Global Mattress Topper Market (2021 to 2031) - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast

This study presents a wealth of information on key market dynamics, including drivers, market trends, and challenges, as well as the structure of the global mattress topper market across the globe. The publisher's study offers valuable information about the global mattress topper market to illustrate how the market would grow during the forecast period, 2021-2031.



Key indicators of market growth, which include value chain as well as supply chain analyses, and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), are elucidated in the study in a comprehensive manner. This data can help readers interpret quantitative growth aspects of the global mattress topper market during the forecast period.



An extensive analysis on business strategies of leading market players is also featured in the study on the global mattress topper market. This can help readers understand principal factors to foresee growth in the global mattress topper market. In this study, readers can also find specific data on the qualitative and quantitative growth avenues for the global mattress topper market, which is expected to guide market players in making apt decisions in the future.



Key Questions Answered in the Report

What are the key factors influencing the mattress topper market in each region?

What will be the CAGR of the global mattress topper market between 2017 and 2031?

What is the future scope and current trends in technologies of the global mattress topper market?

What is the revenue of the global mattress topper market based on segments?

Which key strategies are used by top players of the global mattress topper market?

Which are the leading companies in the global mattress topper market?

Key Topics Covered:



Section 1. Preface

1.1. Market Definition and Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Key Research Objectives

1.4. Research Highlights



Section 2. Assumptions



Section 3. Research Methodology



Section 4. Executive Summary



Section 5. Market Overview

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Market Dynamics

5.2.1. Drivers

5.2.2. Restraints

5.2.3. Opportunities

5.3. Key Trends Analysis

5.3.1. Demand Side Analysis

5.3.2. Supply Side Analysis

5.4. Key Market Indicators

5.4.1. Overall Mattress Industry Overview

5.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.6. Value Chain Analysis

5.7. Industry SWOT Analysis

5.8. Raw Material Analysis

5.9. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

5.10. Global Mattress Topper Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2031

5.10.1. Market Revenue Projections (US$ Mn)

5.10.2. Market Volume Projections (Thousand Units)



Section 6. Global Mattress Topper Market Analysis and Forecast, By Type

6.1. Global Mattress Topper Market Size (US$ Mn & Thousand Units) Forecast, By Type, 2017-2031

6.1.1. Memory Foam

6.1.2. Latex

6.1.3. Feather

6.1.4. Wool

6.1.5. Others

6.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Type



Section 7. Global Mattress Topper Market Analysis and Forecast, By Size

7.1. Global Mattress Topper Market Size (US$ Mn & Thousand Units) Forecast, By Size, 2017-2031

7.1.1. Twin or Single Size

7.1.2. Twin XL Size

7.1.3. Full or Double Size

7.1.4. Queen Size

7.1.5. King Size Mattress

7.1.6. Other

7.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Size



Section 8. Global Mattress Topper Market Analysis and Forecast, By Price Range

8.1. Global Mattress Topper Market Size (US$ Mn & Thousand Units) Forecast, By Price Range, 2017-2031

8.1.1. Low

8.1.2. Medium

8.1.3. High

8.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Price Range



Section 9. Global Mattress Topper Market Analysis and Forecast, By End-user

9.1. Global Mattress Topper Market Size (US$ Mn & Thousand Units) Forecast, By End-user , 2017-2031

9.1.1. Residential

9.1.2. Commercial

9.2. Incremental Opportunity, By End-user



Section 10. Global Mattress Topper Market Analysis and Forecast, By Distribution Channel

10.1. Global Mattress Topper Market Size (US$ Mn & Thousand Units) Forecast, By Distribution Channel , 2017-2031

10.1.1. Online

10.1.1.1. E-Commerce Websites

10.1.1.2. Company Owned Website

10.1.2. Offline

10.1.2.1. Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

10.1.2.2. Specialty Stores

10.1.2.3. Others

10.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Distribution Channel



Section 11. Global Mattress Topper Market Analysis and Forecast, By Region

11.1. Mattress Topper Market Size (US$ Mn & Thousand Units) Forecast, By Region, 2017-2031

11.1.1. North America

11.1.2. Europe

11.1.3. Asia Pacific

11.1.4. Middle East & Africa

11.1.5. South America

11.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Region



Section 12. North America Mattress Topper Market Analysis and Forecast



Section 13. Europe Mattress Topper Market Analysis and Forecast



Section 14. Asia Pacific Mattress Topper Market Analysis and Forecast



Section 15. Middle East & Africa Mattress Topper Market Analysis and Forecast



Section 16. South America Mattress Topper Market Analysis and Forecast



Section 17. Competition Landscape

17.1. Market Player - Competition Dashboard

17.2. Market Revenue Share Analysis (%), by Company, (2020)

17.3. Company Profiles (Details - Company Overview, Sales Area/Geographical Presence, Revenue, Strategy & Business Overview)

17.3.1. Tempur Sealy International, Inc.

17.3.1.1. Company Overview

17.3.1.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

17.3.1.3. Revenue

17.3.1.4. Strategy & Business Overview

17.3.2. Sleep Number

17.3.2.1. Company Overview

17.3.2.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

17.3.2.3. Revenue

17.3.2.4. Strategy & Business Overview

17.3.3. Tuft & Needle

17.3.3.1. Company Overview

17.3.3.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

17.3.3.3. Revenue

17.3.3.4. Strategy & Business Overview

17.3.4. Saatva, Inc.

17.3.4.1. Company Overview

17.3.4.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

17.3.4.3. Revenue

17.3.4.4. Strategy & Business Overview

17.3.5. Parachute Home

17.3.5.1. Company Overview

17.3.5.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

17.3.5.3. Revenue

17.3.5.4. Strategy & Business Overview

17.3.6. Therapedic International

17.3.6.1. Company Overview

17.3.6.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

17.3.6.3. Revenue

17.3.6.4. Strategy & Business Overview

17.3.7. The Company Store

17.3.7.1. Company Overview

17.3.7.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

17.3.7.3. Revenue

17.3.7.4. Strategy & Business Overview

17.3.8. Avocado Mattress, LLC.

17.3.8.1. Company Overview

17.3.8.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

17.3.8.3. Revenue

17.3.8.4. Strategy & Business Overview

17.3.9. Linenspa

17.3.9.1. Company Overview

17.3.9.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

17.3.9.3. Revenue

17.3.9.4. Strategy & Business Overview

17.3.10. Lucid Mattress

17.3.10.1. Company Overview

17.3.10.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

17.3.10.3. Revenue

17.3.10.4. Strategy & Business Overview



Section 18. Key Takeaways

18.1. Identification of Potential Market Spaces

18.1.1. Type

18.1.2. Distribution Channel

18.1.3. Geography

18.2. Understanding the Buying Process of the Customers

18.2.1. Preferred Type

18.2.2. Preferred Pricing

18.2.3. Target Audience

18.3. Prevailing Market Risks

18.3.1. Preferred Sales & Marketing Strategy



