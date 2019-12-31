NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Report Scope:

The report forecasts the market size for Raman spectroscopy used in end applications including life sciences, material sciences, carbon materials, semiconductors and others.Forecasts for individual end applications are classified on the basis of Raman spectroscopy instruments and geographic region.

Geographic regions include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World. Major countries studied in this market are the U.S., Canada, Germany, Switzerland, U.K., France, China, Japan, India and other countries around the globe.



The report also provides an overview of Raman spectroscopy, introduces the value chain of the industry, and highlights the characteristics of Raman spectroscopy adoption by various sampling techniques adopted by the vendors.On the basis of application area, the market was studied for life sciences, material sciences, carbon materials, semiconductors, and other applications.



All regional and global players were taken into consideration in the estimation of market size through tracking the revenues and market share of key vendors. Some of the major companies profiled in the report are Aabspec Instrumentation Corp., Agilent Technologies Inc., B&W Tek, Bruker, Digilab Inc., Foss, Horiba Ltd., JEOL Ltd., Kaiser Optical Systems Inc., Metrohm India Ltd., Montana Instruments Corp., Ocean Optics Inc., Ondax Inc., Coherent Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Renishaw PLC, Rigaku Corp., Shimadzu Corp., Smiths Detection Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific and TSI Inc.



Market values were estimated based on the revenue of all Raman spectroscopy vendors, including revenue from lab assisted contract services, Raman libraries, Raman spectroscopy software sales, and revenues from research lab automation solutions and maintenance services.



Report Includes:

- 57 tables

- A brief overview of the global markets for Raman spectroscopy

- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

- Highlights of the innovation-driven Raman spectroscopy market, and the major regions and countries involved in such developments

- An assessment of the widespread applications of Raman spectroscopy and the market dynamics of each application segment

- Identification of the key trends related to the applications, sampling techniques and instruments that shape and influence the Raman spectroscopy market

- Detailed description of surface enhanced Raman scattering and tip enhanced Raman scattering

- Examination of competitive landscape for the market, and coverage of major industry players, their key strategies, product developments and revenue details

- Company profiles of key players in the Raman spectroscopy market, including Agilent Technologies Inc., Bruker Corp., PerkinElmer Inc., Smiths Detection Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific



Summary

Raman spectroscopy is a spectroscopic technique used to observe vibration, rotational and other lowfrequency modes in a system.The Raman effect was discovered over 70 years ago, but Raman spectroscopy was not used as an analytical tool until the invention of the laser.



The initial Raman spectra of biological materials were measured with visible laser excitation, primarily using gas lasers.In chemistry, Raman spectroscopy is commonly used to provide a fingerprint by which molecules can be identified.



Raman spectroscopy relies on Raman scattering or inelastic scattering of monochromatic light, usually from a laser in the visible, near infrared or near ultraviolet range.The laser light interacts with molecular vibrations, phonons or other excitations in the system, resulting in the energy of the laser photons being shifted up or down.



The shift in energy provides information about the vibrational modes in the system. Infrared spectroscopy yields similar, but complementary, information.



In terms of instrument sales, probe-based Raman spectroscopy accounts for the largest share of the global market for Raman spectroscopy, and this product segment is expected to continue to lead the market throughout the forecast period of 2018 through 2023.The major factor driving the market for probe-based Raman spectroscopy is its ability to conduct Raman spectroscopy in real time and easily provide information regarding the materials or samples.



Probe-based Raman spectroscopy accounted for REDACTED of the Raman spectroscopy market in 2017. With advancements in technology, the other types of instruments, such as micro-Raman and Fourier-transform (FT) Raman, are likely to be adopted

by industry for various types of applications.



In terms of sampling techniques, surface-enhanced Raman scattering (SERS) accounted for the largest market share, with REDACTED of the global market for Raman spectroscopy in 2017. Increasing demand forreal-time analysis of samples in the harshest conditions is expected to propel the demand for SERS during the forecast period of 2018 through 2023.



In terms of applications, the life sciences segment led the global market for Raman spectroscopy in 2017 and is expected to continue to do so throughout the forecast period.In addition to the analysis of blood samples, this technology is also used in the analysis of diseases such as cancer.



The need to diagnose disease at the earliest stages is driving the growth of the market.



Among geographic regions, North America accounted for the largest share of the global market for Raman spectroscopy in 2017, and it is expected to continue to do so throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the well-developed infrastructure and skilled work force in North America.



Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region. With the growing economies of China, India, South Korea, Australia and Japan, a huge increase in demand for Raman spectroscopy is likely to occur in this region.

