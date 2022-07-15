Global Medical Ceramics Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Ceramics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical ceramics market reached a value of US$ 10.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 14.0 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.59% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Medical ceramics, or bio-ceramics, refer to biocompatible materials used for various contact and non-contact medical applications. Some of the commonly used medical ceramics include bio-inert ceramics, which are manufactured using alumina and zirconia, bioactive ceramics manufactured using Hydroxyapatite and glass, and bioresorbable and piezoelectric ceramics.

They are processed through hot isostatic pressure (HIP) and injection molding techniques and exhibit high mechanical strength, inherent stability and advantageous electrical properties. They are commonly used for dental and bone implants, prosthetic dentures, diagnostic and therapeutic medical devices, such as heart valves and pacemaker electrodes and consumables.



The increasing prevalence of dental and medical ailments across the globe represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising geriatric population, which is more susceptible to such medical concerns and require a greater number of surgical procedures, are providing a thrust to the market growth.

This has also resulted in the increasing preference for alumina-based medical ceramics, which are extensively used to manufacture shoulder, knee and hip implants for orthopedic procedures. In line with this, the widespread adoption of plastic surgeries and advanced wound healing technologies are favoring the market growth.

Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of innovative and novel medical ceramics, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Product manufacturers are developing minimally invasive (MI) implants for dental, orthopedic and cardiovascular applications that cause negligible discomfort and increase the efficacy of the medical procedures. Other factors, including rising expenditure capacities of the individuals, along with significant improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, are anticipated to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being 3M Company, CeramTec GmbH, CoorsTek, Inc., DePuy Synthes, H.C. Starck GmbH, Kyocera Corporation, Morgan Advanced Materials Plc, NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd., Institut Straumann AG, and Zimmer Biomet.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global medical ceramics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global medical ceramics market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global medical ceramics market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Medical Ceramics Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Bioinert

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Bioactive

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Bioresorbable

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Orthopedic

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Implantable devices

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Dental

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Surgical and Diagnostic Instruments

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End User

8.1 Hospitals and Clinics

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Others

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 3M Company

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 CeramTec GmbH

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.3 CoorsTek, Inc.

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4 DePuy Synthes

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5 H.C. Starck GmbH

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6 Kyocera Corporation

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 Morgan Advanced Materials Plc

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.8 NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd.

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.9 Institut Straumann AG

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10 Zimmer Biomet

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s488c3

