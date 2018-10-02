Global Medical Crutches Market Report 2018-2022: Key vendors are Breg, Cardinal Health, Millennial Medical, Nova Medical Products & Sunrise Medical
14:45 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Medical Crutches Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Medical Crutches Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.42% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Medical Crutches Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend affecting this market are online marketing and sales of medical crutches. Vendors are increasingly using promotional strategies with the help of online marketing to drive their sales.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the growing geriatric population coupled with rise in the number of orthopedic cases and accidents. The use of medical crutches is mainly driven by the increasing number of orthopedic conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, knee problems, and lower extremities pain.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the high influence of local vendors. Since most of the medical crutches are easy to manufacture, many new vendors are entering the market focusing on regional customers.
Key vendors:
- Breg
- Cardinal Health
- Millennial Medical
- Nova Medical Products
- Sunrise Medical
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- Hand crutches
- Leg crutches
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Online marketing and sales of medical crutches
- Government initiatives
- Technological advances in medical crutches
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/57htn8/global_medical?w=5
Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article