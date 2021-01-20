Global Matcha Tea Market to 2026 by Grade, Product, Production Technology, Distribution, Nature of Raw Material, Application, Packaging, Usage, Flavour, & Vendor Landscape
Jan 20, 2021, 11:00 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Matcha Tea Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Matcha Tea market is expected to reach $2.69 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2019 to 2026
Matcha is a high-grade green tea obtained from tencha leaves that is grounded into a fine powder. It contains 137 times more antioxidants than other tea and is, therefore, it has more health benefits for the health-conscious people. Due to high antioxidant content matcha tea also helps in boosting metabolism and also in burning more calories.
Factors such as rising demand for organic products, growth in tea production & consumption, and increasing health awareness among consumers are driving the growth of the market. However, high product cost is restraining the growth of the market.
Based on the product, the powder segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period which is attributed to its smooth texture, clean taste and good flavours.
The key vendors mentioned are Unilever, Nestle, Tata Global Beverages Ltd, Sun Time, DoMatcha, Marushichi Seicha, Kissa Tea, Ujimatcha, Mizuba Tea, Ippodo Tea, Encha, Midori Spring, Yanoen, AOI Seicha, ShaoXing Royal Tea, and Marukyu Koyamaen.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
- How this market evolved since the year 2018
- Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope
- Key Market Developments and financials of the key players
- Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants
- SWOT Analysis of the key players
- Fastest growing markets analyzed during the forecast period
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Synopsis
2 Research Outline
2.1 Research Snapshot
2.2 Research Methodology
2.3 Research Sources
3 Market Dynamics
4 Market Environment
5 Global Matcha Tea Market, by Grade
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Culinary
5.3 Classic
5.4 Ceremonial
6 Global Matcha Tea Market, by Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Instant Premixes
6.3 Ready-To-Drink Beverage
6.4 Powder
6.5 Liqueurs
6.6 Matcha Green Tea Beers
7 Global Matcha Tea Market, by Production Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Pan-Fried
7.3 Steamed
8 Global Matcha Tea Market, by Distribution Channel
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Retail Stores
8.3 Supermarket/ Hypermarket
8.4 Convenience Stores
8.5 Online Sales
8.6 Modern Trade
8.7 Specialty Stores
8.8 Departmental Stores
9 Global Matcha Tea Market, by Nature of Raw Material
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Organic
9.3 Conventional
10 Global Matcha Tea Market, by Type
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Traditional
10.3 Flavoured
10.4 Unsweetened
10.5 Sweetened
11 Global Matcha Tea Market, by Application
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Personal Care & Cosmetics
11.3 Nutraceutical
11.4 Food & Beverages
12 Global Matcha Tea Market, by Packaging
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Stand Up Pouches
12.3 Cartons
12.4 Tins
12.5 Bulk Bags
12.6 Sachets
13 Global Matcha Tea Market, by Usage
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Additive-Use
13.3 Drinking-Use
14 Global Matcha Tea Market, by Flavour
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Herbs
14.3 Flowers
14.4 Spices
15 Global Matcha Tea Market, by Geography
16 Strategic Benchmarking
17 Vendors Landscape
17.1 Unilever
17.2 Nestle
17.3 Tata Global Beverages Ltd
17.4 Sun Time
17.5 DoMatcha
17.6 Marushichi Seicha
17.7 Kissa Tea
17.8 Ujimatcha
17.9 Mizuba Tea
17.10 Ippodo Tea
17.11 Encha
17.12 Midori Spring
17.13 Yanoen
17.14 AOI Seicha
17.15 ShaoXing Royal Tea
17.16 Marukyu Koyamaen
