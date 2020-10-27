NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Report Scope: Systems controlled by sensors have become integral in today's automobiles, and this has made most electro-mechanical devices better refined and more efficient.The development and deployment of numerous sensing technologies support and enable the introduction of advanced electronic systems, although there are challenges regarding robustness, reliability, quality and cost.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0870796/?utm_source=PRN





New sensors are emerging to improve system functionality and to enable future advanced systems, but existing sensors will also continue to find new applications and build upon their past records of performance. This report will study the areas in the production of an automobile that have advanced with the use of sensors and the markets for these sensors in various applications and regions.



For this report, automobiles are considered to include all passenger cars, light commercial vehicles (LCVs), heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs), buses and specialized vehicles (e.g., racing cars, semi-automatic vehicles, autonomous vehicles).



Report Includes:

- 94 data tables and 31 additional tables

- An overview of the global markets for automotive sensor technologies

- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2019, estimates for 2020 and 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Market share analysis of sensors for automotive vehicles by technology type, end user, application segment and major geographical regions covering North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World

- A look at the development and deployment of number of sensing technologies and details of the advanced electronic systems, and their challenges

- Information on advance driver assistance systems (ADAS) and hybrid and electric vehicles and discussion on the increased demand for convenience, comfort, safety, efficiency and environmental protection, all of which are contributing to the growth of the market

- Detailed analysis of the current market trends, market forecast, drivers, challenges, and opportunities affecting market growth and discussion of technological, regulatory and competitive elements as well as economic trends affecting the future marketplace for vehicular sensor technologies

- Coverage of U.S. patents issued for developments in automotive sensor technologies by all major categories including year of issue, country, number of patents issued to different companies and type of technology or process

- Company profiles of major sensors manufacturers including ABB Ltd., Bosch Sensortec Gmbh, Crossbow Technologies Inc., ELESYS North America Inc., Hitachi Automotive Systems, Honeywell Sensing & Controls, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., and Valeo S.A.



Summary:

Sensors have become indispensable in automobiles because they provide vital information about parameters such as temperature, position, pressure, force and load, and flow and level, and they affect various systems in the automobile.Technological advances in electronic control systems increase the efficiency of these automotive sensors, so users are calling for advances in sensor accuracy, reliability, response time, robustness, miniaturization and communication capability.



The automotive sensor industry is robust and is expected to experience sound growth during the five-year forecast period.



Automobiles utilize numerous sensors to provide critical data concerning performance, safety, comfort and other functions.One of the first applications of automobile sensors was to measure the manifold absolute pressure in ignition and fuel control systems.



This continues to be an important parameter. Sensors used to enhance powertrain performance (e.g., crankshaft position, knock, air mass flow, exhaust gas, temperature) were subsequently added to automobiles. New challenges have come up with the increasing use of electronically controlled and actuated systems for power steering, slip control systems and adaptive cruise control in automobiles. New sensors for applications in long-range radar, optical torque steering, tire-pressure monitoring and yaw rate measurement have been added to traditional sensors. The cost of the sensor is also a contributory factor in the selection of sensors, and large-volume production is a solution for this problem. Sensor manufacturers must deliver robustly built sensors with the necessary quality and price to stay competitive in the market.



Automotive sensors are vital components of automotive electronic systems. Modern vehicles rely on these electronic systems so that vehicles meet efficiency and security standards as well as environmental regulations. The amount of automotive electronics content per vehicle is increasing due to -

- Government regulations concerning safety and emissions.

- Introduction of high-end options in modern vehicles by major automobile manufacturers.

- Consumer demand for safety, comfort, infotainment applications and fuel efficiency.



The electronics content is increasing in automobiles, and the number of automotive sensors used in vehicles is increasing as well.The market for automotive sensors is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED per year from 2021 to 2026.



The new applications of automobile sensors will help to cater to increasing environmental and safety legislations, as well as boost the market.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0870796/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

