Global Medical Devices Markets and Technologies Report 2021 - Growing Demand for Minimally-Invasive Procedures, Rising COVID-19 Cases, and an Increasing Number of Product Launches

The global market's growth is attributed to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, arise in the world's geriatric population, growing demand for minimally-invasive procedures, rising COVID-19 cases, and an increasing number of product launches.

Various governments are looking at medical device technology companies in efforts to make healthcare more affordable. Some governments in Western Europe encourage older adults to stay in their homes for longer periods to trim budgets. There is considerable pressure on medical device technology firms to ensure compliance with different varying regulatory standards. Governments of various regions have framed rules and regulations to ensure that these companies meet safety and efficacy criteria for their devices.

Regionally, growth is expected in the developing countries of the Asia-Pacific region for various reasons, including the growing number of medical procedures being covered by insurance companies, increased government spending on healthcare, growing geriatric populations, rising awareness among people concerning healthcare, and a rise in disposable income.



India and China are lucrative markets, with populations of over one billion each and favorable economic growth rates despite the recent global downturn. Companies have not completely exploited these markets, facing problems with distribution, competition from low-cost products manufactured locally, and an inability to introduce products that meet patient needs in these countries.

The rapid spread of COVID-19 has thrown countless businesses into a frenzy. The medical device industry, in particular, is facing growing pressure to rapidly-produce tests and ventilators needed in nearly every region of the world.

The virus created unprecedented challenges for the medical device industry. COVID-19 put the medical device industry at center stage with the phenomenal demand for personal protective equipment (PPE), diagnostic tests, ventilators, and other critical medical supplies.



In addition to the unusual measures underway to rapidly ramp up manufacturing capacity and capabilities, medical device leaders are looking outside the normal sector boundaries to explore creative solutions to further supplement capacities, such as partnerships with companies outside the sector, open-source equipment design, and deployment of medically trained employees to support public-health needs.



Major players, competitive intelligence, innovative technologies, market dynamics, and regional opportunities are discussed in detail. The report examines recent developments and product portfolios of major players. The patent analysis focuses on technological trends in recent years in regions such as the U.S., Europe, and Japan. The report presents a market analysis and estimates the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for medical device technologies.

Report Includes:

Analysis of global market trends, with data from 2019, 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Discussion on definitions, evolution, and types of devices, regulations, and legislation, as well as key industry aspects such as market drivers and industry strategies

An in-depth breakdown of devices by technology type including imaging devices, in-vitro diagnostic devices, cardiovascular devices, orthopedic and spine, urology and renal devices, endoscopic devices, and drug delivery systems

Detailed description about COVID-19, including disease progression, symptoms and treatment options and impact analysis of COVID-19 on entire life science industry as well as on medical devices industry

Evaluation of current market trends, market size, market forecast, and technological advancements within the industry

Company profiles of major key players in the market, including Boston Scientific Corp., Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric Company, Medtronic plc, Siemens Healthcare, and Thermo Fisher Scientific

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction



Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Current Trends

Notable Trends

Definition, Evolution and Types

Definition

Uses of Various Devices

Evolution

Types

Regulations and Legislation

Europe

U.S.

Japan

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Opportunities

Strategies

Trends

Chapter 4 Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic

Outbreak

Symptoms of COVID-19

Progression of COVID-19

Incubation Period

Epidemiology

Collaboration Between Organizations and Governments

Spread of Disease

Impact on Medical Device Market

Elective and Noncritical Procedures

Shift in Manufacturing

Regulatory Delays, Clinical Trials and Product Launches

Supply Chain Disruptions

Medical Tourism

Production Capacity for Medical Supplies

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Economy

Chapter 5 Global Medical Device Technology Market

Imaging Devices

Market Dynamics

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Ultrasound Technology Market

Laser Imaging Market

Interventional Radiology Market

X-Rays

Computed Tomography (CT)

Nuclear Medicine and Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

Point-of-Care Technologies

In Vitro Diagnostic Devices

Market Dynamics

In Vitro Diagnosis Types

In Vitro Diagnostics Market, by Region

Immunochemistry

Point-of-Care Diagnostic Market

Molecular Diagnostics

Blood Testing

Cardiovascular Device Market

Common Types of CVD

Risk Factors for CVD

Coronary Blockages

Interventional Cardiology Devices

Cardiac Rhythm Management Market

Cardiac Catheterization Technologies

Orthopedic and Spinal Technologies

Market Dynamics

Reconstructive Implants

Spinal Implants

Trauma Fixation Device Technology Market

Orthopedic Robotic Systems

Urology Device Market

Market Dynamics

Medical Laser Systems for Urology

Incontinence Devices

Renal Dialysis Device Market

Endoscopy Devices

Types

Rigid Endoscopes

Flexible Endoscopes

Drug Delivery Devices

Market Dynamics

Infusion Systems

Inhalation Devices

Needle-Free Injections and Transdermal Systems

Chapter 6 Medical Device Technologies Market by Region



Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

3M

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies

Bayer

Baxter International

Beckton, Dickinson and Co.

Boston Scientific Corp.

Cardinal Health

Cryolife Inc.

Danaher

Dragerwerk Ag & Co. Kgaa

Depuy Synthes

Endologix, Inc.

Fresenius

General Electric Co.

Getinge Ab

Medtronic Plc

Novartis Ag

Olympus Corp.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Roche Diagnostics

Siemens Healthcare

Smith & Nephew

Smiths Medical

Stryker Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Zimmer Biomet

Chapter 9 Patent Review/ New Developments

