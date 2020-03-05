Global Mattresses Industry
Mattresses market worldwide is projected to grow by US$16.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6%. Traditional Innerspring, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$31.6 Billion by the year 2025, Traditional Innerspring will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$572.9 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$506 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Traditional Innerspring will reach a market size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Mattresses - Addressing the Basic Human Need, Sleep
Recent Market Activity
Current and Future Analysis
Growth Drivers in a Nut Shell
Developing Markets to Drive Future Growth
Market for Innerspring and Hybrid Mattresses Exhibit
Significant Growth
Specialty Mattresses Post Stronger Growth
Foam and Latex Mattresses Exhibit Significant Demand
Mattress Production Scenario
Factors Influencing Mattress Purchase
Ranking of Factors Influencing Mattress Purchase
Global Competitor Market Shares
Mattresses Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Amerisleep (USA)
Casper Sleep Inc. (USA)
Corsicana Bedding, Inc. (USA)
Innocor, Inc. (USA)
King Koil (USA)
Kingsdown, Inc. (USA)
Paramount Bed Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Relyon Limited (UK)
Restonic Mattress Corporation (USA)
Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC (USA)
Sleep Number Corporation (USA)
Silentnight Group Ltd. (UK)
Spring Air International (USA)
Tempur Sealy International Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Key Factors Driving Growth of the Mattresses Market
Ballooning Global Population & Increasing Urbanities Offer
Significant Growth Opportunities
Increasing Home Refurbishment Projects & Growing Home Ownership
to Spur Growth
Rising Incidence of Back Related Disorders to Benefit Market
Prospects
Rapid Expansion of Healthcare Industry Continues to Fuel Growth
Expansion of Hospitality Sector Bodes Well for the Market
Customization Bolsters Market Growth for Mattresses
Multi-Functional Mattresses to Drive Future Growth
Innovations Spur Growth
Innovative Raw Materials
Edge to Edge Coils
Micro Coils
Beds with Smart Technology
Gel Mattresses
Mattress with Temperature Control Capability
Advancements in Foam Mattresses
Nanofoam Mattresses
Customized Mattresses
Optimized Mattress Blocks
Good Recovery and Limited Offerings
Select innovative Mattress Rollouts
Entering the Age of Smart Mattresses
Mattresses with LED Lights
Mattress with Body Massage Feature
Mattresses with Biometric Sensors
Setting the Right Temperature
Mattress with Pressure Sensing Capabilities
The Rise of the Bed-in-a-Box Concept
Blurring Lines of Distinction between Specialty and Traditional
Mattresses
Startups Infuse Excitement
Aggressive Strategies of Tech Start-ups
Extending Presence to Physical Locations
Physical Stores Dominate Overall Sales
Innovative Take on Personalization of Mattresses
Future Mattress Machinery to include Highly Automated Robots
and Smart Machines
Higher Preference for Environment-Friendly/Green Mattresses
Organic Materials Drive the Mattress Market
100% Latex Bedding Grows in Demand
Mattress Making Gets Easier with Innovative Technologies
Pocket Spring Mattresses Remain Popular
Gel Mattresses Evolve as a Comfort Option
Allergen Protection Gains Focus
Manufacturers Look to Engage Consumers' Visual & Olfactory Senses
Mattress Manufacturers Embrace Advanced Components for
Temperature Regulation
Reticulated Foams for Better Airflow
Modified Latex Foams
Use of Gel Component or Gel Foams
Phase-Change Materials to Store Latent Heat
Innovative Textiles for Mattresses
Mattresses with Electronic Cooling and Heating Systems
Use of Innerspring Cores
Thicker Mattresses Grow in Demand
Need for Electricity Conservation by Waterbeds Offers New Food
for Thought
Consumer Interest Grows in Oversized Beds and Mattresses
Comfort and Softness in Mattress is in Vogue
More Focus on Comfort
Traditional Futon Mattress Market Evolve with Changing Times
Full-Sized Beds and Mattresses in Demand for Children
Manufacturers & Suppliers Jostle to Offer Premium Bedding Products
Mattress Upholstery Influences Buying Trends
Opportunities Await Mattress Tapes Market
Mattresses Evolve Constantly on the Backdrop of Innovations
Manufacturers Eye Innovative Fibers Varieties
Recycled Material for Mattress
Fire-Resistant Fibers for Mattresses
Renewable Fibers for Mattresses
Noteworthy Trends in Mattress Ticking Market
Focus on Foundation and Border Options
Demand for Modern Designs and Looks
Bolder Borders
Use of Exciting Color Schemes
Fabrics to Improve Comfort and Feel
Ready to Use Covers
All-In-One Knit Fabrics
Coordination across Different Products
Fabrics with Performance Features
Mattress Manufacturers Targeting Millennials
Mattress Brands Tapping Social Media
Total Companies Profiled: 269
