Global Meal Kit Markets 2019-2023 - More Customers Preferring to Buy Meal Kits Through Offline Mode

Global Meal Kit Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023 Edition), provides analysis of global meal kit market, with detailed analysis of market size in terms of value, segments and growth.

The report includes regional analysis of the meal kit market for the regions of North America and Asia Pacific. Under competitive landscape, share analysis of players in the US and Canada meal kit market by run rate annual revenue has been done. This is followed by comparison of US meal kit companies on the basis of price per meal.

The meal planning and preparation can be taken place through different sources or medium namely, Meal Kit, a subscription service that delivers customers food ingredients and recipes for them to prepare their own fresh meals; Food On Demand: Prepared Food, defined as the delivery of cooked food on the demand of customers and Food On Demand: Groceries, a process to deliver groceries at customers' door steps.

The global meal kit market is expected to increase at high growth rates during the forecasted period (2019-2023). The global meal kit market is supported by various growth drivers such as increasing preference of customers to buy from offline channels in comparison to online mode, shifts in food service behavior, reducing food wastage by going ecofriendly, spike in urban population and increasing disposable income, etc.



The future trends such as hike in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity, flexible meal kit subscription, augmented food transparency, increasing millennial population, etc. escalate the global meal kit market. Some challenges that hinder the growth are increasing food prices, uncertain economic situations and food security issues, etc.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global meal kit market has also been forecasted for the years 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Blue Apron, HelloFresh, Marley Spoon and Kroger (Home Chef) are some of the key players operating in global meal kit market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Food: An Overview

2.2 Meal: An Overview

2.2.1 Meal Kit

2.2.2 Food on Demand: Prepared Food

2.2.3 Food on Demand: Groceries

2.3 Advantages and Disadvantages of Meal Kit

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Meal Kit Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Meal Kit Market by Value

3.2 Global Meal Kit Market: Product Analysis

.2.1 Global Meal Kit Market by Product

3.2.2 Global Vegetarian Meal Kit Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Non-Vegetarian Meal Kit Market by Value

3.3 Global Meal Kit Market: Food Type Analysis

3.3.1 Global Meal Kit Market by Food Type

3.3.2 Global Fresh Food Meal Kit Market by Value

3.3.3 Global Processed Food Meal Kit Market by Value

3.4 Global Meal Kit Market: Regional Analysis

3.4.1 Global Meal Kit Market by Region (North America, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World)

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America Meal Kit Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 North America Meal Kit Market by Value

4.1.2 North America Meal Kit Market by Countries (The US and Rest of North America)

4.1.3 The US Meal Kit Market by Value

4.1.4 The US Meal Kit Market by Penetration Rate

4.2 Asia Pacific Meal Kit Market: An Analysis

4.3 The UK Meal Kit Market: An Analysis

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 More Customers Preferring to Buy Meal Kits through Offline Mode

5.1.2 Shifts in Food Service Behavior

5.1.3 Rising Grocery Spend

5.1.4 Reducing Food Wastage by Going Ecofriendly

5.1.5 Different Reasons Behind Meal Kit Purchase

5.1.6 Growing Urban Population

5.1.7 Increasing Disposable Income

5.1.8 Growing Demand for Gluten-Free Meal Kits

5.1.9 Fresh, Organic and Exotic Ingredients

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Aggregating Food Prices

5.2.2 High Cost of Customer Acquisition

5.2.3 Issues Regarding Food Security

5.2.4 Eco-Unfriendly Packaging

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Hike in Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) Activity

5.3.2 Increasing Home Cooking Trend

5.3.3 Flexible Meal Kit Subscription Plan

5.3.4 Rising Popularity Among Millennial

5.3.5 Augmented Food Transparency

5.3.6 Strong Competition

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 The US Meal Kit Market: Players Comparison

6.1.1 The US Meal Kit Market Players by Share

6.1.2 The US Meal Kit Market Players Comparison by Price Per Meal

6.1.3 The US Meal Market Players by Online Visitor Traffic

6.2 Canada Meal Kit Market: Players Comparison

6.2.1 Canada Meal Kit Market Players by Share

6.2.2 Canada Meal Market Players by Online Visitor Traffic

6.3 The UK Meal Kit Market: Players Comparison

6.3.1 The UK Meal Kit Market Players by Share

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Business Overview

7.2 Financial Overview

7.3 Business Strategy



Blue Apron

HelloFresh

Marley Spoon

Kroger (Home Chef)

