Global Mechanical Ventilators Industry

LONDON, Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Mechanical Ventilators in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments: Critical Care, Neonatal, and Portable & Transport Ventilators.







The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.







Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.







The report profiles 60 companies including many key and niche players such as:



- Medtronic Plc



- Dräger Medical Canada, Inc.



- Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited



- GE Healthcare



- HAMILTON MEDICAL AG



- MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG







MECHANICAL VENTILATORS MCP-6



A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS







1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS







Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations



Data Interpretation & Reporting Level



Quantitative Techniques & Analytics



Product Definitions and Scope of Study



Critical Care Ventilators



Neonatal Ventilators



Portable & Transport Ventilators







2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW







Global Mechanical Ventilators Market Set to Register Strong Growth



Select Available Mechanical Ventilators by Type



Rising Incidence of COPD to Drive Growth



Quick COPD Facts:



Table 1: Global Prevalence of COPD by Age Group (2015): Percentage of Men and Women Affected by the Condition (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



US Leads the Global Mechanical Ventilators Market



High Unmet Medical Needs Drive Developing Nations



Non-Invasive Ventilators - The New Standard of Care



Cost Benefits to Surge Growth of Non-Invasive Ventilators



HomeCare Ventilation Cuts Down on Rising Healthcare Costs



Table 2: Healthcare Spending as % of GDP by Region (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 3: Worldwide Home Healthcare Services Market by Type of Service (2017 & 2020): Percentage Breakdown of Service Revenues for Infusion Therapy Services, Rehabilitation Services, Respiratory Therapy Services, Telemetry, and Unskilled Homecare (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Increasing Popularity of Portable Ventilators



Aging Population to Spur Demand for Mechanical Ventilators



Table 4: Global Population Statistics for 65+ Age Group (Male & Female) for Major Countries/Regions (mid-2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Competitive Landscape



Ways to Leverage Market Potential



Key Market Challenges







3. MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS AND ISSUES







Neonatal Ventilators Market on a Rapid Growth Trend



Developed Regions - The Largest Markets for Neonatal Ventilators



Markets for Infant/Neonatal Ventilation



Table 5: Worldwide Neonatal Mortality Rate Estimates by Region: 2011-2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Neonatal Non-Invasive Ventilation - On the Rise



Hospitals Account for the Largest Use of Neonatal Ventilators



NICUs to Provide Lucrative Growth Opportunities



Lung Injury: A Major Challenge for Neonatal Ventilators Market



Leading Players



Improved Patient Outcomes - The Force behind Mechanical Ventilator Innovations



Automation-Enabled Innovation Continues in Mechanical Ventilators Market



The Changing Face of Ventilator Design



Growing Urbanization Increases the Incidence of Respiratory Diseases



Table 6: Urban Population Worldwide in Thousands: 1950-2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Ventilator Associated Pneumonia (VAP): A Major Menace



Innovations in Endotracheal Tube Design to Address VAP



Manufacturers Introduce New Features to Tackle Enduring Issue of Alarm Fatigue



Advances in Information Technology Enhance Monitoring Multiple Patients on Ventilation



Emerging Markets Experience Low-Cost Ventilator Boom



Non-Invasive Positive Pressure Ventilation (NIPPV) Market: Going Strong



Disposable Ventilator Masks to Record Strong Growth



Western Markets Lead in Combined Ventilator Uptake



ECCO2R - An Ideal Replacement for Non-Invasive Ventilation Failure



High Potential for Automatic Transport Ventilators



Neurally-Adjusted Ventilatory Assist (NAVA) - A Novel Ventilation Technique



Respiratory Dialysis - An Alternative to Mechanical Ventilation?



Adaptive Support Ventilation: At the Forefront of Innovation







4. TECHNOLOGICAL INNOVATIONS







Synchrony



INTELLiVENT-ASV Software of Hamilton Medical



Dräger Medical's APRV AutoRelease



Philips VentAssist



Medtronic Puritan Bennett™ PAV+ Plus Software



Software for Reducing Leakage Amount



Dräger Medical's Pressure Support Ventilation



Hamilton Medical's Transport Ventilators with Advanced Modes



Information Management



New Alarm Systems



Automation



Simple User Interface



Significance of Humidification in Mechanical Ventilation







5. RESPIRATORY CONDITIONS REQUIRING MECHANICAL VENTILATORS: A REVIEW







Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome



ARDS Fact Sheet



ARDS Treatment



Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease



Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Fact Sheet:



COPD Treatment



Muscular Degenerative Disease



Spinal Cord Injury



Spinal Cord Injury Treatment



Pneumonia



Pneumonia Fact Sheet



Cystic Fibrosis



Cystic Fibrosis Fact Sheet



Cystic Fibrosis Treatment



Asthma



Asthma Treatment







6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW







Lung Mechanics



Parameters Used in Monitoring Lung Mechanics



Breathing Frequency



Lung Volume and Airflow



Airway and Esophageal Pressures



Adequacy of Ventilation



Mechanical Ventilator Segments



Critical Care Ventilators



Acute Care Ventilators



Sub-acute Care Ventilators



Neonatal Ventilators



Conventional Neonatal Ventilators



High Frequency Neonatal Ventilators



Development of Neonatal Ventilators



Portable and Transport Ventilators



The End-user Classification



Modes of Ventilation



Assist Control Ventilation



Controlled Mechanical Ventilation



Synchronized Intermittent Mandatory Ventilation



Pressure Support Ventilation



Adaptive Support Ventilation



Continuous Positive Airway Pressure



Positive End Expiratory Pressure



Methods and Devices Used in Ventilatory Monitoring



Impedance Pneumography



Practical and Technical Considerations in Blood Gas Analysis



Alarms



Inhalators



Optrode Technology



The History of Mechanical Ventilators



Evolution of Mechanical Ventilators: A Historical Fact File



The Development of Tank Respirator and the Cuirass Ventilator



Tank Respirator



Cuirass Ventilator



Conventional Mechanical Ventilation







7. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE







7.1 Focus on Select Major Players



Medtronic Plc. (Ireland)



Dräger Medical Canada, Inc. (Canada)



Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited (New Zealand)



GE Healthcare (UK)



Breas Medical AB (Sweden)



HAMILTON MEDICAL AG (Switzerland)



MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG (Germany)



Philips Respironics, Inc. (USA)



ResMed (USA)



Smiths Medical (UK)



Vyaire Medical Inc. (USA)



7.2 Product Introductions/Approvals



Imtmedical Introduces Intensive Care Ventilator for the MRI Environment



Ventinova Introduces Revolutionary Mechanical Ventilator Evone®



Hamilton Launches HAMILTON-C6



Hamilton Medical Introduces Neonatal Ventilator



Maquet Medical Systems Introduces Intensive Care and Neonatal Ventilators



7.3 Recent Industry Activity



Vyaire Medical Completes the Acquisition of Acutronic, and Signs Deal to Acquire IMTmedical



BD Agrees to Divest Stake in Vyaire Medical to Apax Partners



PBM Capital Group Sells Majority Interest in Breas Medical Group to Fosun Pharma



BD and Apax Partners Closes a Joint Venture to Launch Global Respiratory Business







8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE







Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mechanical Ventilators by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 8: World Historic Review for Mechanical Ventilators by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 9: World 14-Year Perspective for Mechanical Ventilators by Geographic Region/ Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Analytics by Segment



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Critical Care Ventilators by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 11: World Historic Review for Critical Care Ventilators by Geographic Region/ Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 12: World 14-Year Perspective for Critical Care Ventilators by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Neonatal Ventilators by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 14: World Historic Review for Neonatal Ventilators by Geographic Region/ Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 15: World 14-Year Perspective for Neonatal Ventilators by Geographic Region/ Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Portable & Transport Mechanical Ventilators by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 17: World Historic Review for Portable & Transport Mechanical Ventilators by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 18: World 14-Year Perspective for Portable & Transport Mechanical Ventilators by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)







9. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE







9.1 The United States



A.Market Analysis



United States: The Largest Market for Mechanical Ventilators



Increasing Respiratory Disorders Drive Demand for CMechanical Ventilators



Table 19: COPD Associated Fatality Rate in the US by Gender (In %): 1999-2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 20: Number of Adults with Diagnosed Chronic Bronchitis (in '000) in the US by Age Group: 2016 for Ages 18-44, 45-64, and 65+ years (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 21: Number of Adults with Emphysema (in '000) in the US by Age Group: 2016 for Ages 18-44, 45-64, and 65+ years (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 22: COPD Prevalence In the US by State (In Percentage): 2015 statistics for Kentucky, Alabama, Tennessee, West Virginia, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Indiana, Michigan, Arkansas, and Florida (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Aging Demographics Increase the Need for Ventilation



Table 23: Aging Population in the US (2015 & 2030):



Years and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Technology Driving Ventilator Design, Features, etc



Regulations - A Major Factor Influencing the Mechanical Ventilators Market



Reimbursements for Ventilation



Coverage for Ventilator Accessories



Billing of Additional Items



Table 24: Medicare Reimbursement for Portable Ventilators: 2018



B.Market Analytics



Table 25: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mechanical Ventilators by Product Segment - Critical Care, Neonatal, and Portable & Transport Ventilators Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 26: The US Historic Review for Mechanical Ventilators by Product Segment - Critical Care, Neonatal, and Portable & Transport Ventilators Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 27: The US 14-Year Perspective for Mechanical Ventilators by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Critical Care, Neonatal, and Portable & Transport Ventilators for Years 2011, 2018 and 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



9.2 Canada



Market Analysis



Table 28: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mechanical Ventilators by Product Segment - Critical Care, Neonatal, and Portable & Transport Ventilators Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 29: Canadian Historic Review for Mechanical Ventilators by Product Segment - Critical Care, Neonatal, and Portable & Transport Ventilators Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2



through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 30: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Mechanical Ventilators by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Critical Care, Neonatal, and Portable & Transport Ventilators for Years 2011, 2018 and 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



9.3 Japan



A.Market Analysis



Graying Population Spurs Growth of Mechanical Ventilators



Table 31: Japanese Elderly (65+ Years) Population: 2000- 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



B.Market Analytics



Table 32: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mechanical Ventilators by Product Segment - Critical Care, Neonatal, and Portable & Transport Ventilators Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 33: Japanese Historic Review for Mechanical Ventilators by Product Segment - Critical Care, Neonatal, and Portable & Transport Ventilators Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2



through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 34: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Mechanical Ventilators by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Critical Care, Neonatal, and Portable & Transport Ventilators for Years 2011, 2018 and 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



9.4 Europe



A.Market Analysis



A Major Market for Mechanical Ventilators



Favorable Demographics Propel Market Growth



Table 35: European Population By Age Group (2013, 2020 & 2040): Percentage Share Breakdown of Age Groups 0-19, 20-39, 40-59, 60-79, and 80+ (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Increasing Online Sales of Non-Invasive Ventilators



B.Market Analytics



Table 36: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mechanical Ventilators by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 37: European Historic Review for Mechanical Ventilators by Geographic Region/ Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 38: European 14-Year Perspective for Mechanical Ventilators by Geographic Region/ Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 39: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mechanical Ventilators by Product Segment - Critical Care, Neonatal, and Portable & Transport Ventilators Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 40: European Historic Review for Mechanical Ventilators by Product Segment - Critical Care, Neonatal, and Portable & Transport Ventilators Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2



through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 41: European 14-Year Perspective for Mechanical Ventilators by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Critical Care, Neonatal, and Portable & Transport Ventilators for Years 2011, 2018 and 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



9.4.1 France



Market Analysis



Table 42: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mechanical Ventilators by Product Segment - Critical Care, Neonatal, and Portable & Transport Ventilators Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 43: French Historic Review for Mechanical Ventilators by Product Segment - Critical Care, Neonatal, and Portable & Transport Ventilators Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 44: French 14-Year Perspective for Mechanical Ventilators by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Critical Care, Neonatal, and Portable & Transport Ventilators for Years 2011, 2018 and 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



9.4.2 Germany



Market Analysis



Table 45: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mechanical Ventilators by Product Segment - Critical Care, Neonatal, and Portable & Transport Ventilators Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 46: German Historic Review for Mechanical Ventilators by Product Segment - Critical Care, Neonatal, and Portable & Transport Ventilators Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 47: German 14-Year Perspective for Mechanical Ventilators by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Critical Care, Neonatal, and Portable & Transport Ventilators for Years 2011, 2018 and 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



9.4.3 Italy



Market Analysis



Table 48: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mechanical Ventilators by Product Segment - Critical Care, Neonatal, and Portable & Transport Ventilators Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 49: Italian Historic Review for Mechanical Ventilators by Product Segment - Critical Care, Neonatal, and Portable & Transport Ventilators Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 50: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Mechanical Ventilators by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Critical Care, Neonatal, and Portable & Transport Ventilators for Years 2011, 2018 and 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



9.4.4 The United Kingdom



Market Analysis



Table 51: The UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mechanical Ventilators by Product Segment - Critical Care, Neonatal, and Portable & Transport Ventilators Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 52: The UK Historic Review for Mechanical Ventilators by Product Segment - Critical Care, Neonatal, and Portable & Transport Ventilators Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 53: The UK 14-Year Perspective for Mechanical Ventilators by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Critical Care, Neonatal, and Portable & Transport Ventilators for Years 2011, 2018 and 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



9.4.5 Spain



Market Analysis



Table 54: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mechanical Ventilators by Product Segment - Critical Care, Neonatal, and Portable & Transport Ventilators Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 55: Spanish Historic Review for Mechanical Ventilators by Product Segment - Critical Care, Neonatal, and Portable & Transport Ventilators Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 56: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Mechanical Ventilators by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Critical Care, Neonatal, and Portable & Transport Ventilators for Years 2011, 2018 and 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



9.4.6 Russia



Market Analysis



Table 57: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mechanical Ventilators by Product Segment - Critical Care, Neonatal, and Portable & Transport Ventilators Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 58: Russian Historic Review for Mechanical Ventilators by Product Segment - Critical Care, Neonatal, and Portable & Transport Ventilators Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 59: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Mechanical Ventilators by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Critical Care, Neonatal, and Portable & Transport Ventilators for Years 2011, 2018 and 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



9.4.7 Rest of Europe



A.Market Analysis



Poland - A Growing Market



B.Market Analytics



Table 60: Rest of European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mechanical Ventilators by Product Segment - Critical Care, Neonatal, and Portable & Transport Ventilators Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 61: Rest of European Historic Review for Mechanical Ventilators by Product Segment - Critical Care, Neonatal, and Portable & Transport Ventilators Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2



through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 62: Rest of European 14-Year Perspective for Mechanical Ventilators by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Critical Care, Neonatal, and Portable & Transport Ventilators for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



9.5 Asia-Pacific



A.Market Analysis



The Fastest Growing Market for Mechanical Ventilators



Aging Populace - Potential Opportunities



Table 63: Over 65 Years Individuals as % of the Total Population in Select Asian Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Healthcare Spending on the Rise



India & China Offer Significant Growth Opportunities



An Insight into the Asia-Pacific Healthcare Sector



B.Market Analytics



Table 64: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mechanical Ventilators by Geographic Region/Country - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 65: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Mechanical Ventilators by Geographic Region/ Country - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 66: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Mechanical Ventilators by Geographic Region/ Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 67: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mechanical Ventilators by Product Segment - Critical Care, Neonatal, and Portable & Transport Ventilators Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 68: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Mechanical Ventilators by Product Segment - Critical Care, Neonatal, and Portable & Transport Ventilators Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2



through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 69: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Mechanical Ventilators by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Critical Care, Neonatal, and Portable & Transport Ventilators for Years 2011, 2018 and 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



9.5.1 China



A.Market Analysis



Current and Future Analysis



Increasing Expenditure on Healthcare Sector



B.Market Analytics



Table 70: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mechanical Ventilators by Product Segment - Critical Care, Neonatal, and Portable & Transport Ventilators Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 71: Chinese Historic Review for Mechanical Ventilators by Product Segment - Critical Care, Neonatal, and Portable & Transport Ventilators Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 72: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Mechanical Ventilators by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Critical Care, Neonatal, and Portable & Transport Ventilators for Years 2011, 2018 and 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



9.5.2 India



A.Market Analysis



A High Potential Market



Indian Ventilators Market - An Overview



Indian Ventilator Market to Witness Steady Growth in Future



After-Sales Services and Cost Considerations Significant



Non-Invasive Ventilation: The Preferred Choice



Neonatal Ventilators Market Exhibits Bright Prospects



B.Market Analytics



Table 73: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mechanical Ventilators by Product Segment - Critical Care, Neonatal, and Portable & Transport Ventilators Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 74: Indian Historic Review for Mechanical Ventilators by Product Segment - Critical Care, Neonatal, and Portable & Transport Ventilators Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 75: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Mechanical Ventilators by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Critical Care, Neonatal, and Portable & Transport Ventilators for Years 2011, 2018 and 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



9.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific



Market Analysis



Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mechanical Ventilators by Product Segment - Critical Care, Neonatal, and Portable & Transport Ventilators Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 77: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Mechanical Ventilators by Product Segment - Critical Care, Neonatal, and Portable & Transport Ventilators Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 78: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Mechanical Ventilators by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Critical Care, Neonatal, and Portable & Transport Ventilators for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



9.6 The Middle East & Africa



Market Analysis



Table 79: The Middle East & Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mechanical Ventilators by Product Segment - Critical Care, Neonatal, and Portable & Transport Ventilators Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 80: The Middle East & Africa Historic Review for Mechanical Ventilators by Product Segment - Critical Care, Neonatal, and Portable & Transport Ventilators Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 81: The Middle East & Africa 14-Year Perspective for Mechanical Ventilators by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Critical Care, Neonatal, and Portable & Transport Ventilators for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



9.7 Latin America



Market Analysis



Table 82: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mechanical Ventilators by Geographic Region/Country - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 83: Latin American Historic Review for Mechanical Ventilators by Geographic Region/ Country - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 84: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Mechanical Ventilators by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 85: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mechanical Ventilators by Product Segment - Critical Care, Neonatal, and Portable & Transport Ventilators Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 86: Latin American Historic Review for Mechanical Ventilators by Product Segment - Critical Care, Neonatal, and Portable & Transport Ventilators Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2



through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 87: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Mechanical Ventilators by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Critical Care, Neonatal, and Portable & Transport Ventilators for Years 2011, 2018 and 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



9.7.1 Brazil



Market Analysis



Table 88: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mechanical Ventilators by Product Segment - Critical Care, Neonatal, and Portable & Transport Ventilators Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 89: Brazilian Historic Review for Mechanical Ventilators by Product Segment - Critical Care, Neonatal, and Portable & Transport Ventilators Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2



through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 90: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Mechanical Ventilators by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Critical Care, Neonatal, and Portable & Transport Ventilators for Years 2011, 2018 and 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



9.7.2 Rest of Latin America



Market Analysis



Table 91: Rest of Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mechanical Ventilators by Product Segment - Critical Care, Neonatal, and Portable & Transport Ventilators Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 92: Rest of Latin American Historic Review for Mechanical Ventilators by Product Segment - Critical Care, Neonatal, and Portable & Transport Ventilators Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 93: Rest of Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Mechanical Ventilators by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Critical Care, Neonatal, and Portable & Transport Ventilators for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)







10. COMPANY PROFILES







Total Companies Profiled: 60 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 64) The United States (22) Canada (2) Japan (1) Europe (24) - France (1) - Germany (8) - The United Kingdom (3) - Italy (3) - Rest of Europe (9) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (14) Latin America (1)



