Global Mattresses Industry

Mattresses market worldwide is projected to grow by US$16.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6%. Traditional Innerspring, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$31.6 Billion by the year 2025, Traditional Innerspring will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$572.9 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$506 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Traditional Innerspring will reach a market size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Amerisleep

Casper Sleep Inc.

Corsicana Bedding Inc.

Innocor Inc.

King Koil

Kingsdown Inc.

Paramount Bed Co. Ltd.

Relyon Limited

Restonic Mattress Corporation

Serta Simmons Bedding LLC

Sleep Number Corporation

Silentnight Group Ltd.

Spring Air International

Tempur Sealy International Inc.









Mattresses - Addressing the Basic Human Need, Sleep

Recent Market Activity

Current and Future Analysis

Growth Drivers in a Nut Shell

Developing Markets to Drive Future Growth

Market for Innerspring and Hybrid Mattresses Exhibit

Significant Growth

Specialty Mattresses Post Stronger Growth

Foam and Latex Mattresses Exhibit Significant Demand

Mattress Production Scenario

Factors Influencing Mattress Purchase

Ranking of Factors Influencing Mattress Purchase

Global Competitor Market Shares

Mattresses Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2020 & 2029





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Key Factors Driving Growth of the Mattresses Market

Ballooning Global Population & Increasing Urbanities Offer

Significant Growth Opportunities

Increasing Home Refurbishment Projects & Growing Home Ownership

to Spur Growth

Rising Incidence of Back Related Disorders to Benefit Market

Prospects

Rapid Expansion of Healthcare Industry Continues to Fuel Growth

Expansion of Hospitality Sector Bodes Well for the Market

Customization Bolsters Market Growth for Mattresses

Multi-Functional Mattresses to Drive Future Growth

Innovations Spur Growth

Innovative Raw Materials

Edge to Edge Coils

Micro Coils

Beds with Smart Technology

Gel Mattresses

Mattress with Temperature Control Capability

Advancements in Foam Mattresses

Nanofoam Mattresses

Customized Mattresses

Optimized Mattress Blocks

Good Recovery and Limited Offerings

Select innovative Mattress Rollouts

Entering the Age of Smart Mattresses

Mattresses with LED Lights

Mattress with Body Massage Feature

Mattresses with Biometric Sensors

Setting the Right Temperature

Mattress with Pressure Sensing Capabilities

The Rise of the Bed-in-a-Box Concept

Blurring Lines of Distinction between Specialty and Traditional

Mattresses

Startups Infuse Excitement

Aggressive Strategies of Tech Start-ups

Extending Presence to Physical Locations

Physical Stores Dominate Overall Sales

Innovative Take on Personalization of Mattresses

Future Mattress Machinery to include Highly Automated Robots

and Smart Machines

Higher Preference for Environment-Friendly/Green Mattresses

Organic Materials Drive the Mattress Market

100% Latex Bedding Grows in Demand

Mattress Making Gets Easier with Innovative Technologies

Pocket Spring Mattresses Remain Popular

Gel Mattresses Evolve as a Comfort Option

Allergen Protection Gains Focus

Manufacturers Look to Engage Consumers' Visual & Olfactory Senses

Mattress Manufacturers Embrace Advanced Components for

Temperature Regulation

Reticulated Foams for Better Airflow

Modified Latex Foams

Use of Gel Component or Gel Foams

Phase-Change Materials to Store Latent Heat

Innovative Textiles for Mattresses

Mattresses with Electronic Cooling and Heating Systems

Use of Innerspring Cores

Thicker Mattresses Grow in Demand

Need for Electricity Conservation by Waterbeds Offers New Food

for Thought

Consumer Interest Grows in Oversized Beds and Mattresses

Comfort and Softness in Mattress is in Vogue

More Focus on Comfort

Traditional Futon Mattress Market Evolve with Changing Times

Full-Sized Beds and Mattresses in Demand for Children

Manufacturers & Suppliers Jostle to Offer Premium Bedding Products

Mattress Upholstery Influences Buying Trends

Opportunities Await Mattress Tapes Market

Mattresses Evolve Constantly on the Backdrop of Innovations

Manufacturers Eye Innovative Fibers Varieties

Recycled Material for Mattress

Fire-Resistant Fibers for Mattresses

Renewable Fibers for Mattresses

Noteworthy Trends in Mattress Ticking Market

Focus on Foundation and Border Options

Demand for Modern Designs and Looks

Bolder Borders

Use of Exciting Color Schemes

Fabrics to Improve Comfort and Feel

Ready to Use Covers

All-In-One Knit Fabrics

Coordination across Different Products

Fabrics with Performance Features

Mattress Manufacturers Targeting Millennials

Mattress Brands Tapping Social Media





