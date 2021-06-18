Global Meat and Poultry Testing Market (2021 to 2026) - Featuring PerkinElmer, Neogen and Qima Among Others

DUBLIN, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Meat and Poultry Testing Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The meat and poultry testing market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.69% over the forecast period to reach a market size of US$13.318 billion in 2026 from US$9.041 billion in 2019.

The prime factor driving the market is the rising consumption of meat and poultry products owing to growth in preference towards a protein-based diet. Over the past decades, with increasing disposable income and rising health concerns, consumers are bending towards a protein-rich diet, from carbohydrates-rich. Moreover, with rising adulteration, contamination, and foodborne disease, food testing has become inevitable. As per a report by Food Standard Agency (FSA), in the U.K., 10% of the food shelved in the U.K.'s supermarkets is contaminated. Further, food contamination is the source of foodborne illness.



Rising health concerns and protein-based diets.



Another prime reason behind the rise in meat and poultry testing is a surge in health concerns and a protein-based diet. With growing disposable income and health consciousness, consumers are paying more attention to their dietary intake. Further, with easily available fitness alternatives and expanding gym culture, consumers are shifting towards a protein-based diet from an initial carbohydrates-rich diet. The meat and poultry testing and meat industry are complements. And with the surge in the meat and poultry industry, the meat and poultry testing industry as well is predicted to grow at a noteworthy rate.



Pathogens pose a high danger.



It becomes crucial for the meat and poultry industry for testing the presence of pathogens as they are life-threatening. The common pathogens found in meat and poultry are salmonella, Campylobacter, E. coli, Listeria, Shigella, and Cyclosporin. Of these Salmonella is the most frequently occurring and life-threatening. As per a report by the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, U.S., 1.4 million people are annually affected by Salmonella, in the U.S. alone, and 450 of them lose their life. Post-Salmonella, Campylobacter is the second most frequently occurring disease due to contaminated meat and poultry consumption. Around 1.3 million people suffer from Campylobacter in the U.S. alone, in a year. E.coli as well as a dangerous pathogen that causes blood clotting, as it produces Vitamin K2.



It is important to test for bacteria and other contamination to preventing diseases such as food poising, diarrhea, etc. testing for allergens facilitates sensitive humans to consume accordingly, whereas nutrition information is required for better consumer awareness regarding their intake. Rancidity Spoilage test helps in determining the shelf life of the product, environmental suitability, and other consumption cautions.



North American Region is dominating the industry.



The North American region is dominating the market as it is the largest consumer of meat and poultry products. The North American Meat Institute notes that the U.S.'s annual production of meat was 52 billion pounds in 2017, and poultry production accounted for 48 billion pounds in the same year. Among poultry, the chicken was the topmost consumed product with production worth 9 billion, followed by cattle and calves, turkey, and hog. The meat industry is dominated by beef production (26.3 billion pounds). accompanied by pork (25.6 billion pounds) and veal (80.2 million pounds).



The Asia Pacific region is also estimated to show significant growth owing to the rising meat and poultry industry in the region, particularly in countries like China, India, and Vietnam.



COVID-19 pandemic and Meat and Poultry Testing industry.



The coronavirus pandemic had a positive effect on the meat and poultry testing industry. Experts say that the covid virus emerged in humans from the consumption of bats, from Wuhan's open-air wet markets, where animals were killed on the spot, without any testing. The spread of the virus resulted in a rise in safety standards, including the revision of standards for the food and beverage industry. Further, government regulations mandate the testing of raw and processed food and beverages for the presence of viruses, pathogens, bacteria, or other contaminations. This has boosted the demand for food testing, especially meat and poultry testing.

