Global Medical Cannabis (Flowers, Concentrates, Edibles, & Others) Market 2014-2018 & 2019-2024

DUBLIN, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medical Cannabis Market - Analysis By Product Type, By Application, By Consumption Pattern, By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 16.82% during 2019 - 2024.
Cannabis Indica has been witnessing growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years as cannabis is being legalized in most of the nations with multi-application in various industries such as Food and Beverage, Paper, Textile, Healthcare, Skin and Beauty Products among others. Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global medical cannabis market in 2019.
Key factors driving robust growth rate in North America region include escalating production of cannabis, with government legalizing cannabis in most of the states of US clubbed with presence of major global cannabis leaders in Canada, has been anticipated to infuse positive growth in the region during the forecast period.
The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Medical Cannabis market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.
Report Highlights
- Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints
- Market Trends
- SWOT Analysis
- Competitive Landscape
- Company Analysis - Scotts Miracle-Gro Co, Canopy Growth Corp (Canada), GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, Aurora Cannabis Inc (Canada), Aphria Inc (Canada), MedReLeaf Corp, Medical Marijuana, INC, Insys Therapeutics Inc, CanniMed Therapeutics Inc, Cara Therapeutics Inc.
