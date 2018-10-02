Global Medical Crutches Market Report 2018-2022: Key vendors are Breg, Cardinal Health, Millennial Medical, Nova Medical Products & Sunrise Medical

DUBLIN, Oct. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Medical Crutches Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Medical Crutches Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.42% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Medical Crutches Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend affecting this market are online marketing and sales of medical crutches. Vendors are increasingly using promotional strategies with the help of online marketing to drive their sales.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the growing geriatric population coupled with rise in the number of orthopedic cases and accidents. The use of medical crutches is mainly driven by the increasing number of orthopedic conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, knee problems, and lower extremities pain.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the high influence of local vendors. Since most of the medical crutches are easy to manufacture, many new vendors are entering the market focusing on regional customers.

Key vendors:



Breg

Cardinal Health

Millennial Medical

Nova Medical Products

Sunrise Medical

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE



PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022



PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

Hand crutches

Leg crutches

Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Online marketing and sales of medical crutches

Government initiatives

Technological advances in medical crutches

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/57htn8/global_medical?w=5



Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

