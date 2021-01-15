Global Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Outlook 2020-2027: Lack of Proper Reimbursement Policies for Medical Services are Projected to Hamper Market Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Adhesives and Sealants - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Medical Adhesives and Sealants market accounted for $9,867.90 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $20,545.14 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.

Some of the key factors propelling market growth include an increasing number of surgical procedures in developed and developing economies, increasing aging population across the globe, increasing number of medical implantation/transplantation procedures being carried out, and rising adoption of minimal invasive procedures. However, stringent regulations associated with medical grade products coupled with lack of proper reimbursement policies for medical services are projected to hamper market growth during the forecast period.

Medical adhesives and sealants are chemical formulations that are safe for use in bonding applications during medical procedures. The use of adhesives and sealants in medical applications is relatively new except in joint implants and dentures.

By product, synthetic segment is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, due to the nature of healthcare needs, aging population, awareness and demand for advanced treatments and procedures. The use of these products is majorly dependent on the development of the overall healthcare market. Synthetic adhesives and sealants segment has undergone phenomenal development with respect to versatility, adhesive strength, life, biocompatibility, etc.

On the basis of geography, Asia-Pacific is ranked as the significant growing regional market during the forecast period, due to the rapid development of healthcare infrastructure, offshoring of auxiliary businesses by international players, and increased scale of medical tourism in the region. In addition, an increase in the number of surgical procedures being performed also has led to the growth in demand for medical adhesives and sealants in the region.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Technology Analysis

3.8 Application Analysis

3.9 End User Analysis

3.10 Emerging Markets

3.11 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Natural

5.2.1 Fibrin

5.2.2 Collagen

5.2.3 Albumin

5.2.4 Other Naturals

5.2.4.1 Cellulose

5.2.4.2 Lysine

5.2.4.3 Amino Acid Derivatives

5.3 Synthetic

5.3.1 Rubber

5.3.2 Silicone

5.3.3 Cyanoacrylate

5.3.4 Polyethylene glycol (PEG)

5.3.5 Acrylic

5.3.6 Other Synthetics

5.3.6.1 Polyurethane

5.3.6.2 Epoxy

5.3.6.3 Polyisobutylene



6 Global Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solvent-borne

6.3 Waterbourne

6.4 Solids & Hot Melt-based



7 Global Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Dental

7.2.1 Tray Adhesives

7.2.2 Dental Surgical Tissue Bonding

7.2.3 Luting Cements

7.2.4 Orthodontic Bonding

7.2.5 Denture Bonding

7.2.6 Pit and Fissure Sealants

7.2.7 Restorative Adhesives

7.3 Medical Adhesives & Sealants

7.3.1 Surgical/Internal

7.3.1.1 Pulmonary

7.3.1.2 Abdominal

7.3.1.3 Bone

7.3.1.4 Cranial

7.3.1.5 Cardiovascular

7.3.2 External

7.3.2.1 Prosthesis Bonding Agents

7.3.2.2 Tissue Bonding Agents

7.3.2.3 Wound Dressing

7.3.2.4 Skin Tissue Adhesives



8 Global Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market, By Sales Channel

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Aftermarket

8.3 Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider



9 Global Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Dental Care

9.3 Clinics

9.4 Hospitals

9.5 Ambulatory Surgical Centers



10 Global Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

