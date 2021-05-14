Global Material Test Equipment Market Report 2021: Growth Potential led by Drive to Improve Sustainability in Automotive and Aerospace Industries

DUBLIN, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Material Test Equipment Market 2021 - Emphasis on Zero-defect Manufacturing Powering Demand" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research analyzes the global trends in the material test equipment market across different industries. This is a mature market and material test equipment finds use in verticals such as automotive, aerospace, metals and plastics.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a considerable impact on the CAPEX spending of customers both in the automotive and aerospace industries, globally. The study provides an outlook on when the market is likely to revive and asses the next 5 years.

The market has been segmented by product type and region. With businesses impacted considerably due to supply chain disruption and reduced demand globally, 2020 witnessed a considerable decline in the demand for material test equipment products. Despite several countries beginning to relax restrictions, it is unlikely that demand will return to the pre-COVID-19 levels in 2021.

The market has been segmented by product type and region. The study covers a market share analysis of the top competitors. The study also identifies the prominent channels of distribution used in this market. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for 2017 through 2025.

The geographical scope of the study includes North America, Europe, Asia-pacific (APAC), and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

The top companies offer several products in addition to offering automated testing machines. The demand for high-quality products that meet international standards will continue to drive demand for testing equipment globally.

The report discusses the various trends, drivers, and restraints that are impacting the material test equipment market across the different industries, and the business impact of these drivers and restraints on the enterprises, service providers, and small and medium businesses.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Material Test Equipment Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Material Test Equipment Market

Material Test Equipment Market Scope of Analysis

Market Segmentation

Key Competitors for Material Test Equipment Market

Key Growth Metrics for Material Test Equipment Market

Distribution Channels for Material Test Equipment Market

Growth Drivers for Material Test Equipment Market

Growth Driver Analysis for Material Test Equipment Market

Growth Restraints for Material Test Equipment Market

Growth Restraint Analysis for Material Test Equipment Market

Forecast Assumptions, Material Test Equipment Market

Revenue Forecast, Material Test Equipment Market

Revenue Forecast by Product, Material Test Equipment Market

Revenue Forecast by Region, Material Test Equipment Market

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical, Material Test Equipment Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis, Material Test Equipment Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region, Material Test Equipment Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical, Material Test Equipment Market

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis, Material Test Equipment Market

Competitive Environment, Material Test Equipment Market

Revenue Share, Material Test Equipment Market

Revenue Share Analysis, Material Test Equipment Market

Challenges and Technology Advancements, Material Test Equipment Market

What Issues Will Industry 4.0 Help Resolve in Material Testing?

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Universal Testing Machines

Key Growth Metrics for Universal Testing Machines Segment

Revenue Forecast, Universal Testing Machines Segment

Revenue Forecast by Region, Universal Testing Machines Segment

Revenue Forecast Analysis, Universal Testing Machines Segment

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Servo-hydraulic Testing Machines

Key Growth Metrics for Servo-hydraulic Testing Machines Segment

Revenue Forecast, Servo-hydraulic Testing Machines Segment

Revenue Forecast by Region, Servo-hydraulic Testing Machines Segment

Revenue Forecast Analysis, Servo-hydraulic Testing Machines Segment

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Hardness Testing Machines

Key Growth Metrics for Hardness Testing Machines Segment

Revenue Forecast, Hardness Testing Machines Segment

Revenue Forecast by Region, Hardness Testing Machines Segment

Revenue Forecast Analysis, Hardness Testing Machines Segment

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Impact Testing Machines

Key Growth Metrics for Impact Testing Machines Segment

Revenue Forecast, Impact Testing Machines Segment

Revenue Forecast by Region, Impact Testing Machines Segment

Revenue Forecast Analysis, Impact Testing Machines Segment

7. Growth Opportunity Universe, Material Test Equipment Market

Growth Opportunity 1: Material Testing for Additive Manufacturing Quality Assurance, 2020

Growth Opportunity 2: Industry 4.0 Enabling Automated Material Testing, 2020

8. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jlrl0x

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

