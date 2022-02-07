Global Marketing Automation Market Report 2021: Uncap Future Growth Potential With Marketing Automation

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Marketing Automation Powers Businesses Post COVID-19 , 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report aims to decode the benefits and role of MAS in sales enablement for organizations. The study will also focus on growth opportunities for vendors and offer commentary on some key players in the market.

The study also touches upon the correlation between MAS and customer experience. The key technologies (also covered in the report) transforming the MAS market globally include NLP, smart workflows, and robotic process automation.

The pandemic has been an essential influence for the increase in digital marketing among B-to-B and B-to-C companies. There has been an explosion in advertising on over-the-top (OTT) channels. Companies are embracing organic social media interactions and focusing on the omnichannel approach to the customer journey. With so many people on digital platforms all the time, marketers have an inherent understanding that digital is king. Even after the pandemic, most of their focus should be on online channels. Offline channels are now less important.

A marketing automation solution (MAS) comprises platforms that automate marketing and sales activities to drive revenue growth and empower organizations to make data-driven decisions on both online and offline channels.

MASs either integrate with third-party customer relationship management (CRM) systems or have native CRMs built-in. MASs create campaigns and workflows for social media, email marketing, and websites. MAS use is increasing globally, but companies still face some internal challenges. Organizations are still concerned with security, how effective a MAS will be, the investment decision versus hiring more labour, and the fit that a MAS will have in their IT infrastructure.

A MAS includes the following 4 functions:

Lead management

Sales enablement

Campaign management

Marketing analytics and measurement

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Marketing Automation Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Solution Overview

Introduction to Marketing Automation

Marketing Automation Pyramid - Different Parts that Come Together to Make Market Automation Work

Must Have Marketing Automation Software Features

Key Benefits of Marketing Automation Solutions

Stages Through Which A Marketing Automation Software Helps

Impact of Using Marketing Automation Tools

Insights About the Usage Of Marketing Automation Solutions

Key Business Goals

Top Priorities for Digital Transformation Investment

Departments Driving the Adoption of Digital Solutions

Key Reasons for Investing in AI

Focus Areas for Marketing Automation Vendors for Next 3 Years

Market Environment - Key Growth Drivers and Restraints

Growth Drivers for Marketing Automation

Growth Restraints for Marketing Automation

Revenue Forecast by Region - Marketing Automation Solutions

Key Marketing Automation Players in Competition

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Revenue Attribution Solutions

Growth Opportunity 2: Marketing Automation for Manufacturing

Growth Opportunity 3: Chatbots and Machine Learning in Marketing Automation

Appendix

