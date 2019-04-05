Global Medical Device Outsourcing Market to 2024 - OEMs Benefit from Low Cost, Faster Time-to-Market and Focus on Core Competencies

DUBLIN, April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Device Outsourcing - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Medical Device Outsourcing in US$ Million by the following Device Category and Application Areas:

Device Category - Class I, Class II, and Class III

Application Area - Radiology, Orthopedic, Neurology, Cardiology, and Others.

The report profiles 59 companies including many key and niche players.

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Medical Device Outsourcing: OEMs Benefit from Low Cost, Faster Time-to-Market and Focus on Core Competencies

Outsourcing: A Promising Strategy Chosen by Medical Device OEMs

While US Leads, Asia-Pacific Emerges as a Preferred Outsourcing Destination

Class II Devices: Important Device Category

Cardiology - The Leading Therapeutic Segment

Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Bode Well for Market Growth

Strong Gains to Continue in the Years Ahead



3. NOTEWORTHY MARKET DRIVERS, TRENDS & ISSUES

Rising Demand for Medical Devices: Cornerstone for Present and Future Growth of Outsourcing Market

Growing Healthcare Needs of Ballooning Global Population Fuel Demand for Medical Devices

Aging Population's Impact on Medical Devices: Favorable Prospects for Outsourcing

Adoption of Stringent Regulations Instigates Robust Momentum

Steps towards Harmonized Regulatory System to Aid Market Growth

Medical Device Contract Manufacturing: A Review

Focus on Core Competencies: A Major Objective of Contract Manufacturing

Contract Manufacturing: An Effective Tool for Small & Mid-Size Companies

Contract Manufacturing as a Brand Promotion Channel

Disruptive Innovations in Contract Manufacturing

Rapid Growth of Medical Device Market in Emerging Nations

Offshoring Model Paves Way for Medical Device Market Growth in Emerging Nations

Onshoring Trend Gains Ground

Rise in Disease Incidences & Access to Modern Therapeutics Foster Growth

Expanding Role of Outsourcing Partners & Rising Demand for Full-Service Providers

Device Manufacturing Dominates, Design Engineering to Make Gains

Product Design and Development Services: High in Demand

Myriad Benefits Offered Drive Demand for Product Design and Development Services

R&D and Post Market Engineering Support Services for Medical Devices on the Rise

CRO Outsourcing Picking Up Momentum

Product Testing and Certification Services Gain Traction

OEMs Queue Up for Product Implementation and Supply Chain Services

Outsourced Regulatory Consulting Services Emerge as New Driving Force

Outsourcing of IVD Device Manufacturing Gains Momentum

Orthopedic Contract Manufacturing Market: Favorable Growth Potential

Medical Electronic Manufacturing Services Providers See Increased Opportunities

Top 10 Selection Criteria for EMS Partner Ranked by Order of Importance

Medical Device Miniaturization Drives Demand for Outsourcing Services

Shortening Product Lifecycles, Speed to Market Will Drive Outsourcing Trend

IP Considerations Vital in Medical Device Outsourcing

A Brief Overview of Major Challenges

Legal & Regulatory Issues

Intellectual Property and Business Risks Deter OEMs to Seek Alliances

Delays in Contractual Obligations



4. AN INTRODUCTION TO MEDICAL DEVICE OUTSOURCING

Introduction

Industry Structure

Advantages of Outsourcing

Choosing the Right Manufacturing Partner

Quality Management System

Managing the Partnership

Quality Remains Guiding Factor

Medical Device Outsourcing Services: Definition

Classification of Medical Devices

Class I Devices

Class II Devices

Class III Devices

Classification of Medical Devices by Therapeutic Area

Cardiology

Radiology

Neurology

Orthopedics



5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Fragmentation Characterizes the Global Medical Device Outsourcing Industry

Consolidation Continues to Mark the Industry

Select M&A Deals in the Medical Device Outsourcing Market (2016-2019)



5.1 Focus on Select Global Players



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

By Geographic Region

By Device Class

By Department



7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7.1 The United States

A. Market Analysis

Medical Device Outsourcing in the US - The Largest Regional Market Worldwide

Medical Device Industry Dynamics Set the Tone of Market Growth

Rising Popularity of EMS Outsourcing

US-based Medical Device OEMs Move towards Onshoring Services

Healthcare Reforms & Other Legislations: An Overview

Competitive Scenario

B. Market Analytics

By Device Type

By Department



7.2 Canada

Market Analysis

By Device Type

By Department



7.3 Japan

A. Market Analysis

Growing Demand for Medical Devices to Spur Medical Device Outsourcing

Classification of Medical Devices in Japan

B. Market Analytics

By Device Type

By Department



7.4 Europe

A. Market Analysis

Outsourcing Emerged as Mainstream Strategy for European Medical Device Makers

Regulatory Scenario Favors Medical Device Outsourcing

B. Market Analytics

By Device Type

By Department



7.5 Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific: A High-Growth Market for Medical Device Outsourcing

South Asia: Transforming into a Preferred Destination for Medical Device Outsourcing

Preferred Outsourcing Destinations Worldwide

Establishment of IPOs & Outsourcing of Box-Build Assembly

India: A Promising Outsourcing Destination

India Lags Behind in Outsourced Medical Devices Manufacturing Sector

Regulations Present Challenges to Medical Device Market's Progress

Harmonized Regulatory System to Aid Market Growth

China FDA Revises Medical Device Classification Catalogue

B. Market Analytics

By Device Type

By Department



7.6 Rest of World

A. Market Analysis

Market Overview

Brazil: ANVISA Changes BGMP Certification Requirements

B. Market Analytics

By Device Type

By Department



