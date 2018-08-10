Global Mattress Market to 2023 - Market is Projected to Surpass $42 Billion

DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Mattress Market By Product Type (Innerspring, Memory Foam, Latex and Others), By Size (Twin, Twin XL, Full Size and Others), By End Use (Residential, Commercial and Institutional), By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to Global mattress market is projected to surpass $ 42 billion by 2023

Growth in the market is led by increasing demand for mattresses from rising number of households as well as commercial and institutional sectors, which include hospitality, education and corporate sectors. Moreover, increasing inflow of innovative products that offer enhanced sleep comfort to the users is further expected to positively impact the global mattress market over the next five years.

Global Mattress Market 2013-2023 discusses the following aspects of mattress in global market:

Mattress Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Product Type (Innerspring, Memory Foam, Latex and Others), By Size (Twin, Twin XL, Full Size and Others), By End Use (Residential, Commercial and Institutional), By Region

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Global mattress market is controlled by these major players, namely:





Tempur Sealy International, Inc

Serta Simmons Bedding , LLC

, LLC Sleep Number Corporation

Corsicana Mattress Company

Sheela Foam Limited

Dorel Industries Inc.

Hilding Anders AB

Casper Sleep Inc.

King Koil Licensing Company

Kingsdown, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:







1. Global Mattress: Product Overview







2. Research Methodology







3. Executive Summary







4. Voice of Customer







5. Global Mattress Market Outlook







6. Global Innerspring Mattress Market Outlook







7. Global Memory Foam Mattress Market Outlook







8. Global Latex Mattress Market Outlook







9. Global Air Filled Mattress Market Outlook







10. Global Water Mattress Market Outlook







11. Global Other Mattress Market Outlook







12. Asia-Pacific Mattress Market Outlook







13. North America Mattress Market Outlook







14. Europe Mattress Market Outlook







15. Middle East & Africa Mattress Market Outlook







16. South America Mattress Market Outlook







17. Porter's Five Force Analysis







18. Market Dynamics







19. Market Trends and Developments







20. Competitive Landscape







21. Strategic Recommendations







For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ms8bfh/global_mattress?w=5





