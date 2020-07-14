Global Medical and Lab Refrigerator Market (2019 to 2027) - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis

DUBLIN, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical and Lab Refrigerator Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product Type; End User; and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The medical and lab refrigerator market was valued at US$ 2,267.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3,096.6 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Medical refrigerators are designed to meet the temperature requirements for safe drug storage. Medical refrigerators are used to store vaccines, pharmaceuticals, chemotherapeutics, blood, plasma, and other samples that require tight temperature control. These are more reliable for the storage of medicinal products as they emit less heat and generate less sound. Rising occurrence of hematological disorders and an increment in the number of accidents have increased the need for plasma in plasma fractionation operations.

This has, in turn, led to an increase in the demand for plasma freezers and refrigerators at blood banks; thus, likely to drive the growth of the medical and lab refrigerator market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the increase in the occurrence of infectious and chronic diseases has led to increased supply of customized drugs owing to which medical and lab refrigerators are expected to gain traction during the coming years. It is also anticipated that product modernization and R&D activities in the region will boost business growth of the medical and lab refrigerator market.

The medical and lab refrigerator market is segmented based on product type and end user. Based on product type, the market is further segmented into blood bank refrigerators, laboratory refrigerators, pharmacy refrigerators, enzyme refrigerators, and others. Based on end user, the market is further bifurcated into blood banks, pharmaceutical companies, hospitals & pharmacies, research institutes, and others.

A few key players operating in the global medical and lab refrigerator market that are profiled in this market study include ZhongkeMeiling Cryogenics Company Limited, Felix Storch, Inc., Follett LLC, Helmer Scientific Inc., Haier Biomedical, Lec Medical, Philipp Kirsch GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Vestfrost Solutions, and Blue Star Limited. These market players focus on both organic and inorganic growth strategies to survive in the competitive market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Medical and Lab Refrigerator Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific

4.2.4 MEA

4.2.5 SAM

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion



5. Medical and Lab Refrigerator Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Demand for Blood Storage Centers and Blood Banks

5.1.2 Increasing Number of Accidents, Surgery Interventions, and others

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Increasing Preference for Refurbished Equipment

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Increasing Research & Development Investments in Medical Science By Government Organizations

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Technological Advancements in Medical Refrigerators

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Medical and Lab Refrigerator - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Medical and Lab Refrigerator Market Overview

6.2 Medical and Lab Refrigerator Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Global Market Players Ranking



7. Medical and Lab Refrigerator Market Analysis - By Product Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Medical and Lab Refrigerator Market, By Product Type (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Blood Bank Refrigerators

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Blood Bank Refrigerators: Medical and Lab Refrigerator Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 Laboratory Refrigerators

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Laboratory Refrigerators: Medical and Lab Refrigerator Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.5 Pharmacy Refrigerators

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Pharmacy Refrigerators: Medical and Lab Refrigerator Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.6 Enzyme Refrigerators

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Enzyme Refrigerators: Medical and Lab Refrigerator Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.7 Others

7.7.1 Overview

7.7.2 Others: Medical and Lab Refrigerator Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



8. Medical and Lab Refrigerator Market Analysis - By End-user

8.1 Overview

8.2 Medical and Lab Refrigerator Market, By End-user (2019 and 2027)

8.3 Blood Bank

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Blood Bank: Medical and Lab Refrigerator Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 Pharmaceutical Companies

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Pharmaceutical Companies: Medical and Lab Refrigerator Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.5 Hospitals and Pharmacies

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Hospitals and Pharmacies: Medical and Lab Refrigerator Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.6 Research Institutes

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Research Institutes: Medical and Lab Refrigerator Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.7 Others

8.7.1 Overview

8.7.2 Others: Medical and Lab Refrigerator Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



9. Medical and Lab Refrigerator Market - Geographic Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America: Medical and Lab Refrigerator Market

9.3 Europe: Medical and Lab Refrigerator Market

9.4 Asia-Pacific: Medical and Lab Refrigerator Market

9.5 Middle East & Africa: Medical and Lab Refrigerator Market

9.6 South America: Medical and Lab Refrigerator Market



10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Medical and Lab Refrigerator Market

10.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.4 Middle East & Africa: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.5 South Africa: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Initiative

11.3 New Product Development

11.4 Merger and Acquisition



12. Key Company Profiles

12.1 ZhongkeMeiling Cryogenics Company Limited

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Developments

12.2 Felix Storch, Inc.

12.3 Follett LLC

12.4 Helmer Scientific Inc.

12.5 Haier Biomedical

12.6 Lec Medical

12.7 Philipp Kirsch GmbH

12.8 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

12.9 Vestfrost Solutions

12.10 Blue Star Limited



13. Appendix

13.1 About the Publisher

13.2 Word Index



