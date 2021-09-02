Global Massage Chair Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Massage Chair Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global massage chair market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



A massage chair stands for an upholstered armchair with a recliner back designed for massaging head, neck, shoulders, back, arms and hands. Based on the vibrating mechanism, the chair includes a combination of motors, gears, heating pads, airbags, etc. Some of the advanced massage chairs have additional features, such as bluetooth connectivity, adjustable foot and armrests, remote control, massage pillow pad, etc. A massage chair offers several therapeutic benefits by de-stressing, relieving joint aches, reducing back pain, minimizing pressure on heart and lungs, improving blood circulation, alleviating acid reflux, enhancing metabolism, and providing relaxation. Owing to these benefits, massage chairs are widely installed across diverse sectors, including hospitality, retail, healthcare, residential, and commercial sectors.



The high prevalence of work-related stress and hectic consumer lifestyles has led to an increasing need for stress-relieving and relaxing solutions. The rising consumer awareness towards several therapeutic benefits of massage therapies in relieving pain and stress is catalyzing the product demand. Furthermore, the growing inclination towards different massage therapies that offer specific complementary services, such as aromatherapy, acupressure and physiotherapy, also contributes to the market growth. In addition to this, growing health concerns among consumers have augmented the demand for massage chairs for stimulating blood circulation, pain-relief, muscle relaxation, and releasing hormones, such as endorphins and serotonin. Additionally, the elevating consumer living standards supported by their rising disposable income levels have further boosted the sales of luxury and high-end products, such as massage chairs. Furthermore, the wide availability of massage chairs across several distribution channels coupled with the emergence of e-commerce platforms has further catalyzed product sales.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being, Bodyfriend, Cozzia USA, Daito Denki Kogyo Co., Ltd., Family Inada Co. Ltd, Fujiiryoki, Human Touch, Infinity, Kahuna Massage Chair, Luraco, Ogawa, OSIM International Ltd, Panasonic, Shanghai Rongtai Health Technology Co., Ltd., etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global massage chair performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global massage chair market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the conventional/robotic?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global massage chair market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Massage Chair Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of Covid-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Conventional/Robotic

6.1 Conventional

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Robotic

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Product Type

7.1 Inversion Massage Chairs

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Zero Gravity Massage Chairs

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Targeted Massage Products

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End-Use

8.1 Commercial

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Residential

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

9.1 Specialty Stores

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Online

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Others

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Bodyfriend

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 Cozzia USA

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 Daito Denki Kogyo Co., Ltd.

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4 OSIM International Ltd.

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5 Family Inada Co. Ltd.

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6 Fujiiryoki

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 Human Touch

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8 Infinity

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 Kahuna Massage Chair

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10 Luraco

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11 Ogawa

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12 Panasonic

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12.3 Financials

14.3.13 Shanghai Rongtai Health Technology Co., Ltd.

14.3.13.1 Company Overview

14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.13.3 Financials

