Global Mechanical and Electromechanical Locks Market 2020-2025: Co-Working Spaces, Hospitality & Smart Homes Driving Market Demand

The "Mechanical and Electromechanical Locks Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The mechanical and electromechanical locks market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2019-2025.



The rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020 has greatly affected the global construction, manufacturing, and industrial outlook. The momentum for new orders and the expansion of industrial capabilities have reduced across the world both in terms of production. Stringent lockdowns from local and national governments have restricted supply, production, and logistics activities of finished goods.



The global mechanical and electromechanical locks market is expected to witness moderate growth during the forecast period. The market for new locks and digital access control systems is mainly driven by the demand for new access points, door installations, as well as renovation activities to increase the security of homes and commercial premises, including retail, hospitality, recreational facilities.



Most commercial spaces are implementing latest infrastructure and technology to improve aesthetics, while ensuring maximum security and convenience, which is boosting the demand for electromechanical and networked locking systems. The demand for new safety system is driven by the installation of new fire-rated and energy efficient doors in developed countries, which boost the demand for mechanical and electromechanical locks. Fire rated as well as thermally efficient doors can prove highly beneficial for industrial spaces and investments in production sites are expected to contribute in the growth of the electronic locks market globally.



Key Questions Answered

1. What is the mechanical and electromechanical locks market size and growth rate during the forecast period?

2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the mechanical and electromechanical locks market shares?

3. Which lock type/ end-user type/region is generating the largest revenue in the Europe region?

4. Who are the leading vendors in the mechanical and electromechanical locks market, and what are the Assa Abloy's market shares?

5. What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the mechanical and electromechanical locks market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusion

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope Of The Study

4.4 Market Segments



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Key Highlights for Global Residential Construction Sector

7.2 COVID-19 Impact



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Wireless Access Control And Locking

8.2 High Potential In Emerging Markets



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Growing Construction In The Commercial Sector

9.2 Coworking Spaces Driving Demand For Digital Locks

9.3 Demand For Electronic Access Control From The Hospitality Sector

9.4 Emergence Of Smart Homes Driving The Adoption Of Smart Locks



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Skepticism On Cybersecurity Hinders Electronic & Smart Locks

10.2 Restraints Related To The Construction Industry

10.2.1 Interrupted Global Building Construction Industry

10.2.2 Non-profitable Cost Trade-off

10.2.3 Volatility in Raw Materials

10.3 TURBULENT GLOBAL POLITICAL AND TRADE RELATIONS



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Five Forces Analysis



12 Type

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Mechanical Locks

12.4 Electromechanical Locks



13 End-User

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Hospitality

13.4 Corporate

13.5 Retail

13.6 Residential

13.7 Healthcare

13.8 Education

13.9 Other End-User



14 Installation

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Replacement

14.4 New Construction



15 Geography

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Geographic Overview



Competitive Landscape



Prominent Vendors

ASSA ABLOY

Dormakaba

Allegion

Other Prominent Vendors

GEZE

WSI Industries Inc.

Gretsch-Unitas (G-U)

Hager Group

DOM Security

ISEO

Lawrence Hardware

Dynasty Hardware

Hampton Products International

Tell Manufacturing

Cal-Royal

Godrej Group

Oubao

ABUS

Guangdong Archie Hardware

Deltana Enterprises

Kason Hardware

Rejuvenation

PRIME-LINE Products

Brisant-Secure

Southco

SAFETRON

PERCo

KEYU Intelligence Co (HUNE)

KIWI

Alban Giamoco

