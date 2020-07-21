Global Medical Central Vacuum Systems Market 2020-2025 - The COVID-19 Pandemic Has Provided a Stimulus for Demand

DUBLIN, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Central Vacuum System Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study considers the present scenario of the medical central vacuum system market and its market dynamics for the period 2019-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



The global medical central vacuum system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 16% during the period 2019-2025

The global medical central vacuum system market revenue will grow by 2.5X during the forecast period. The market is expected to witness a rise in non-conventional cleaning equipment such as centralized vacuum systems in several end-user segments on account of the growing awareness of hygiene, clean indoor air, and green cleaning practices. Central vacuum systems are becoming an ideal choice for residential as well as non-residential segments where they are installed at a designated location. An increase in awareness toward the need for enhanced safety requirements and health hazards at workplaces in the healthcare sector is driving the demand for medical central vacuum systems.

The surge in COVID-19 impact worldwide is increasing the demand for new hospitals. For instance, several governments are developing makeshift hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients. Due to the demand for isolation wards, several major and other prominent vendors are strengthening their market presence to meet the increasing demand for medical vacuums. Hence, the outbreak of pandemic has provided a stimulus to medical central vacuum systems.



Market Segmentation

The global medical central vacuum system market research report includes a detailed segmentation by end-user, application, technology, and geography.

The coronavirus pandemic has led to unexpected growth in demand for medical central vacuum systems. The hospital and pharma segments have witnessed unprecedented growth due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The pandemic has laid the foundation of several specialty hospitals, clinics, and nursing homes. The requisite of clean medicine production, avoidance of cross-contamination, and safe elimination of hazardous chemicals, pathogens, and a hygienic environment in operation theaters are driving the demand for central vacuum systems.

Multifunctional medical central vacuum systems have witnessed an impetus in 2020 due to the rising demand from rapidly build hospitals for COVID-19 patients and hospitals, which have retrofitted as designated COVID-19 hospitals. The demand for effective multifunctional systems is growing as they remove bodily secretions and maintain clean and pure indoor air. The demand for medical central vacuum systems for dedicated gas scavenging applications is likely to be highest from two end-user segments - hospitals and pharmaceutical companies.

Rotary vane pumps are available in two types - oil-less and oil-sealed. Oil sealed rotary vane pumps are durable, long-lasting pumps with high application in hospital and laboratory end-users. The use of oil in the pump increases efficiencies, lowers operating temperatures and decreases sound levels. Therefore, the segment is witnessing high adoption in several end-user applications. Central vacuum systems with oil-sealed rotary vane pumps are capable of achieving the highest level of vacuum and suction. As these systems are relatively low cost than other central vacuum system technology types, they are finding higher adoption in general cleaning applications with hospitals being their key end-users.

The demand for oil-sealed rotary vane technology is expected to gain traction in India, Taiwan, Indonesia, Mexico, Argentina, and Sri Lanka. Dry claw pumps are the most technologically advanced innovation and are gaining traction in medical and laboratory applications. Central vacuum systems with claw pump technology have lower ultimate vacuum levels than oil-sealed rotary vane pumps, and this makes them ideal for use in dedicated waste anesthesia gas disposal systems.



Segmentation by Technology

Rotary Vane

Clamp Pump

Segmentation by Application

Multifunction

Gas Scavenging

General Cleaning

Segmentation by End-user

Hospitals

Pharmaceuticals

Clinics and Nursing Homes

Others

Insights by Geography



The healthcare segment in Europe is expected to emerge immune from political uncertainties post the Brexit negotiations and the corona pandemic. The economic growth in the region could result in low demand for cleaning services and non-conventional cleaning equipment during the forecast period. Vendors of medical central vacuum systems have been able to meet new orders in Q1 2020, despite lockdown in several countries. However, these events are expected to have an impact on the overall global economy by affecting manufacturing on a global scale, and it will also affect the production and supply chain for medical central vacuum systems, which can eventually decline production capabilities in Q3 2020.



Germany is the largest market in Europe due to the presence of over 1,942 hospitals, 1,142 habilitation nursing homes, 19,478 pharmacies, and extensive cleaning industry in the country. Healthcare institutions and pharmaceutical industries in Germany are increasingly adopting eco-friendly or green cleaning technology to reduce the risk of environmental pollution. Smart cleaning technology, such as a centralized collection for medical waste, will continue its growth in the region.



Segmentation by Geography

North America

Europe

APAC

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Insights by Vendors



The global medical central vacuum system market is highly competitive with the presence of several vendors offering a plethora of equipment that can act as a substitute for medical central vacuum systems, especially in non-dedicated applications. Another key factor increasing the competition is the presence of smaller-than-potential addressable market as many medical facilities across geographies restrict the use of medical central vacuum systems to operation theaters and centralized gas scavenging systems; whereas, application segments such as general cleaning are still addressed by manual cleaning or using standalone vacuum cleaners. The major players in the market are Busch LLC and Tri-Tech Medical Inc.



Prominent Vendors

Busch LLC

Tri-Tech Medical

Other Prominent Vendors

Atlas Copco

Cardiovascular Systems

Toshniwal

Lindsay Manufacturing

Medikar

Medicare Gas Pipeline Services

VAC-U-MAX

Nilfisk

Labconco

Dustcontrol

AutoVac

Becker

Drainvac

Dint-Tech Control

MIL'S

Republic Manufacturing

BGS GENERAL SRL

NOVAIR MEDICAL

Megasan Medikal

MIM Medical

Millennium Medical Products

Powerex

Allaway

Drger

Dynapumps

Silbermann

Recap of Market Dynamics



Opportunities & Trends



Rising Potential In General Cleaning and Non-Medical Spaces

Enhancements In Functionalities of Vacuum Systems

Growth Enablers

New Hospital Constructions

Rising Demand for Indoor Hygiene

High-Cost Effectiveness

Restraints

Code Compliance Hindrance to Healthcare Construction

Low Demand from Clinics and Nursing Homes in Emerging Countries

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

