Global Medical Alert System Market Report 2020-2025

DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medical Alert System Market (2020-2025) by System Type, Connection Type, End-user, Offering, Technology, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Medical Alert System Market is estimated to be USD 6.8 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 10.1 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.3%.



Factors such as the rising geriatric population, technological advancement like the use of AI and IOT in the medical alert system, growing inclination of elder towards independent living, increasing adoption of the mobile personal emergency response system, and various healthcare reforms in different parts of the world are key drivers for the market.



The market is witnessing certain restraining factors, such as rigorous competition among existing medical alert system manufacturers, lower acceptability among seniors for technology use, and the subsequent upswing in large volume purchasing through INHs and GPOs. The introduction of voice-based and mobile medical alert system is creating an opportunity for the market.



Segments Covered



By System Type, Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) holds the largest market share. The reasons for the growth of PERS include rising per capita expenditure towards healthcare across the globe, the availability of advanced medical facilities, rising awareness towards healthcare, etc. With the digital transformation and use of technologies such as IoT, and artificial intelligence (AI), PERS devices are in demand in major parts of the world. They include features like automatic fall detection, automatic call assistance, and location tracking, which helps the elderly individuals in case of an emergency when they are unable to press the help button.



By Connection type, the market is classified into wired and wireless. Wired devices accounted for the largest share in the market. Wired medical alert systems are more reliable, and senior citizens often lack technological awareness and find the wired devices user-friendly. Thus, the wired medical alert system market is the largest revenue-generating segment.



By End User/ Application, the market is classified into Hospitals & Clinics, Home-Based Users, Senior Living Facilities/Senior Care Centres, Assisted Living Facilities, and Others. Home-based users hold the largest market share and are expected to grow more during the forecasted period. It is due to the independence it provides to the senior citizens who want to live alone but are taken care of in case of an emergency.



By Offering, the market is classified into Hardware, Software, and Services. Among them, the Hardware segment accounts for the largest market share. It is due to their demand among elderly people is increasing. The various popular hardware medical alert devices are Fall Detection, Medicine Reminders, Mobile Protection, and Emergency Calling, etc.



By Technology, the market is classified into Two-way Voice Systems, Unmonitored Medical Alert Systems, Medical Alert Alarm (Button) System, IP-based systems, and others. Among them, Two Way Voice Systems will have the largest market share as its application in both residential i.e., Personal and hospital. Also, it has a live response (quick response).



Market Dynamics



Drivers

Increase in geriatric population and health literacy across the globe

Increasing adoption of smart & mobile emergency response system

Technological advancement in medical alert systems

Favorable healthcare reform and financial assistance by Government for senior citizens

Growing inclination of elders towards independent living

Restraints

Increasing incidence of false alarm

Integration of connected medical devices into an established ecosystem

Lower acceptability among seniors for the use of technology

Opportunities

Revolution brought by emerging technologies - IoT & AI

The growing number of assisted living centres and retirement homes

Introduction of voice-based and mobile medical alert system

Transformation in the healthcare sector

Challenges

Low penetration of medical alert systems in developing countries

