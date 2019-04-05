Global Medical Device Outsourcing Market to 2024 - OEMs Benefit from Low Cost, Faster Time-to-Market and Focus on Core Competencies
Apr 05, 2019, 16:45 ET
DUBLIN, April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Device Outsourcing - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Medical Device Outsourcing in US$ Million by the following Device Category and Application Areas:
- Device Category - Class I, Class II, and Class III
- Application Area - Radiology, Orthopedic, Neurology, Cardiology, and Others.
The report profiles 59 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (USA)
- Cadence, Inc. (USA)
- Celestica, Inc. (Canada)
- CoorsTek Medical LLC (USA)
- Creganna Medical (Ireland)
- Flex Ltd. (Singapore)
- HCL Technologies Limited (India)
- ICON plc (Ireland)
- Integer Holdings Corporation (USA)
- Intertech Engineering Associates, Inc. (USA)
- Laserage Technology Corporation (USA)
- Memry Corporation (USA)
- Millstone Medical Outsourcing, LLC (USA)
- Minnetronix, Inc. (USA)
- Nortech Systems, Inc. (USA)
- Phillips-Medisize Corporation (USA)
- Plexus Corporation (USA)
- Providien, LLC (USA)
- Sparton Corporation (USA)
- Tecomet, Inc. (USA)
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA)
- Venta Medical, Inc. (USA)
- Viant (USA)
- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (USA)
- WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (China)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Medical Device Outsourcing: OEMs Benefit from Low Cost, Faster Time-to-Market and Focus on Core Competencies
Outsourcing: A Promising Strategy Chosen by Medical Device OEMs
While US Leads, Asia-Pacific Emerges as a Preferred Outsourcing Destination
Class II Devices: Important Device Category
Cardiology - The Leading Therapeutic Segment
Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Bode Well for Market Growth
Strong Gains to Continue in the Years Ahead
3. NOTEWORTHY MARKET DRIVERS, TRENDS & ISSUES
Rising Demand for Medical Devices: Cornerstone for Present and Future Growth of Outsourcing Market
Growing Healthcare Needs of Ballooning Global Population Fuel Demand for Medical Devices
Aging Population's Impact on Medical Devices: Favorable Prospects for Outsourcing
Adoption of Stringent Regulations Instigates Robust Momentum
Steps towards Harmonized Regulatory System to Aid Market Growth
Medical Device Contract Manufacturing: A Review
Focus on Core Competencies: A Major Objective of Contract Manufacturing
Contract Manufacturing: An Effective Tool for Small & Mid-Size Companies
Contract Manufacturing as a Brand Promotion Channel
Disruptive Innovations in Contract Manufacturing
Rapid Growth of Medical Device Market in Emerging Nations
Offshoring Model Paves Way for Medical Device Market Growth in Emerging Nations
Onshoring Trend Gains Ground
Rise in Disease Incidences & Access to Modern Therapeutics Foster Growth
Expanding Role of Outsourcing Partners & Rising Demand for Full-Service Providers
Device Manufacturing Dominates, Design Engineering to Make Gains
Product Design and Development Services: High in Demand
Myriad Benefits Offered Drive Demand for Product Design and Development Services
R&D and Post Market Engineering Support Services for Medical Devices on the Rise
CRO Outsourcing Picking Up Momentum
Product Testing and Certification Services Gain Traction
OEMs Queue Up for Product Implementation and Supply Chain Services
Outsourced Regulatory Consulting Services Emerge as New Driving Force
Outsourcing of IVD Device Manufacturing Gains Momentum
Orthopedic Contract Manufacturing Market: Favorable Growth Potential
Medical Electronic Manufacturing Services Providers See Increased Opportunities
Top 10 Selection Criteria for EMS Partner Ranked by Order of Importance
Medical Device Miniaturization Drives Demand for Outsourcing Services
Shortening Product Lifecycles, Speed to Market Will Drive Outsourcing Trend
IP Considerations Vital in Medical Device Outsourcing
A Brief Overview of Major Challenges
Legal & Regulatory Issues
Intellectual Property and Business Risks Deter OEMs to Seek Alliances
Delays in Contractual Obligations
4. AN INTRODUCTION TO MEDICAL DEVICE OUTSOURCING
Introduction
Industry Structure
Advantages of Outsourcing
Choosing the Right Manufacturing Partner
Quality Management System
Managing the Partnership
Quality Remains Guiding Factor
Medical Device Outsourcing Services: Definition
Classification of Medical Devices
Class I Devices
Class II Devices
Class III Devices
Classification of Medical Devices by Therapeutic Area
Cardiology
Radiology
Neurology
Orthopedics
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Fragmentation Characterizes the Global Medical Device Outsourcing Industry
Consolidation Continues to Mark the Industry
Select M&A Deals in the Medical Device Outsourcing Market (2016-2019)
5.1 Focus on Select Global Players
5.2 Recent Industry Activity
Venclose Partners with Viant
Eptam Snaps Up Relius Medical
Plexus to Build New Manufacturing Facility in Guadalajara, Mexico
West Pharmaceutical Services Establishes New Facility in Waterford, Ireland
WuXi AppTec Inaugurates New Medical Device Testing Center in Suzhou, China
Cirtec Medical Acquires Metrigraphics
Westfall Technik Takes Over Mold Hotrunner Solutions
Heraeus Medical Components to Acquire Evergreen Medical Technologies
ProductLife Group Rolls Out Medical Device Offering
Kidd & Company Establishes NextPhase Medical Devices
Nordson Acquires Clada Medical Devices
Innovia Medical Snaps Up Eagle Laboratories
Sverica Capital Management Acquires Controlling Stake in Gener8
Premier Research Buys Regulatory Professionals
Nissha Acquires Sequel Special Products
MedPlast Rebrands itself as Viant
Thermo Fisher Scientific to Acquire Gatan
Tecomet Snaps Up HD Surgical
Factory CRO and Five Corners Merge
Eurocoating to Acquire CoorsTek Medical's Nanosurfaces Industries
Nissha Acquires Heart Sync
Kohlberg & Company to Acquire Cadence
Flexan Acquires IntroMed
Confluent Medical Technologies Snaps Up Corpus Medical
Arcamed Snaps Up Veracity Medical Solutions
Benchmark Electronics to Move Corporate Headquarters to Tempe, Arizona
Charlesbank Capital Partners Snaps Up Tecomet
Minnetronix Expands St. Paul, Minnesota Base Facility
Plexus Expands Oradea Design Center in Romania
Vention Medical Takes Over Lithotech Medical
Nordson Takes Over Advanced Technologies Business of Vention
Cretex Companies Takes Over QTS
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
By Geographic Region
By Device Class
By Department
7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7.1 The United States
A. Market Analysis
Medical Device Outsourcing in the US - The Largest Regional Market Worldwide
Medical Device Industry Dynamics Set the Tone of Market Growth
Rising Popularity of EMS Outsourcing
US-based Medical Device OEMs Move towards Onshoring Services
Healthcare Reforms & Other Legislations: An Overview
Competitive Scenario
B. Market Analytics
By Device Type
By Department
7.2 Canada
Market Analysis
By Device Type
By Department
7.3 Japan
A. Market Analysis
Growing Demand for Medical Devices to Spur Medical Device Outsourcing
Classification of Medical Devices in Japan
B. Market Analytics
By Device Type
By Department
7.4 Europe
A. Market Analysis
Outsourcing Emerged as Mainstream Strategy for European Medical Device Makers
Regulatory Scenario Favors Medical Device Outsourcing
B. Market Analytics
By Device Type
By Department
7.5 Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Asia-Pacific: A High-Growth Market for Medical Device Outsourcing
South Asia: Transforming into a Preferred Destination for Medical Device Outsourcing
Preferred Outsourcing Destinations Worldwide
Establishment of IPOs & Outsourcing of Box-Build Assembly
India: A Promising Outsourcing Destination
India Lags Behind in Outsourced Medical Devices Manufacturing Sector
Regulations Present Challenges to Medical Device Market's Progress
Harmonized Regulatory System to Aid Market Growth
China FDA Revises Medical Device Classification Catalogue
B. Market Analytics
By Device Type
By Department
7.6 Rest of World
A. Market Analysis
Market Overview
Brazil: ANVISA Changes BGMP Certification Requirements
B. Market Analytics
By Device Type
By Department
8. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 59 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 64)
- The United States (48)
- Canada (2)
- Europe (9)
- France (1)
- Germany (2)
- The United Kingdom (1)
- Rest of Europe (5)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (5)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tdnm2s/global_medical?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article