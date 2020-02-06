Global Masterbatch Market Study 2017-2028 - Market Trends, Leading Players, Supply Chain, Technological Innovations, Key Developments, Future Strategies
Feb 06, 2020, 19:30 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Masterbatch Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forcast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Masterbatch Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028.
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include technological developments in additive masterbatch, rising emphasis on developing carrier resins for masterbatch, and growth in emerging economies.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2017, 2018 revenue estimations are presented for 2019 and forecasts for 2023 and 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.
With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.
Report Highlights
- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Application Analysis
1.5 End User Analysis
1.6 Strategic Benchmarking
1.7 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Technological Developments in Additive Masterbatch
3.1.2 Rising Emphasis on Developing Carrier Resins for Masterbatch
3.1.3 Growth in Emerging Economies
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
4 Masterbatch Market, By Polymer
4.1 Polypropylene
4.2 Polyvinyl Chloride
4.3 Polyethylene
4.3.1 High-Density Polyethylene
4.3.2 Low-Density Polyethylene & Linear Low-Density Polyethylene
4.4 Polyurethane
4.5 Polystyrene
4.6 Polyethylene Terephthalate
4.7 Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate (EVA)
4.8 Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)
4.9 Polyvinylchloride (PVC)
4.10 Other Polymers
4.11 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene
4.12 Polycarbonate
4.13 Polyamide
5 Masterbatch Market, By Type
5.1 Additive Masterbatch
5.1.1 Antioxidant Additive
5.1.1.1 Primary & Secondary
5.1.1.2 Secondary
5.1.1.3 Primary
5.1.2 Antimicrobial Additive
5.1.3 UV Stabilizer
5.1.4 Optical Brightner
5.1.5 Flame Retardant
5.1.6 Foaming Agent/Blowing Agent
5.1.7 Nucleating Agent
5.2 Color Masterbatch
5.2.1 Tailor-Made Colors
5.2.2 Specialty Color
5.2.2.1 Metallic
5.2.2.2 Phosphorescent
5.2.2.3 Fluorescent
5.2.2.4 Pearlescent
5.2.3 Standard Color
5.3 White Masterbatch
5.4 Filler Masterbatch
5.5 Black Masterbatch
5.6 Special Effect
6 Masterbatch Market, By Process
6.1 Molding
6.2 Extrusion
7 Masterbatch Market, By Application
7.1 Anti-Fog Agent
7.2 Antifouling Agent
7.3 Antistatic Agent
7.4 Corrosion Inhibitor
7.5 Extrusion Aids
7.6 Flame Retardant
7.7 Lubricant
7.8 Phosphorescence
7.9 Ultraviolet Resistance
7.10 Other Applications
8 Masterbatch Market, By End User
8.1 Automotive
8.1.1 Interior
8.1.2 Exterior
8.2 Consumer Goods
8.2.1 Furniture
8.2.2 Electronics
8.2.3 Footwear
8.3 Packaging
8.3.1 Flexible Packaging
8.3.2 Rigid Packaging
8.4 Textile
8.5 Building & Construction
8.5.1 Fences & Fenestrations
8.5.2 Doors & Windows
8.5.3 Pipes & Fittings
8.5.4 Siding
8.6 Food and Beverage
8.7 Electrical & Electronics
8.8 Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG)
8.9 Pharmaceutical
8.10 Agriculture
8.11 Health Care
8.12 Other End Users
8.12.1 Household Appliances
8.12.2 Vegetables
8.12.3 Sports & Leisure
9 Masterbatch Market, By Geography
9.1 North America
9.2 Europe
9.3 Asia Pacific
9.4 Middle East
9.5 Latin America
9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
10 Key Player Activities
10.1 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.3 Product Launch & Expansions
10.4 Other Activities
11 Leading Companies
11.1 Polyone Corporation
11.2 A Schulman Inc.
11.3 Hubron International
11.4 Tosaf Group
11.5 Clariant
11.6 Munzing Chemie GmbH
11.7 Ampacet Corporation
11.8 DIC Corp.
11.9 Cabot Corporation
11.10 Plastiblends
11.11 Plastika Kritis S.A.
11.12 RTP Company
11.13 Penn Color Inc.
11.14 Ferro Corp.
