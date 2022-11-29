Global Medical Ceramics Markets, 2022-2027 - Growing Research Activities for Nanotechnology Applications, Gradual Shift Toward New Materials & Products, & 3D Printed Ceramics

Nov 29, 2022, 13:30 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medical Ceramics Market by Material (Bioinert (Zirconia, Aluminium), Bioactive (Glass, Hydroxyapatite), Bioresorbable Ceramics), Application (Dental Application, Orthopedic Application, Plastic Surgery, Surgical Instruments), and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global medical ceramics market is valued at an estimated USD 2.92 billion by 2022 is projected to reached USD 4.02 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.6%
The growing demand for medical ceramics in plastic surgeries & wound healing applications; the rising number of hip & knee replacement procedures; and the increasing demand for implantable devices are the major factors hampering the growth of this market.
The zirconia segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the medical ceramics market, by type, during the forecast period
Based on type, the global bioinert ceramics market is segmented into zirconia, alumina, and other bioinert ceramics (titanium, pyrolytic carbon, and silicon nitride).
In 2021, the zirconia segment accounted for the largest share of the global bioinert ceramics market. This segment is also expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The largest share of this segment can be attributed to advantages of zirconia over other ceramic materials, the rising demand for aesthetically attractive dental restorations will drive the market growth.
Dental application segment accounted for the highest CAGR
On the basis of application, the global medical ceramics market is segmented into - dental applications, orthopedic applications, surgical instruments, and plastic surgery.
In 2021, the dental applications segment accounted for the largest share of the medical ceramics market. Factors supporting the growth increasing number of cosmetic dental procedures and dental implant procedures across various regions and rising periodontal disorders.
The Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The medical ceramics market is segmented into - North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. The medical ceramics market in several Asia-Pacific countries is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period owing to the aging population, rapid economic growth in emerging APAC countries and rising volume of knee & hip replacement procedures.
