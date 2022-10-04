Global Meat And Meat Substitutes Binders and Scaffolders Market Report 2022: A $4.33 Billion Market by 2026 - Focus on Beef, Pork, Fish, Poultry

DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Binders and Scaffolders for Meat And Meat Substitutes Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global binders and scaffolders for meat and meat substitutes market is expected to grow from $3.44 billion in 2021 to $3.57 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%. The binders and scaffolders for meat and meat substitutes market is expected to grow to $4.33 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.9%.



Major players in the binders and scaffolders for meat and meat substitutes market are Aleph Farms Ltd., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Avebe, Danone, DuPont, Excell, Gelita Ag, Ingredion Incorporated, Kerry Group, Matrix Meats, Memphis Meats, Mosa Meat, Nexira, Roquette Freres, SeaWith, and Wiberg GmbH.

The binders and scaffolders for meat and meat substitutes market consist of the sales of binders and scaffolders by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) used for meat and meat substitutes. It is the process of preparing meat alternatives to provide a unique fibrous structure that gives the products a meat-like appearance.

Prepared from processing animal bones, tissue, and skin which has been widely applied in food preparation, which include soybean products, vegetarian sausages, spread, or burgers. It has various health benefits due to high levels of protein and vitamins.



The main types of binders and scaffolders for meat and meat substitutes are binders for meat and meat substitutes, and scaffolders for cultured meat. Collagen and gelatin, both of which are produced from animals, are the most common scaffolds utilized in cultured meat research.

Plant-derived biomaterials for scaffolding are being investigated extensively to correspond with the cell-based meat concept, which includes environmental conservation and animal welfare. Binding agents in meat analogs might be animal or plant-based substances that act as both a water and fat binder. The meat Types are beef, pork, fish, and poultry with applications in various industries such as meat products, meat substitutes, and cultured meat.



North America was the largest region in the binders and scaffolders for meat and meat substitutes market in 2021. The regions covered in binders and scaffolders for the meat and meat substitutes market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



Consumers shifting toward a flexitarian and vegan lifestyle is expected to propel the growth of the binders and scaffolders for the meat and meat substitutes market over the coming years. Flexitarian is defined as the style of eating mostly plant-based foods allowing meat and other animal products in moderation.

It provides various health benefits such as a healthy lifestyle. For instance, according to Nutrition Company, Kerry 61% of consumers consider plants to be a preferred protein source, over animal-based proteins globally. Therefore, consumers shifting toward a flexitarian and vegan lifestyle drives the gelatin market.



Technological advancements are shaping the meat and meat substitutes market. Technological advancement is defined as a discovery of knowledge that advances technology and provides enhanced products to the customers. Cellular-based agriculture is a new technique that allows meat and other agricultural products to be made from cells in a fermenter or bioreactor instead of from farm animals.

It has various advantages such as less environmental repercussions, a safer, purer product, and a more consistent supply. For instance, in September 2021, Givaudan, Buhler, and Migros formed a new company, the Cultured Food Innovation Hub, that operates on cell culture and bio-fermentation capabilities. The company attracted an investment of $700 million which results in generating more demand for the product using this technology.



In September 2021, HiltonFood Group plc, the international multi-protein food business acquired 50% of the shareholding of Dalco Food B.V. Through this acquisition, Dalco becomes a part of Hilton's ambition to broaden and improve its protein offering in the fast-growing and appealing vegan and vegetarian sector. Dalco Food B.V. is a producer of meat substitutes based in Europe.



The countries covered in the binders and scaffolders for meat and meat substitutes market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Binders and Scaffolders for Meat and Meat Substitutes Market Characteristics



3. Binders and Scaffolders for Meat and Meat Substitutes Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Binders and Scaffolders for Meat and Meat Substitutes



5. Binders and Scaffolders for Meat and Meat Substitutes Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Binders and Scaffolders for Meat and Meat Substitutes Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Binders and Scaffolders for Meat and Meat Substitutes Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Binders and Scaffolders for Meat and Meat Substitutes Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Binders and Scaffolders for Meat and Meat Substitutes Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Binders For Meat And Meat Substitutes

Scaffolders For Cultured Meat

6.2. Global Binders and Scaffolders for Meat and Meat Substitutes Market, Segmentation By Meat Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Beef

Pork

Fish

Poultry

6.3. Global Binders and Scaffolders for Meat and Meat Substitutes Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Meat Products

Meat Substitutes

Cultured Meat

7. Binders and Scaffolders for Meat and Meat Substitutes Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Binders and Scaffolders for Meat and Meat Substitutes Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Binders and Scaffolders for Meat and Meat Substitutes Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Companies Mentioned

Aleph Farms Ltd.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Avebe

Danone

DuPont

Excell

Gelita Ag

Ingredion Incorporated

Kerry Group

Matrix Meats

Memphis Meats

Mosa Meat

Nexira

Roquette Freres

SeaWith

Wiberg GMBH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hkp7jw

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets