Global Mayonnaise Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

The global mayonnaise market size reached US$ 11.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 15.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.13% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor



Mayonnaise is a thick and creamy sauce prepared using egg yolks, oil, vinegar or lemon juice, and various seasonings. It is an emulsion which is produced by slowly adding one ingredient to another, and simultaneously stirring the mixture. Nowadays, mayonnaise has emerged as a popular condiment, which is used as a spread for sandwiches or burgers, dips for snacks, and base for tacos or rolls. Apart from this, it is utilized as a base for making other sauces, such as tartar sauce and thousand-island salad dressing. Mayonnaise also offers several health benefits when consumed in moderation, such as lowering cholesterol levels, assisting in nutrient absorption, and improving heart health



With a significant change in the lifestyles and eating habits, consumers now prefer affordable, convenient and quick meals which require minimal cooking. Owing to this shift in eating habits, along with the versatility and taste of mayonnaise, it is used as a spread for bread, sandwiches and burgers, a dip for snacks and a base for rolls and tacos. It also enhances the taste of raw vegetables due to which it is used in salads as a dressing.

However, a significant shift toward vegan diets and increase in health-consciousness among consumers has prompted manufacturers to produce egg-less, vegan, low-fat and organic mayonnaise variants. They have also introduced multiple flavors, including cheese, mint, tangy pickle, chipotle and tandoori, to cater to the diversified tastes and preferences of an extensive consumer base. Other factors contributing significantly to the market growth include growing westernization and acceptance of world cuisines and the proliferation of online retail stores aiding in smooth product distribution across the globe



Competitive Landscape:

The market is concentrated in nature with only a few players sharing the majority of the global market. Some of the leading players operating in the market are:

Nestle SA

Ajinomoto Co., Inc

McCormick & Company, Inc

Kraft Heinz Company

Unilever PLC

