Global Medical Cannabis (Flowers, Concentrates, Edibles, & Others) Market 2014-2018 & 2019-2024

DUBLIN, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medical Cannabis Market - Analysis By Product Type, By Application, By Consumption Pattern, By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 16.82% during 2019 - 2024.



Cannabis Indica has been witnessing growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years as cannabis is being legalized in most of the nations with multi-application in various industries such as Food and Beverage, Paper, Textile, Healthcare, Skin and Beauty Products among others. Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global medical cannabis market in 2019.



Key factors driving robust growth rate in North America region include escalating production of cannabis, with government legalizing cannabis in most of the states of US clubbed with presence of major global cannabis leaders in Canada, has been anticipated to infuse positive growth in the region during the forecast period.



The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Medical Cannabis market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.



Report Highlights

Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

SWOT Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Company Analysis - Scotts Miracle-Gro Co, Canopy Growth Corp ( Canada ), GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, Aurora Cannabis Inc ( Canada ), Aphria Inc ( Canada ), MedReLeaf Corp, Medical Marijuana, INC, Insys Therapeutics Inc, CanniMed Therapeutics Inc, Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendations



4. Medical Cannabis Market: Product Outlook



5. Global Medical Cannabis Market: An Analysis

5.1 By Value (2014-2018)

5.2 By Value (2019-2024)



6. Global Medical Cannabis Market: Segment Analysis

6.1 By Production Type (2018, 2024)

6.1.1 Global Cannabis Indica Market Size, By Value (2014-2018) (2019-2024)

6.1.2 Global Cannabis Sativa Market Size, By Value (2014-2018) (2019-2024)

6.1.3 Global Cannabis Market Size - Others, By Value (2014-2018) (2019-2024)

6.2 By Application (2018, 2024)

6.2.1 Global Medical Cannabis Market Size for Chronic Pain, By Value (2014-2018) (2019-2024)

6.2.2 Global Medical Cannabis Market Size for Mental Disorders, By Value (2014-2018) (2019-2024)

6.2.3 Global Medical Cannabis Market Size for Cancers, By Value (2014-2018) (2019-2024)

6.2.4 Global Medical Cannabis Market Size for Others, By Value (2014-2018) (2019-2024)

6.3 By Consumption Pattern (2018, 2024)

6.3.1 Global Medical Cannabis Market Size for Flowers, By Value (2014-2018) (2019-2024)

6.3.2 Global Medical Cannabis Market Size for Concentrates, By Value (2014-2018) (2019-2024)

6.3.3 Global Medical Cannabis Market Size for Edibles, By Value (2014-2018) (2019-2024)

6.3.4 Global Medical Cannabis Market Size for Others, By Value (2014-2018) (2019-2024)



7. Market Share of Leading Medical Cannabis Companies



8. Global Medical Cannabis Market: Regional Analysis



9. North America Medical Cannabis Market: An Analysis

9.1 By Value (2014-2018)

9.2 By Value (2019-2024)



10. North America Medical Cannabis Market: Segment Analysis



11. North America Medical Cannabis Market: Country Analysis



12. Europe Medical Cannabis Market: An Analysis



13. Europe America Medical Cannabis Market: Segment Analysis



14. Europe Medical Cannabis Market: Country Analysis



15. Asia Pacific Medical Cannabis Market: An Analysis



16. Asia Pacific Medical Cannabis Market: Segment Analysis



17. Asia Pacific Medical Cannabis Market: Country Analysis



18. Rest of the World Medical Cannabis Market: An Analysis



19. Rest of the World Medical Cannabis Market: Segment Analysis



20. Rest of the World Medical Cannabis Market: Country Analysis



21. Global Medical Cannabis Market Drivers



22. Global Medical Cannabis Market Restraints



23. Global Medical Cannabis Market Trends



24. SWOT Analysis



25. Company Profiles



Scotts Miracle-Gro Co

Canopy Growth Corp( Canada )

) GW Pharmaceuticals PLC

Aurora Cannabis Inc ( Canada )

) Aphria Inc ( Canada )

) MedReLeaf Corp

Medical Marijuana Inc

Insys Therapeutics Inc

CanniMed Therapeutics Inc

Cara Therapeutics Inc.

