areas include trisomy 21, 18 and 13 and Turner syndrome (a sex chromosome aneuploidy). Healthcare settings include diagnostic laboratories and hospitals. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints for the NIPT market are also discussed.



The structure of several important industry subsectors was reviewed. The industry subsectors that are analyzed include next-generation sequencing (NGS) instruments, droplet digital PCR, target enrichment and amplification, single-cell DNA polymerase, prenatal screening, liquid biopsy, direct to consumer, and clinical laboratory.



The market for liquid biopsy diagnostics is analyzed by application (cancer, reproductive health, transplant), biomarker type (nucleic acids, cells, extracellular vesicles, proteins), analysis platform (microarray, NGS, PCR, proteomics and others), analysis purpose (screening/early detection, diagnosis, therapy guidance, monitoring) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World). Similarly, the market size of non-cancer applications of liquid biopsy, NIPT, is analyzed based on risk-type, analysis purpose, biomarker class, analysis method, NIPT methods, high- and low-risk pregnancies, and geography.



Market data cover the years 2017, 2018 (estimated) and 2023 (forecasted). More than 165 companies in the liquid biopsy industry are profiled in this report. Nearly 18 companies in the NIPT market have been profiled in detail.



This provides a summary of the main industry acquisitions and strategic alliances from January 2016 until December 2018, including key alliance trends.



The report includes:

45 data tables and 94 additional tables

An overview of liquid biopsy and non-invasive prenatal tests (NIPT) market

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2017, 2018 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

Country specific data and analysis for China , Japan , India , South Korea , UK, Germany , France , Italy , Spain and USA

, , , , UK, , , , and Comparative study of liquid biopsy with conventional biopsy and coverage of their respective biomarkers

Snapshot of key liquid biopsy research and development programs

Information on NIPT available in market such as NIFTY, Verifi prenatal test, Harmony prenatal test, Panorama, MaterniT21 and IONA test

Description of chromosomal diseases where NIPT plays a vital role in detection and screening i.e. Down's Syndrome, Edwards Syndrome (Trisomy 18), Patau syndrome (Trisomy 13) and Turner syndrome

Comprehensive company profiles of major players, including Agilent Technologies, Illumina, Natera, Oxford Nanopore, QIAGEN, and Thermo Fishe

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3: Market and Technology Background

Chapter 4: Liquid Biopsy Initiatives

Chapter 5: Liquid Biopsy Applications

Chapter 6: Liquid Biopsy Subindustries

Chapter 7: Liquid Biopsy Industry

Chapter 8: Market Breakdown by Indication-Cancer and Transplant

Chapter 9: NIPT Industry

Chapter 10: Liquid Biopsy-NIPT End Users

Chapter 11: Patent Review/ New Developments

Chapter 12: Analysis of Market Opportunities

Chapter 13: Competitive Landscape

A selection of the companies covered include:



10X Genomics

3D Signatures

Adaptive Biotechnologies Inc.

Angle Plc

Apocell Inc.

Biocartis Nv

Biocept Inc.

Biodesix Inc.

Color Genomics

Diagnologix Llc

Diagnomics

Diploid

Fabric Genomics Inc.

Genospace

Gigagen Inc.

Golden Helix

Good Start Genetics Inc.

Grail

Guardant Health Inc.

Interpace Diagnostics Llc

Natera Inc.

Neogenomics Inc.

New England Biolabs

Nx Prenatal Inc.

Oncocyte Corp.

Oncodna Sa

Portable Genomics Llc

Qiagen N.V.

Quantapore Inc.

Quantum Biosystems Inc.

Quantumdx

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Rarecells Sas

Rarecyte Inc.

Screencell

Stilla Technologies

Syapse

Sygnis Ag

Sysmex Inostics Gmbh

TAI Diagnostics Inc.

Takara Bio Inc.

Two Pore Guys Inc.

Ubiquity Genomics Inc.

Vela Diagnostics

Volitionrx

Xcell Biosciences Inc.

Yikon Genomics Co. Ltd.

ZS Genetics Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dzj9er

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

