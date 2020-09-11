Global Markets for Stucco, Forecast to 2027 - Traditional Three-Coat Stucco Market to Reach US$4 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Stucco - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 272-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

The global analysis and forecast periods covered within the report are 2020-2027 (Current & Future Analysis) and 2012-2019 (Historic Review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027.

Global Stucco Market to Reach $13.5 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Stucco estimated at US$10.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% over the period 2020-2027.

Traditional Three-Coat Stucco, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3% CAGR and reach US$4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Newer One-Coat Stucco segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.1% CAGR

The Stucco market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

  • Arcat, Inc.
  • BASF SE
  • California Stucco Products Corporation
  • CertainTeed Corporation
  • DowDuPont, Inc.
  • Merlex Stucco
  • Omega Products International
  • Parex USA, Inc.

Key Topics Covered

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Stucco Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
  • Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 41

