Global Marketing Analytics Markets to 2026: Monitoring and Reacting to Shifting Customer Preferences

DUBLIN, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Marketing Analytics: 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for marketing analytics should grow from $3.2 billion in 2021 to $6.4 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9% for the period of 2021-2026.

In this report, the market has been segmented based on deployment type, organization size, application, end-use industry and geography. The report provides an overview of the global market for marketing analytics and analyses market trends. Using 2020 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period 2021 through 2026.

Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on deployment type, organization size, application, end-user industry and geography. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of the marketing analytics solution providers.

Market analytics is defined as the practice of using software for detecting relevant patterns in data to make inform marketing decisions. Businesses across many sectors utilize marketing analytics to make data-driven decisions that optimize marketing spend on the most effective activities.

To execute an efficient and profitable marketing plan, businesses must be equipped with the appropriate measurement tools. Marketing analytics enables businesses to precisely assess the effectiveness of their campaigns and make data-driven decisions. Rather than basing marketing initiatives on disparate data sources or assumptions, marketing analytics enables businesses to view the full picture across all marketing channels, enabling them to make informed decisions about their marketing activities.

The global market for marketing analytics has been segmented based on application, deployment, organization size, end-user industry and geography. Based on application, the market for marketing analytics has been segmented into social media marketing, e-mail marketing, search engine marketing, content marketing and others.

The dominance of social media marketing in marketing analytics is largely attributed to the increasing usage of social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram in developing economies such as India, Indonesia and Brazil. The availability of affordable internet access and data packages has facilitated the internet's expansion into previously inaccessible areas, enabling marketers to ascertain consumers' needs and design appropriate marketing strategies.

Additionally, social media marketing enables marketing teams to strengthen customer relationships and more effectively monitor competition by closely monitoring consumer involvement trends.

The global market for marketing analytics based on organization size was categorized into large enterprises and small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Large enterprises currently dominate the market for marketing analytics and are expected to maintain their dominant position over the forecast period.

Large enterprises dominate the market for marketing analytics to large volumes of structured data and a skilled workforce. Large enterprises have significantly increased the adoption of marketing analytics solutions such as customer analytics, campaign analytics and sentiment analytics for efficiently managing the vast databases of customers and assets.

The Report Includes:

Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, 2020, estimates for 2021 with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Highlights of the marketing analytics based on deployment, organization size, application, and end-user vertical

Information on big data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning in marketing, and discussion on benefits of marketing analytics solutions

Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast, and an overview of technological advancements and strategic innovations within the industry

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis

Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players of the industry, including Adobe Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., SAS Institute Inc., Teradata Corp., and Wipro Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Marketing Analytics: Market Overview

Introduction to Big Data Analytics

Types of Big Data Analytics

Factors Driving the Growth of Big Data Analytics

Introduction to Marketing Analytics

Marketing Analytics for an Evolving Marketing Mix

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Marketing

Impact of COVID-19 on the Market for Marketing Analytics

Monitoring and Reacting to Shifting Customer Preferences

Personalization

Channel Performance

Campaign Performance

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Organization Size

Introduction

Large Enterprises

Benefits of Marketing Analytics Solutions

Small and Medium Enterprises

Declining Costs of Data Sources

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Deployment

On-premise

Cloud

Types of Cloud Deployment

Factors Driving the Market for Cloud Analytics

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application

Social Media Marketing

Email Marketing

Search Engine Marketing

Content Marketing

Benefits of Content Marketing

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End-User Industry

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail

Consumer Packaged Goods

Hospitality and Tourism

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Accenture Plc

Adobe Inc.

Experian Plc

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Ngdata Sa

Oracle Corp.

Pegasystems Inc.

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Teradata Corp.

Wipro Ltd.

