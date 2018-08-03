Global Meat Alternatives Market Drivers, Restraints & Opportunities to 2027

DUBLIN, Aug 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Meat Alternatives Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Meat Alternatives Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing preferences of population towards consuming meat products and growth of frozen food market.

Based on source, the market is categorized into wheat, soy, mycoprotein and other sources.

Depending on Product Type, the market is divided into tempeh, RTC/RTE, Tofu, Natto, Seitan and other Product types.

By Category, the market is classified into refrigerated and frozen.

Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered







1 Market Outline



1.1 Research Methodology



1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources



1.2 Market Trends



1.3 Regulatory Factors



1.4 Product Analysis



1.5 Strategic Benchmarking



1.6 Opportunity Analysis







2 Executive Summary







3 Market Overview



3.1 Current Trends



3.1.1 Increasing Preferences of Population Towards Consuming Meat Products



3.1.2 Growth of Frozen Food Market



3.1.3 Recent Technological Advancements of Meat Alternatives



3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities



3.2 Drivers



3.3 Constraints



3.4 Industry Attractiveness



3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers



3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers



3.4.3 Threat of substitutes



3.4.4 Threat of new entrants



3.4.5 Competitive rivalry







4 Meat Alternatives Market, By Source



4.1 Wheat



4.1.1 Wheat Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



4.2 Soy



4.2.1 Soy Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



4.3 Mycoprotein



4.3.1 Mycoprotein Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



4.4 Other Sources



4.4.1 Other Sources Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)







5 Meat Alternatives Market, By Product Type



5.1 Tempeh



5.1.1 Tempeh Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



5.2 RTC/RTE



5.2.1 RTC/RTE Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



5.3 Tofu



5.3.1 Tofu Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



5.4 Natto



5.4.1 Natto Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



5.5 Seitan



5.5.1 Seitan Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



5.6 Other Product Types



5.6.1 Others Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)







6 Meat Alternatives Market, By Category



6.1 Refrigerated



6.1.1 Refrigerated Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



6.2 Frozen



6.2.1 Frozen Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)







7 Meat Alternatives Market, By Geography



7.1 North America



7.1.1 North America Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)



7.1.1.1 US



7.1.1.2 Canada



7.1.1.3 Mexico



7.2 Europe



7.2.1 Europe Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)



7.2.1.1 Germany



7.2.1.2 U.K



7.2.1.3 Italy



7.2.1.4 France



7.2.1.5 Spain



7.2.1.7 Rest of Europe



7.3 Asia Pacific



7.3.1 Asia Pacific Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)



7.3.1.1 China



7.3.1.2 Japan



7.3.1.3 India



7.3.1.4 Australia



7.3.1.5 New Zealand



7.3.1.7 Rest of Asia Pacific



7.4 Middle East



7.4.1 Middle East Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)



7.4.1.1 Saudi Arabia



7.4.1.2 UAE



7.4.1.3 Rest of Middle East



7.5 Latin America



7.5.1 Latin America Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)



7.5.1.1 Argentina



7.5.1.2 Brazil



7.5.1.3 Rest of Latin America



7.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



7.6.1 RoW Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)



7.6.1.1 South Africa



7.6.1.2 Others







8 Key Player Activities



8.1 Acquisitions & Mergers



8.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures



8.3 Product Launch & Expansions



8.4 Other Activities







9 Leading Companies



9.1 Dupont



9.2 Sonic Biochem Limited



9.3 MGP Ingredients



9.4 Beyond Meat



9.5 Quorn Foods



9.6 Meatless



9.7 ADM



9.9 The Nisshin Oillio Group



9.8 Garden Protein International



9.10 Amy's Kitchen



9.11 Morningstar Farms



9.12 Vbites



9.13 Pinnacle Foods, Inc.



9.14 Turtle Island Foods, Inc.



9.15 Taifun-Tofu GmbH







For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/m2qlcj/global_meat?w=5

