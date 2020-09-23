Global Mechanical and Electromechanical Locks Market 2020-2025: Co-Working Spaces, Hospitality & Smart Homes Driving Market Demand
Sep 23, 2020, 07:15 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mechanical and Electromechanical Locks Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The mechanical and electromechanical locks market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2019-2025.
The rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020 has greatly affected the global construction, manufacturing, and industrial outlook. The momentum for new orders and the expansion of industrial capabilities have reduced across the world both in terms of production. Stringent lockdowns from local and national governments have restricted supply, production, and logistics activities of finished goods.
The global mechanical and electromechanical locks market is expected to witness moderate growth during the forecast period. The market for new locks and digital access control systems is mainly driven by the demand for new access points, door installations, as well as renovation activities to increase the security of homes and commercial premises, including retail, hospitality, recreational facilities.
Most commercial spaces are implementing latest infrastructure and technology to improve aesthetics, while ensuring maximum security and convenience, which is boosting the demand for electromechanical and networked locking systems. The demand for new safety system is driven by the installation of new fire-rated and energy efficient doors in developed countries, which boost the demand for mechanical and electromechanical locks. Fire rated as well as thermally efficient doors can prove highly beneficial for industrial spaces and investments in production sites are expected to contribute in the growth of the electronic locks market globally.
Key Questions Answered
1. What is the mechanical and electromechanical locks market size and growth rate during the forecast period?
2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the mechanical and electromechanical locks market shares?
3. Which lock type/ end-user type/region is generating the largest revenue in the Europe region?
4. Who are the leading vendors in the mechanical and electromechanical locks market, and what are the Assa Abloy's market shares?
5. What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the mechanical and electromechanical locks market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusion
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope Of The Study
4.4 Market Segments
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 Key Highlights for Global Residential Construction Sector
7.2 COVID-19 Impact
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Wireless Access Control And Locking
8.2 High Potential In Emerging Markets
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Growing Construction In The Commercial Sector
9.2 Coworking Spaces Driving Demand For Digital Locks
9.3 Demand For Electronic Access Control From The Hospitality Sector
9.4 Emergence Of Smart Homes Driving The Adoption Of Smart Locks
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Skepticism On Cybersecurity Hinders Electronic & Smart Locks
10.2 Restraints Related To The Construction Industry
10.2.1 Interrupted Global Building Construction Industry
10.2.2 Non-profitable Cost Trade-off
10.2.3 Volatility in Raw Materials
10.3 TURBULENT GLOBAL POLITICAL AND TRADE RELATIONS
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis
12 Type
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Mechanical Locks
12.4 Electromechanical Locks
13 End-User
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Hospitality
13.4 Corporate
13.5 Retail
13.6 Residential
13.7 Healthcare
13.8 Education
13.9 Other End-User
14 Installation
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Replacement
14.4 New Construction
15 Geography
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Geographic Overview
Competitive Landscape
Prominent Vendors
- ASSA ABLOY
- Dormakaba
- Allegion
Other Prominent Vendors
- GEZE
- WSI Industries Inc.
- Gretsch-Unitas (G-U)
- Hager Group
- DOM Security
- ISEO
- Lawrence Hardware
- Dynasty Hardware
- Hampton Products International
- Tell Manufacturing
- Cal-Royal
- Godrej Group
- Oubao
- ABUS
- Guangdong Archie Hardware
- Deltana Enterprises
- Kason Hardware
- Rejuvenation
- PRIME-LINE Products
- Brisant-Secure
- Southco
- SAFETRON
- PERCo
- KEYU Intelligence Co (HUNE)
- KIWI
- Alban Giamoco
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/95t162
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]dmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets