Global Markets for Vaporizers, E-Cigarettes, and Other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) 2015-2030

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vaporizers, E-Cigarettes, And Other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) Global Market Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Vaporizers, E-Cigarettes, and other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) market was worth $22.33 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20% and reach $46.3 billion by 2023.



Rising awareness of health issues caused by smoking conventional tobacco cigarettes among smoking population is driving the growth of the e-cigarettes market. Conventional tobacco cigarettes release toxic compounds that adversely affect the health of the individual. The e-cigarettes are less toxic and safer compared to conventional tobacco cigarettes.



For instance, in December 2018, British American Tobacco company released the Vype iSwitch and Vype iSwitch Maxx based on Puretech blade technology, involves using an ultra-slim stainless-steel blade to heat e-liquid and create vapor. The vapor products do not burn tobacco, the vapor contains significantly lower levels of toxicants in the smoke created when burning tobacco. Therefore, e-cigarettes have reduced risk properties compared to traditional cigarettes.



Rigid government regulations on the ban of E-cigarettes is restricting the growth of the Vaporizers, E-Cigarettes, and other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) market. Numerous nations have prohibited the deal and fabricate of e-cigarettes to secure the youth and children from the hurtful impacts and habit of E-cigarettes.



For example, in December 2019, Indian government has passed prohibition of electronic cigarettes (production, manufacture, import, export, transport, sale, distribution, storage and advertisement) bill 2019 that imposed the ban of E-cigarettes. The government banned the e cigarettes as the manufacturing companies are promoting them as a way to get out of the smoking but research studies have shown that most of the people are addicting to the E-cigarettes.



Medicated cannabis vaporizers have gained increasing demand in the vaporizers market. Cannabis vaporizers have controlling heating technology and offer the possibility of precisely adjusting the temperature of the heater by means of a display on the unit, giving the user full control over the density of the aerosol produced. For instance, Storz & Bickel, a subsidiary of Canopy growth corporation has developed and manufactured vaporizers (Volcano medic and the Mighty medic) as per European Medical Device Directive 93/42/ECC and Standard DIN EN 60601.



In September 2018, Turning Points Brands, Inc., an US based tobacco products provider acquired 100% stake in International Vapor Group, Inc. in a deal worth USD 29 million. Addition of International Vapor Group will strengthen Turning Points Brands, Inc. and will have significant impact on vapor business. International Vapor Group, Inc., an US based e-cigarettes company founded in 2012 and served with several brands under its name.



Major Players in the Market Are Dash Vapes, Hubbly Bubbly, Liquideu, Nice Vapor, Pacific Smoke International, Puff Ecig, Simple Vape Co. London Ltd, Smokio, Vape Escapes, Vapor Line.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Vaporizers, E-Cigarettes, and Other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) Market Characteristics



3. Vaporizers, E-Cigarettes, and Other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) Market Size And Growth

3.1. Global Vaporizers, E-Cigarettes, and Other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global Vaporizers, E-Cigarettes, and Other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market



4. Vaporizers, E-Cigarettes, and Other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Vaporizers, E-Cigarettes, and Other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Vaporizers

E-Cigarettes

Other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS)

4.2. Global Vaporizers, E-Cigarettes, and Other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) Market, Segmentation By E-Cigarettes Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Disposable

Rechargable

Modular

4.3. Global Vaporizers, E-Cigarettes, and Other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) Market, Segmentation By Vaporizers Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

E-cigarette Vaporizers

Marijuana Vaporizers

Medical Vaporizers

5. Vaporizers, E-Cigarettes, and Other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) Market Regional And Country Analysis

5.1. Global Vaporizers, E-Cigarettes, and Other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Vaporizers, E-Cigarettes, and Other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned



Cannakorp

Dash Vapes

Davinci

Dripclub

Grenco Science

Halo Cigs

Hubbly Bubbly

Kure Vapes

Liquideu

Nice Vapor

Pacific Smoke International

Pax

Puff Ecig

Simple Vape Co. London Ltd.

Smokio

UK Ecig Store

Vape Escapes

Vapexhale

Vapor Line

Volcano Vaporizer

