Global Medical Devices Markets and Technologies Report 2021 - Growing Demand for Minimally-Invasive Procedures, Rising COVID-19 Cases, and an Increasing Number of Product Launches
Feb 03, 2021, 12:30 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Devices: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market's growth is attributed to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, arise in the world's geriatric population, growing demand for minimally-invasive procedures, rising COVID-19 cases, and an increasing number of product launches.
Various governments are looking at medical device technology companies in efforts to make healthcare more affordable. Some governments in Western Europe encourage older adults to stay in their homes for longer periods to trim budgets. There is considerable pressure on medical device technology firms to ensure compliance with different varying regulatory standards. Governments of various regions have framed rules and regulations to ensure that these companies meet safety and efficacy criteria for their devices.
Regionally, growth is expected in the developing countries of the Asia-Pacific region for various reasons, including the growing number of medical procedures being covered by insurance companies, increased government spending on healthcare, growing geriatric populations, rising awareness among people concerning healthcare, and a rise in disposable income.
India and China are lucrative markets, with populations of over one billion each and favorable economic growth rates despite the recent global downturn. Companies have not completely exploited these markets, facing problems with distribution, competition from low-cost products manufactured locally, and an inability to introduce products that meet patient needs in these countries.
The rapid spread of COVID-19 has thrown countless businesses into a frenzy. The medical device industry, in particular, is facing growing pressure to rapidly-produce tests and ventilators needed in nearly every region of the world.
The virus created unprecedented challenges for the medical device industry. COVID-19 put the medical device industry at center stage with the phenomenal demand for personal protective equipment (PPE), diagnostic tests, ventilators, and other critical medical supplies.
In addition to the unusual measures underway to rapidly ramp up manufacturing capacity and capabilities, medical device leaders are looking outside the normal sector boundaries to explore creative solutions to further supplement capacities, such as partnerships with companies outside the sector, open-source equipment design, and deployment of medically trained employees to support public-health needs.
Major players, competitive intelligence, innovative technologies, market dynamics, and regional opportunities are discussed in detail. The report examines recent developments and product portfolios of major players. The patent analysis focuses on technological trends in recent years in regions such as the U.S., Europe, and Japan. The report presents a market analysis and estimates the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for medical device technologies.
Report Includes:
- Analysis of global market trends, with data from 2019, 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
- Discussion on definitions, evolution, and types of devices, regulations, and legislation, as well as key industry aspects such as market drivers and industry strategies
- An in-depth breakdown of devices by technology type including imaging devices, in-vitro diagnostic devices, cardiovascular devices, orthopedic and spine, urology and renal devices, endoscopic devices, and drug delivery systems
- Detailed description about COVID-19, including disease progression, symptoms and treatment options and impact analysis of COVID-19 on entire life science industry as well as on medical devices industry
- Evaluation of current market trends, market size, market forecast, and technological advancements within the industry
- Company profiles of major key players in the market, including Boston Scientific Corp., Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric Company, Medtronic plc, Siemens Healthcare, and Thermo Fisher Scientific
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Current Trends
- Notable Trends
- Definition, Evolution and Types
- Definition
- Uses of Various Devices
- Evolution
- Types
- Regulations and Legislation
- Europe
- U.S.
- Japan
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Opportunities
- Strategies
- Trends
Chapter 4 Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic
- Outbreak
- Symptoms of COVID-19
- Progression of COVID-19
- Incubation Period
- Epidemiology
- Collaboration Between Organizations and Governments
- Spread of Disease
- Impact on Medical Device Market
- Elective and Noncritical Procedures
- Shift in Manufacturing
- Regulatory Delays, Clinical Trials and Product Launches
- Supply Chain Disruptions
- Medical Tourism
- Production Capacity for Medical Supplies
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Economy
Chapter 5 Global Medical Device Technology Market
- Imaging Devices
- Market Dynamics
- Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)
- Ultrasound Technology Market
- Laser Imaging Market
- Interventional Radiology Market
- X-Rays
- Computed Tomography (CT)
- Nuclear Medicine and Positron Emission Tomography (PET)
- Point-of-Care Technologies
- In Vitro Diagnostic Devices
- Market Dynamics
- In Vitro Diagnosis Types
- In Vitro Diagnostics Market, by Region
- Immunochemistry
- Point-of-Care Diagnostic Market
- Molecular Diagnostics
- Blood Testing
- Cardiovascular Device Market
- Common Types of CVD
- Risk Factors for CVD
- Coronary Blockages
- Interventional Cardiology Devices
- Cardiac Rhythm Management Market
- Cardiac Catheterization Technologies
- Orthopedic and Spinal Technologies
- Market Dynamics
- Reconstructive Implants
- Spinal Implants
- Trauma Fixation Device Technology Market
- Orthopedic Robotic Systems
- Urology Device Market
- Market Dynamics
- Medical Laser Systems for Urology
- Incontinence Devices
- Renal Dialysis Device Market
- Endoscopy Devices
- Types
- Rigid Endoscopes
- Flexible Endoscopes
- Drug Delivery Devices
- Market Dynamics
- Infusion Systems
- Inhalation Devices
- Needle-Free Injections and Transdermal Systems
Chapter 6 Medical Device Technologies Market by Region
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
- 3M
- Abbott Laboratories
- Agilent Technologies
- Bayer
- Baxter International
- Beckton, Dickinson and Co.
- Boston Scientific Corp.
- Cardinal Health
- Cryolife Inc.
- Danaher
- Dragerwerk Ag & Co. Kgaa
- Depuy Synthes
- Endologix, Inc.
- Fresenius
- General Electric Co.
- Getinge Ab
- Medtronic Plc
- Novartis Ag
- Olympus Corp.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Roche Diagnostics
- Siemens Healthcare
- Smith & Nephew
- Smiths Medical
- Stryker Corp.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Zimmer Biomet
Chapter 9 Patent Review/ New Developments
