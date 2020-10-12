Global Medical Device Market 2020-2025 by Type, Function, Durability, Therapeutics, Risks, Manufacture Method, Delivery/Acquisition, Operational Support Model, Connectivity

DUBLIN, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Device Market by Device Type, Function, Durability, Therapeutic Segment, Risk Classification, Manufacture Method, Delivery/Acquisition, Operational Support Model, Connectivity and Region 2020 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report covers the global leading medical device market suppliers and service providers. The report also assesses medical device market drivers, challenges, and the impact of technology convergence.



The report also evaluates the issues specific to connected devices such as security and privacy. The report has been recently updated to reflect the new normal in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic as remote medical maintenance is in high demand as a large number of patients require monitoring and diagnostics that does not require a hospital or clinic visit.



This medical device market report evaluates the market for both traditional and connected healthcare devices. The analysis includes medical device market sizing with a wide variety of segmentation including medical device type, solution, location/usage area, medical device function, medical device durability, medical device usage by therapeutic segment, medical device risk classification, manufacture method (traditional or 3D printed), method of medical device delivery or acquisition, medical device operational support model, and medical device connectivity method.

Select Report Findings:

Driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, the fastest-growing category is remote monitoring and diagnostics medical devices

One of the emerging areas is wearable medical devices that monitor temperature and other vitals as a means of predicting potential infection

The combination of DIY medical device procurement and telemedicine is an important category for suppliers as users seek greater autonomy and lower prices

The market is witnessing an evolution as a new category of multifunctional and multipurpose medical devices is emerging that incorporate fitness and healthcare

Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary



2.0 Medical Device Market

2.1 Medical Device Types

2.1.1 Stationary Medical Devices

2.1.2 Portable Medical Devices

2.1.3 Wearable Medical Devices

2.1.4 Implantable Medical Devices

2.2 Medical Device Functions

2.3 Medical Device Durability

2.4 Medical Device Support of Therapeutic Regimens

2.5 Medical Device Classification by Risk Level

2.6 Medical Device Manufacturing Alternatives

2.7 Medical Device Delivery and Acquisition Alternatives

2.8 Medical Device Support Alternatives



3.0 Medical Device Market Dynamics

3.1 Medical Device Market Overview

3.2 Medical Device Market Constraints

3.2.1 Challenges of a Fast-moving Industry

3.2.2 Medical Device Regulation

3.3 Medical Device Market Drivers

3.4 Medical Device Technology Convergence

3.4.1 Connected Health Technologies

3.4.2 AI, IoT, and Data Analytics



4.0 Connected Medical Devices

4.1 Connected vs. Non-connected Medical Devices

4.2 Connected Medical Device Challenges

4.3 Connected Medical Device Opportunities

4.4 Connected Medical Device Enablers

4.5 Connected Health = Sports, Wellness, and Medical Devices



5.0 Leading Medical Device Companies

5.1 Abbott Laboratories

5.2 Abiomed Inc.

5.3 Accuray Inc.

5.4 Affectiva

5.5 Angiodynamics Inc.

5.6 Atricure Inc.

5.7 Axogen Inc.

5.8 Basehealth

5.9 Baxter International Inc.

5.10 Becton Dickinson

5.11 Biodirection

5.12 Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

5.13 Biotelemetry Inc.

5.14 Boston Scientific Corp.

5.15 Bruker Corp

5.16 Cantel Medical Corp.

5.17 Cardiac Insight

5.18 Cardiovascular Systems Inc.

5.19 Clinipace

5.20 Conmed Corp.

5.21 Cryolife Inc.

5.22 Danaher Corp

5.23 Dexcom Inc.

5.24 Edwards Lifesciences Corp

5.25 Evena Medical

5.26 Fitbit

5.27 Glaukos Corp.

5.28 Globus Medical Inc Class A

5.29 Heska Corp.

5.30 Hill Rom Holdings Inc.

5.31 Hologic Inc.

5.32 Idexx Laboratories Inc

5.33 Inogen Inc.

5.34 Insulet Corp

5.35 Integer Holdings Corp.

5.36 Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp

5.37 Intuitive Surgical Inc.

5.38 Irhythm Technologies Inc.

5.39 Lemaitre Vascular Inc.

5.40 Livanova Plc

5.41 Livongo

5.42 Masimo Corp.

5.43 Medtronic Plc

5.44 Memed

5.45 Natus Medical Inc.

5.46 Nevro Corp

5.47 Nuvasive Inc.

5.48 Orthofix Medical Inc.

5.49 Penumbra Inc.

5.50 Pocared Diagnostics

5.51 Qualcomm Life

5.52 Resmed Inc.

5.53 Staar Surgical

5.54 Steris

5.55 Stryker Corp

5.56 Surmodics Inc.

5.57 Tactile Systems Technology Inc

5.58 Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

5.59 Teleflex Inc.

5.60 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

5.61 Transenterix Inc.

5.62 Varex Imaging Corp.

5.63 Varian Medical Systems Inc.

5.64 Verb Surgical

5.65 Viewray Inc.

5.66 Water Corp.

5.67 Wright Medical Group Nv

5.68 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.



6.0 Medical Device Market Analysis and Forecasts 2020 - 2025

6.1 Global Medical Device Market Outlook

6.2 Medical Device Market by Manufacturing Method 2020 - 2025

6.3 Medical Device Market by Solution 2020 - 2025

6.4 Medical Device Market by Location/ Usage 2020 - 2025

6.5 Medical Device Market by Delivery/Acquisition 2020 - 2025

6.6 Medical Device Market by Risk Classification 2020 - 2025

6.7 Medical Device Market by Key Therapeutic Segment 2020 - 2025

6.8 Medical Device Market by Device Type 2020 - 2025

6.9 Medical Device Market by Revenue Model 2020 - 2025

6.10 Medical Device Market by Support Model 2020 - 2025

6.11 Medical Device Market by Specific Device Function 2020 - 2025

6.12 Medical Device Markets by Durability Type 2020 - 2025

6.13 Non-Durable Medical Device Market by Segment 2020 - 2025

6.14 Medical Device Market by Region 2020 - 2025

6.14.1 North America Medical Device Market 2020 - 2025

6.14.2 South America Medical Device Market 2020 - 2025

6.14.3 Europe Medical Device Market 2020 - 2025

6.14.4 Asia Pacific Medical Device Market 2020 - 2025

6.14.5 Middle East and Africa Medical Device Market 2020 - 2025



7.0 Connected Medical Device Market Analysis and Forecasts 2020 - 2025

7.1 Connected Medical Device Market Drivers

7.1.1 Connected Health and Telemedicine

7.1.1 Wearable Healthcare Devices

7.1.1 Specialized Healthcare Devices

7.2 Global Connected Medical Device Market Outlook

7.3 Connected Medical Device Market by Manufacturing Method 2020 - 2025

7.4 Connected Medical Device Market by Location/ Usage 2020 - 2025

7.5 Connected Medical Device Market by Delivery/Acquisition 2020 - 2025

7.6 Connected Medical Device Market by Risk Classification 2020 - 2025

7.7 Connected Medical Device Market by Industry Sub-sector 2020 - 2025

7.8 Connected Medical Device Market by Key Therapeutic Segments 2020 - 2025

7.9 Connected Medical Device Market by Connectivity Method

7.10 Connected Medical Device Markets by Region 2020 - 2025

