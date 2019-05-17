Global Medical Camera Market Report 2019: Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.06% to Reach US$2.181 Billion by 2024, from US$1.532 Billion in 2018

DUBLIN, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Camera Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical camera market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.06% to reach US$2.181 billion by 2024, from US$1.532 billion in 2018.



The use of photography is extensively in use in surgeries and diagnostic procedures. Medical cameras have made the recording of images very easy. This has allowed surgeons and doctors to accurately record the procedures and images which can then be circulated anywhere as per the requirement. The rising adoption of computerized archives has made use of digital imaging possible which is serving as one of the major drivers driving the growth of the global medical camera market in the forecast period.



Rising number of surgical procedures, rising R&D expenditure, growing chronic disease prevalence is further fueling the market growth. In addition, growing technological advancements in imaging will provide an opportunity for the growth of the global medical camera market in the forecast period and beyond.



This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.



Major industry players profiled as part of the report are Medigus Ltd, Sony Electronics Inc., Imperx, Inc., Leica Microsystems GmbH and STEMMER IMAGING AG among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness



5. Global Medical Camera Market by Application

5.1. Endoscopy Procedures

5.2. Dental Procedures

5.3. Ophthalmology

5.4. Others



6. Global Medical Camera Market by End-User

6.1. Hospitals

6.2. Clinics

6.3. Ambulatory Surgery Centers (Asc)

6.4. Diagnostic Centers



7. Global Medical Camera Market by Geography

7.1. North America

7.1.1. USA

7.1.2. Canada

7.1.3. Mexico

7.1.4. Others

7.2. South America

7.2.1. Brazil

7.2.2. Argentina

7.2.3. Others

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Germany

7.3.2. France

7.3.3. United Kingdom

7.3.4. Spain

7.3.5. Others

7.4. Middle East and Africa

7.4.1. Saudi Arabia

7.4.2. Israel

7.4.3. Others

7.5. Asia Pacific

7.5.1. China

7.5.2. Japan

7.5.3. South Korea

7.5.4. India

7.5.5. Others



8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Competition and Offerings Analysis of Key Vendors

8.2. Recent Investment and Deals

8.3. Strategies of Key Players



9. Company Profiles

9.1. Medigus Ltd

9.2. Sony Electronics Inc.

9.3. Imperx, Inc.

9.4. Leica Microsystems Gmbh

9.5. Stemmer Imaging Ag

9.6. Basler Ag

9.7. Karl Storz

9.8. Med X Change, Inc.

9.9. Carl Zeiss Meditec Ag

9.10. 3D Medivision Inc.



