Global Medical Carts and Workstations Market Report 2022

DUBLIN, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Carts and Workstations Market by Product and End User - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The medical carts and workstations market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period 2022-2029 to reach $11.48 billion by 2029.

Integration of IT solutions in the healthcare and adoption of EMR/EHR, striving to enhance patient care, safety, and staff productivity are the main driving factors. However, factors such as the high cost of carts or workstations, lack of skilled professions, and maneuvering high workstations are the challenging factors restraining the growth of this market to a certain extent.

Furthermore, factors such as a huge untapped market and the adoption of changing ergonomics and advanced designs for carts/workstations offer significant growth opportunities for the market players during the forecast period.

Based on product, the mobile computing carts/workstations segment is estimated to account for the largest share of this market in 2022.

The large market share of this segment is attributed to the technological developments made in carts like powered carts having battery-operated systems consisting of a lithium iron phosphate battery or telemedicine carts for efficient workflow, the inbuilt software which helps in fleet management, and advanced ergonomic designs. Furthermore, the outbreak of COVID-19 disease resulted in the growth of telemedicine carts due to social distancing & primary precautions to be followed during the pandemic.

Based on end user, hospitals are widely adopting medical carts & workstations as they help the staff by facilitating recording, storing, and dispensing equipment, supplies, and patient information. Therefore, the hospitals segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the medical carts and workstations market in 2022.

Moreover, the carts/workstations comprise compartments, a set of drawers, trays, and sanitizer holders, which are useful in hospital and medical settings. The increasing number of outpatients for infectious diseases like the recent outbreak of coronavirus disease, increasing hospital expenditures, growing technological advancement, and use of telemedicine in hospitals drive the growth of this market for the hospitals segment.

North America is estimated to command the largest share of the medical carts and workstations market in 2022, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Market Insights

Drivers

Growth in the Implementation of EMR/EHR

Integration of IT Solutions into Healthcare Environments

Healthcare Organizations' Efforts to Enhance Patient Care, Safety, and Staff Productivity

Restraints

Complexity of Quality Standards

Opportunities

Untapped Markets in Emerging Economies

Development of Ergonomic and Advanced Designs for Medical Carts and Workstations

Challenges

High Costs of Medical Carts and Workstations

Lack of Skilled Professionals

Low Maneuverability of Heavy Workstations

Some of the key players operating in the medical carts and workstations market are

Midmark Corporation

Capsa Healthcare

Bergmann Group

The Harloff Company

Ergotron Inc.

Altus Industries

Enovate Medical

ITD GmbH

AMD Global Telemedicine Inc.

Lakeside Manufacturing Inc.

HAT Collective

Parity Medical

GlobalMedia Group LLC.

JACO Inc.

AFC Industries Inc.

Solaire Medical LLC

Bytec Group Limited

Herman Miller Inc.

Omnicell Inc.

Modernsolid Industrial Co. Ltd.

Medline Industries LP.

InterMetro Industries Corporation

Scope of the Report:

Medical Carts and Workstations Market, by Product

Mobile Computing Carts/Workstations

Computer Carts/Workstations

Powered Computer Carts

Non-Powered Computer Carts

Telemedicine Carts/Workstations

Medication Carts/Workstations

Documentation Carts/Workstations

Mobile Computing Carts/Workstation Accessories

Medical Carts

Emergency Carts

Procedure Carts

Anesthesia Carts

Wall Mount Workstations

Wall Arm Workstations

Wall Cabinet Workstations

Wall Mount Carts/Workstation Accessories

Medication Carts

Medical Storage Columns, Cabinets, and Accessories

Medical Carts and Workstations Market, by End Users

Hospitals

Long Term Care Facility

Physician Offices/Clinics

Other End Users

Medical Carts and Workstations Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe (RoE)

(RoE) Asia-Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) Japan

China

India

Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v3hw5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets