Global Markets for Vaccine Technologies, 2020-2025: Recent Outbreaks of Covid-19 & Zika Virus Account for Recent Market Growth
Sep 22, 2020, 07:00 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Markets for Vaccine Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market is mainly driven by the sales of major human vaccines such as Prevnar 13, Gardasil, ProQuad, Varivax, M-M-R II, polio/pertussis/Hib vaccines, and influenza vaccines.
There has been increasing government interest in various parts of the world due to sudden outbreaks of major diseases such as Ebola, Zika virus, chikungunya, avian influenza, the H1N1 virus, and COVID-19; these outbreaks have been the primary reason for the recent market growth.
Regulations are in place to check outbreaks due to tourists carrying the diseases, and vaccines have become a requirement in some countries and are highly recommended for international travelers. Various government programs and increased public awareness regarding viral diseases such as hepatitis, measles-mumps-rubella (MMR), and polio have augmented vaccination rates in various countries. The growth in this industry is also driven by the global population increases and the acceptance of adult vaccines.
Vaccines can significantly reduce the burden of many diseases and increase life expectancy through prevention. The introduction of newer vaccines covering many diseases is another factor pushing the market towards significant growth. New product offerings to address unmet needs, contingency planning for pandemic infections, awareness of disease prevention, improving economic conditions in developing countries, and increasing interest and investments from major pharmaceutical companies are shaping the vaccine market.
Growth in the vaccine market is anticipated on the basis of technological advancements with respect to the development of novel vaccines towards emerging infectious diseases, cancers, and allergies. Continuous improvements in vaccine design, delivery technologies, and manufacturing will also help market growth.
The global animal vaccine market is also growing in importance. Increasing demand for livestock products and an increase in pet ownership are the foremost reasons for increasing vaccination in animals. Significant developments in biotechnology, informatics, and information systems have prompted better planning and execution of animal disease prevention in many countries.
In terms of geography, North America accounted for a major share in the total vaccine market, along with Asia-Pacific. The North American market is driven by strict regulations and high awareness, whereas the Asia-Pacific market is driven by high demand due to the broad prevalence of diseases such as influenza and hepatitis.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Definitions
- Immune System and Vaccines
- How Vaccines Work?
- Types of Immunity
- Advantages of Vaccination
- History of Vaccines
- Types of Vaccines
- Attenuated (Live) Vaccines
- Inactivated (Killed) Vaccines
- Toxoid Vaccines
- Subunit Vaccines
- Conjugate Vaccines
- Recombinant Vector Vaccines
- DNA Vaccines
- RNA Vaccines
- Adjuvants and Excipients
- Pathogen Components
- Particulate Adjuvants
- Infectious Diseases Preventable by Vaccines
- Human Diseases
- Viral Diseases
- Bacterial Diseases
- Animal Diseases
- Food-Producing Animals
- Companion Animals
- Other Animals
- Rapid Manufacturing for Pandemics
- Types of Vaccine Manufacturing Methods
- Plant-Based Vaccines
- Egg-Based Vaccine Manufacturing
- Cell-Based Vaccines
- Investigational Vaccine Manufacturing Methods
- Clinical Development of Vaccines
- Clinical Development of Pandemic Vaccines
- Laws and Regulations
- Vaccine Distribution in the Case of Pandemic Diseases
- Government Initiatives
- Recent Technologies and Companies
- Technological Advancements Such as Rapid Manufacturing
- Rising Immunization across the Globe
- Government Support for Vaccine Development
- Lack of Awareness in Low-Income Countries
- Opportunities
- RNA Vaccination
- Rise of Antibiotic Resistance
- Current Situation
- Dynamics of the Market for Human Vaccines
- Dynamics of the Market for Animal Vaccines
- Regulatory Aspects
- World Health Organization (WHO) Prequalified Vaccines
- New Product Approvals
- Recalls
- Vaccine Shortage
- Significant Regulatory Developments in Vaccine-Preventable Disease Products
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Human Vaccine
- Human Vaccines by Type
- Attenuated (Live) Vaccines
- Inactivated Vaccines
- Conjugate Vaccines
- DNA/rDNA Vaccines
- Subunit Vaccines
- Toxoid Vaccines
- Other/Combination Vaccines
- Vaccines by Age Group
- Pediatric Vaccines
- Vaccines for Adolescents and Adults
- Vaccines for the Geriatric Population
- Vaccine by Disease Type
- Diptheria
- Influenza
- Hepatitis A
- Measles
- Rotavirus
- Chickenpox
- Other Diseases and Combination Vaccines
- Outbreak of Diseases
- Vaccines by Delivery Route
- Intramuscular Injection
- Intradermal Injection
- Mucosal Vaccination
- Nanopatch
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Animal Vaccine
- Animal Vaccines
- Market by Type
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of APAC
- Rest of the World
Chapter 7 COVID-19 Impact on Present and Future
- Impact of COVID-19 on Vaccine Supplies
- Massive Impact on Lower-Income Countries Threatens More Disease Outbreaks
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
- Abbott Laboratories
- Astellas Pharma Inc.
- Astrazeneca Plc
- Baxter International Inc.
- Bayer Animal Health
- Bharat Biotech International Ltd.
- Biological E. Ltd.
- Bio-Manguinhos
- Bioproperties Pty Ltd.
- Boehringer Ingelheim Gmbh
- Bul Bio National Center Of Infectious And Parasitic Diseases Ltd. (Bb-Ncipd Ltd.)
- Cadila Healthcare Ltd. (Zydus Cadila)
- Ceva Sante Animale
- China National Biotec Group (Cnbg)
- Colorado Serum Co.
- CSL Ltd.
- Elanco Animal Health
- Emergent Biosolutions Inc.
- Fatro Spavia
- GE Healthcare
- Geneone Life Sciences Inc.
- Precigen Inc. (Formerly Intrexon)
- Geovax
- Glaxosmithkline Plc
- Green Cross Corp.
- Ibio Inc.
- Institut Pasteur De Dakar
- Johnson & Johnson Inc.
- LG Life Sciences
- Maxcyte Inc.
- Merck & Co., Inc.
- Novartis Pharma Ag
- Panacea Biotec Ltd.
- Pfenex Inc.
- Pfizer Inc.
- Profectus Biosciences Inc.
- PT Bio Farma
- Replikins Ltd.
- Sanofi Pasteur
- Serum Institute Of India Ltd.
- Statens Serum Institut
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Valneva Se
- Virbac
- Zoetis Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ywonz8
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets