Global Markets for Raman Spectroscopy, 2019-2023 with Profiles of Agilent Technologies, Bruker, PerkinElmer, Smiths Detection, and Thermo Fisher Scientific

DUBLIN, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Markets for Raman Spectroscopy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report forecasts the market size for Raman spectroscopy used in end applications including life sciences, material sciences, carbon materials, semiconductors and others. Forecasts for individual end applications are classified on the basis of Raman spectroscopy instruments and geographic region.



The report also provides an overview of Raman spectroscopy, introduces the value chain of the industry, and highlights the characteristics of Raman spectroscopy adoption by various sampling techniques adopted by the vendors. On the basis of the application area, the market was studied for life sciences, material sciences, carbon materials, semiconductors, and other applications. All regional and global players were taken into consideration in the estimation of market size through tracking the revenues and market share of key vendors.

In terms of instrument sales, probe-based Raman spectroscopy accounts for the largest share of the global market for Raman spectroscopy, and this product segment is expected to continue to lead the market throughout the forecast period of 2018 through 2023.



The major factor driving the market for probe-based Raman spectroscopy is its ability to conduct Raman spectroscopy in real time and easily provide information regarding the materials or samples. With advancements in technology, the other types of instruments, such as micro-Raman and Fourier-transform (FT) Raman, are likely to be adopted by industry for various types of applications.



Increasing demand for real-time analysis of samples in the harshest conditions is expected to propel the demand for SERS during the forecast period of 2018 through 2023.



In terms of applications, the life sciences segment led the global market for Raman spectroscopy in 2017 and is expected to continue to do so throughout the forecast period. In addition to the analysis of blood samples, this technology is also used in the analysis of diseases such as cancer. The need to diagnose the disease at the earliest stages is driving the growth of the market.



Among geographic regions, North America accounted for the largest share of the global market for Raman spectroscopy in 2017, and it is expected to continue to do so throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the well-developed infrastructure and skilled workforce in North America.



Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region. With the growing economies of China, India, South Korea, Australia and Japan, a huge increase in demand for Raman spectroscopy is likely to occur in this region.



The Report Includes:

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

Highlights of the innovation-driven Raman spectroscopy market, and the major regions and countries involved in such developments

An assessment of the widespread applications of Raman spectroscopy and the market dynamics of each application segment

Identification of the key trends related to the applications, sampling techniques and instruments that shape and influence the Raman spectroscopy market

Detailed description of surface-enhanced Raman scattering and tip-enhanced Raman scattering

Examination of the competitive landscape for the market, and coverage of major industry players, their key strategies, product developments and revenue details

Company profiles of key players in the Raman spectroscopy market, including Agilent Technologies Inc., Bruker Corp., PerkinElmer Inc., Smiths Detection Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Intended Audience

Scope of Report

Research Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market Overview

Market Definition

History

Market Scenario

Value Chain Analysis

Component Providers

Instrument Manufacturers

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Opportunities

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Sampling Technique

Introduction

Surface-Enhanced Raman Scattering

Tip-Enhanced Raman Scattering

Other Raman Scattering Techniques

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type of Instrument

Introduction

Probe-based Raman

Fourier-transform Infrared Raman

Micro-Raman

Others

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application Area

Introduction

Life Sciences

Material Sciences

Carbon Materials

Semiconductors

Others

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Introduction

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

Market Share Analysis

Analysis of Major Strategies

Key Market Developments

Case Studies

Use of Raman Spectroscopy for Art Purposes

Pigment Analysis of the Gutenberg Bibles

Characterization of Mummified Tissues

Ancient Ceramics and Glasses

In Situ Analysis of Medieval Frescoes with Portable Raman Spectroscopy

Conclusions

Chapter 9 Company Profiles



