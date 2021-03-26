Global Material Testing Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast
Mar 26, 2021, 16:45 ET
DUBLIN, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Material Testing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global material testing market reached a value of US$ 5.61 Billion in 2020. Material testing refers to the technique of measuring the physical, structural and mechanical properties of various materials and components. It is used for analyzing the behavior of metals, ceramics and plastics, under different conditions and for assessing if they are in optimal condition. Material testing can be classified as mechanical testing; thermal testing; resistance testing against corrosion, radiation and biological deterioration; and nondestructive testing. These tests are majorly conducted through universal, servo-hydraulic, hardness and impact test machines and are used for production, quality control, research, and laboratory applications. As a result, material testing finds extensive applications across various industries, such as automotive, aerospace & defense, construction, education, energy & power and oil & gas.
Rapid industrialization, along with significant growth in the construction sector, is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Raw materials are tested for their mechanical properties to maintain or improve the quality of the products. For instance, in the construction industry, materials, such as adhesives, sealants, concretes, mortar, ceramics, slates, stones and pipes, are tested to check if they have the desired properties. In line with this, the manufacturing of innovative composites across various industries is also contributing to the market growth.
Several technological advancements, such as the development of testing equipment with multi-stage testing capabilities and picture-video capture functionalities, are favoring the market growth. Other factors, including increasing product adoption by the medical sector to test material integrity, surface morphology and adhesion capacities, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global material testing market to reach a value of US$ 6.9 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.51% during 2021-2026.
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Admet Inc., Ametek Inc., Applied Test Systems LLC, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Labquip, Mistras Group Inc., Mitutoyo Corporation, MTS Systems Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Tinius Olsen Ltd., Wirsam Scientific and ZwickRoell AG.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global material testing market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global material testing market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the material?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global material testing market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Material Testing Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Universal Testing Machines
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Servohydraulic Testing Machines
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Hardness Testing Machines
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Impact Testing Machines
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Non-Destructive Testing Machines
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Material
7.1 Metals and Alloys
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Plastics
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Rubber and Elastomers
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Ceramics and Composites
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Others
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by End Use Industry
8.1 Automotive
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Construction
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Education
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Aerospace and Defense
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Oil and Gas
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
8.6 Energy and Power
8.6.1 Market Trends
8.6.2 Market Forecast
8.7 Others
8.7.1 Market Trends
8.7.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 North America
9.2 Asia Pacific
9.3 Europe
9.4 Latin America
9.5 Middle East and Africa
10 SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes
13 Price Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Admet Inc.
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2 Ametek Inc.
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2.3 Financials
14.3.3 Applied Test Systems LLC
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4 Illinois Tool Works Inc.
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4.3 Financials
14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.5 Labquip
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6 Mistras Group Inc.
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 Financials
14.3.7 Mitutoyo Corporation
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8 MTS Systems Corporation
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 Financials
14.3.9 Shimadzu Corporation
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9.3 Financials
14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.10 Tinius Olsen Ltd.
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 Financials
14.3.11 Wirsam Scientific
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.12 ZwickRoell AG
14.3.12.1 Company Overview
14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.12.3 Financials
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3arcfn
