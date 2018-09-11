Global MDI based Polyurethane Market Report 2018: Market is Expected to Reach an Estimated $22.9 Billion by 2023

DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "MDI based Polyurethane Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global MDI based polyurethane market is expected to reach an estimated $22.9 billion by 2023 and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2018 to 2023.





The future of the global MDI based polyurethane market is positive with opportunities in building and construction, appliance, transportation, furniture and bedding, footwear, packaging, and general & industrial engineering industries. The major driver for growth in this market is increasing demand for higher thermal insulating materials in building and construction, home appliances, and transportation sectors.







Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the MDI based polyurethane industry, include the development of high flame retardant PU foam and biobased MDI.

Rigid foam is expected to be the largest application by value and volume over the forecast period because of growing demand of PU foam in building & construction and appliances industries for thermal insulation and energy savings. The research projects that the elastomer application will witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing demand for MDI based polyurethane in footwear and industrial end uses.







Within this market, building and construction will remain the largest end use by value and volume due to increasing demand for rigid foam for thermal and acoustic insulation in exterior and interior walls. The researchers predict that the demand for footwear end use is likely to experience the highest growth in the forecast period due to increasing demand for athletic footwear.







Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to remain the largest region by value and volume and is also expected to experience the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing investment in building and construction, and increasing production of automotive and appliances.





Scope of the Report







MDI Based Polyurethane Market by Application (Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2012 to 2023):

Rigid Foam

Flexible Foam

Coating

Adhesive and Sealant

Elastomer

MDI Based Polyurethane Market by End-Use Industry (Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2012 to 2023):

Building and Construction

Appliance

Transportation

Furniture and Bedding

Footwear

Packaging

General/Industrial Engineering

Others

Companies Mentioned





BASF

Covestro

Huntsman Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals Inc

Sadara Chemical Company

The Dow Chemical Company

Tosoh Corporation

Wanhua Chemical Group Co.

For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bkcnq6/global_mdi_based?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets



Laura Wood, Senior Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com







For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900







U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907



Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

