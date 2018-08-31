Global Medical Coding Market to 2025: Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Classification System & Component

DUBLIN, Aug. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Medical Coding Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Classification System (International Classification of Diseases, Healthcare Common Procedure Code System), By Component, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.







The global medical coding market size is expected to reach USD 25.4 billion by 2025, registering a 10% CAGR during the forecast period. Rising need for a universal language to reduce frauds and misinterpretations associated with insurance claims is driving market growth.







Presently, medical coding is in its initial phase with frequent introduction of advanced versions of classification systems. In addition, number of coders is constantly rising as a result of career opportunities in this field. Escalating demand for coding services, coupled with the aforementioned factors, is driving market growth.







Constant revisions in classification systems and its global acceptance is expected to result in lucrative growth during the forecast years. Rising demand for world-class healthcare services in developing regions is also anticipated to boost adoption of medical coding procedures.







Key Findings





The number of professional coders is expected to rise significantly during the forecast period, boosting the number of companies providing platforms for medical coding professionals

North America is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. High demand for specialist coders and presence of a favorable healthcare system are key factors anticipated to drive market growth

Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit lucrative growth during the forecast period. Increasing number of trained coders and provider companies is anticipated to fuel market growth in the region

The market is highly fragmented with presence of many local providers offering a wide array of services

Some of the major companies are Oracle Corporation; STARTEK Health, Aviacode, Inc.; Verisk Analytics; Maxim Health Information Services; Parexel International Corporation; Medical Record Associates LLC; and Precyse Solutions, LLC

Key Topics Covered







Chapter 1 Research Methodology



1.1 Information Procurement



1.2 Data Analysis



1.3 Approaches for market estimation



1.3.1 Approach 1: Demand Analysis & Bottom up Approach



1.3.2 Approach 2: Top down market estimation



1.3.3 Approach 3: Commodity flow and bottom up market estimation



1.3.4 Approach 4: KoL perspective based market sizing







Chapter 2 Executive Summary



2.1 Market Snapshot







Chapter 3 Industry Outlook



3.1 Market Segmentation & Scope



3.2 Market Driver Analysis



3.3 Market Restraint Anlysis



3.4 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping



3.5 Medical Coding - SWOT Analysis, By Factor (political & legal, economic and technological)



3.6 Industry Analysis - Porter's



3.7 Company Market Share Analysis: 2017 (%)







Chapter 4 Medical Coding: Classification System Estimates & Trend Analysis



4.1 Medical Coding Market: classification System Movement Analysis



4.2 International Classification of Diseases (ICD)



4.2.1 ICDmarket, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)



4.3 Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System (HCPCS)



4.3.1 HCPCS market, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)







Chapter 5 Medical Coding Market: Component Estimates & Trend Analysis



5.1 Medical Coding Market: Component Movement Analysis



5.2 In-House



5.2.1 In-House Market, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)



5.3 Outsourced



5.3.1 Outsourced Market, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)







Chapter 6 Medical Coding: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Classification System and Component







Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape - Company Profiles





STARTEK Health

Oracle Corporation

Verisk Analytics

Aviacode Inc.

Parexel International Corporation

Maxim Health Information Services

Precyse Solutions LLC

Medical Record Associates LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2jxmnz/global_medical?w=5

