Global Mattress Market to 2023 - Market is Projected to Surpass $42 Billion
The "Global Mattress Market By Product Type (Innerspring, Memory Foam, Latex and Others), By Size (Twin, Twin XL, Full Size and Others), By End Use (Residential, Commercial and Institutional), By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to Global mattress market is projected to surpass $ 42 billion by 2023
Growth in the market is led by increasing demand for mattresses from rising number of households as well as commercial and institutional sectors, which include hospitality, education and corporate sectors. Moreover, increasing inflow of innovative products that offer enhanced sleep comfort to the users is further expected to positively impact the global mattress market over the next five years.
Global Mattress Market 2013-2023 discusses the following aspects of mattress in global market:
- Mattress Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Product Type (Innerspring, Memory Foam, Latex and Others), By Size (Twin, Twin XL, Full Size and Others), By End Use (Residential, Commercial and Institutional), By Region
- Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
Global mattress market is controlled by these major players, namely:
- Tempur Sealy International, Inc
- Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC
- Sleep Number Corporation
- Corsicana Mattress Company
- Sheela Foam Limited
- Dorel Industries Inc.
- Hilding Anders AB
- Casper Sleep Inc.
- King Koil Licensing Company
- Kingsdown, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Global Mattress: Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
5. Global Mattress Market Outlook
6. Global Innerspring Mattress Market Outlook
7. Global Memory Foam Mattress Market Outlook
8. Global Latex Mattress Market Outlook
9. Global Air Filled Mattress Market Outlook
10. Global Water Mattress Market Outlook
11. Global Other Mattress Market Outlook
12. Asia-Pacific Mattress Market Outlook
13. North America Mattress Market Outlook
14. Europe Mattress Market Outlook
15. Middle East & Africa Mattress Market Outlook
16. South America Mattress Market Outlook
17. Porter's Five Force Analysis
18. Market Dynamics
19. Market Trends and Developments
20. Competitive Landscape
21. Strategic Recommendations
