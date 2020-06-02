Global Medical Device Adhesive Market, Forecast to 2024 - Growth Opportunities by Resin Type, Synthetic & Semi-Synthetic Resin Type, Formulating Technology, Application and Region

DUBLIN, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Device Adhesive Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical device adhesive market is expected to grow w ith a CAGR of 10% from 2019 to 2024.



The future of the medical device adhesive market looks promising with opportunities in the dental, medical device, and equipment applications. The major growth driver for this market is the increasing demand of medical device across applications such as needles & syringes, catheters, tube sets, masks, polycarbonate devices, and pacemaker & other equipment.



The study includes the medical device adhesive market size and forecast for the medical device adhesive market through 2024, segmented by natural resin type, synthetic and semi-synthetic resin type, formulating technology, application, and region.



Some of the Medical device adhesive companies profiled in this report include Henkel AG & company, Dymax Corporation, Honle Group, H.B. Fuller, Masterbond Inc., Permabond Engineering Adhesives Ltd., Epoxy Technology Inc., Novachem Corporation Ltd, Incure Inc., Johnson & Johnson, General Electric Co., Medtronic., Baxter., Panacol-Elosol GmbH, and Adhesive Research Ltd.



Some of the features of the report include:

Market size estimates: medical device adhesive market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application. Segmentation analysis: Market size by resin type, synthetic and semi-synthetic resin type, formulating technology, application, and region.

Market size by resin type, synthetic and semi-synthetic resin type, formulating technology, application, and region. Regional analysis: Medical device adhesive market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World.

Medical device adhesive market breakdown by , , , and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for medical device adhesive in the medical device adhesive market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for medical device adhesive in the medical device adhesive market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for medical device adhesive in the medical device adhesive market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for medical device adhesive in the medical device adhesive market. Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the Medical device adhesive market by natural resin type (collagen, fibrin, and others.), synthetic & semi-synthetic resin type (acrylic, cyanoacrylate, epoxy, silicone, polyurethane, and others.), formulating technology (water-based, solvent-based, and solids & hot melt), application (needles & syringes, catheters, tube sets, masks, polycarbonate devices, pacemaker, and others.), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the medical device adhesive market? .

Q.5. What are the business risks and threats to the medical device adhesive market?

Q.6. What are emerging trends in this medical device adhesive market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some changing demands of customers in the medical device adhesive market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the medical device adhesive market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this medical device adhesive market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competitive products and processes in this medical device adhesive area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this medical device adhesive market?



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Medical device adhesive Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Medical device adhesive Market by Natural Resin Type

3.3.1: Collagen

3.3.2: Fibrin

3.3.3: Others

3.4: Global Medical device adhesive Market by Semi Synthetic and Synthtic Resin Type

3.4.1: Acrylic

3.4.2: Cyanoacrylate

3.4.3: Epoxy

3.4.4: Silicone

3.4.5: Polyurethane

3.4.6: Others

3.5: Global Medical device adhesive Market by Formulating Technology

3.5.1: Water-based

3.5.2: Solvent-based

3.5.3: Solids & Hot Melt

3.6: Global Medical device adhesive Market by Application:

3.6.1: Dental, Medical Device And Equipment

3.6.2: Internal Medical Applications

3.6.3: External Medical Applications

3.6.4: Other Applications



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Medical device adhesive Market by Region

4.2: North American Medical device adhesive Market

4.3: European Medical device adhesive Market

4.4: APAC Medical device adhesive Market

4.5: ROW Medical device adhesive Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Medical device adhesive Market by Resin Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Medical device adhesive Market by Synthetic & Semi-Synthetic Resin Type

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Medical device adhesive Market by Formulating Technology

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Medical device adhesive Market by Application

6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for Global Medical device adhesive Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Medical device adhesive Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Medical device adhesive Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Medical device adhesive Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Henkel AG and company

7.2: Dymax Corporation

7.3: Honle Group

7.4: H.B. Fuller

7.5: Masterbond Inc.

7.6: Permabond Engineering Adhesives Ltd.

7.7: Epoxy Technology Inc.

7.8: Novachem Corporation Ltd.

7.9: Incure Inc.

7.10: Adhesive Research Ltd.



