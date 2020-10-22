Global Medical Devices Packaging Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Medical Devices Packaging estimated at US$28.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$39.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Bags and Pouches, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.2% CAGR and reach US$18.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Trays segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR



The Medical Devices Packaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.



Boxes Segment to Record 5.1% CAGR



In the global Boxes segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 289-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Albea Group

Amcor Ltd.

Bemis Co., Inc.

Berry Global, Inc.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

SteriPack Group

Technipaq, Inc.

WestRock Company









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Medical Devices Packaging Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Medical Devices Packaging Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Medical Devices Packaging Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Medical Devices Packaging Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Bags and Pouches (Product) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Bags and Pouches (Product) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Bags and Pouches (Product) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Trays (Product) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Trays (Product) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Trays (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Boxes (Product) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Boxes (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Boxes (Product) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Other Products (Product) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Other Products (Product) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Other Products (Product) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Equipment & Tools (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Equipment & Tools (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Equipment & Tools (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Devices (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through

2027



Table 20: Devices (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Devices (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: IVD (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: IVD (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: IVD (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Implants (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Implants (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Implants (Application) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Medical Devices Packaging Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: United States Medical Devices Packaging Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to

2027



Table 29: Medical Devices Packaging Market in the United States

by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 30: United States Medical Devices Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: United States Medical Devices Packaging Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Medical Devices Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: Medical Devices Packaging Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Medical Devices Packaging Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Canadian Medical Devices Packaging Historic Market

Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 36: Medical Devices Packaging Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 37: Canadian Medical Devices Packaging Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 38: Medical Devices Packaging Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 39: Canadian Medical Devices Packaging Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Market for Medical Devices Packaging: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Medical Devices Packaging Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2012-2019



Table 42: Japanese Medical Devices Packaging Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Medical

Devices Packaging in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Japanese Medical Devices Packaging Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 45: Medical Devices Packaging Market Share Shift in Japan

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 46: Chinese Medical Devices Packaging Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Medical Devices Packaging Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Medical Devices Packaging Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 49: Chinese Demand for Medical Devices Packaging in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Medical Devices Packaging Market Review in China in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Medical Devices Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Medical Devices Packaging Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 52: European Medical Devices Packaging Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 53: Medical Devices Packaging Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European Medical Devices Packaging Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Medical Devices Packaging Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 56: Medical Devices Packaging Market in Europe in US$

Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Medical Devices Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Medical Devices Packaging Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 59: Medical Devices Packaging Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: European Medical Devices Packaging Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 61: Medical Devices Packaging Market in France by

Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 62: French Medical Devices Packaging Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Medical Devices Packaging Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Medical Devices Packaging Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 65: French Medical Devices Packaging Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Medical Devices Packaging Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



GERMANY

Table 67: Medical Devices Packaging Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: German Medical Devices Packaging Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 69: German Medical Devices Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Medical Devices Packaging Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: German Medical Devices Packaging Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: Medical Devices Packaging Market Share Distribution

in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italian Medical Devices Packaging Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Medical Devices Packaging Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Medical Devices Packaging Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Italian Demand for Medical Devices Packaging in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Medical Devices Packaging Market Review in Italy in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Medical Devices Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Medical Devices Packaging:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Medical Devices Packaging Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 81: United Kingdom Medical Devices Packaging Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Medical Devices Packaging in US$ Million by Application: 2020

to 2027



Table 83: United Kingdom Medical Devices Packaging Market in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 84: Medical Devices Packaging Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 85: Spanish Medical Devices Packaging Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Spanish Medical Devices Packaging Historic Market

Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 87: Medical Devices Packaging Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 88: Spanish Medical Devices Packaging Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Medical Devices Packaging Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 90: Spanish Medical Devices Packaging Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 91: Russian Medical Devices Packaging Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Medical Devices Packaging Market in Russia by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 93: Russian Medical Devices Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Russian Medical Devices Packaging Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Medical Devices Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 96: Medical Devices Packaging Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Medical Devices Packaging Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 98: Medical Devices Packaging Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe Medical Devices Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Rest of Europe Medical Devices Packaging Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 101: Medical Devices Packaging Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe Medical Devices Packaging Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Medical Devices Packaging Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 104: Medical Devices Packaging Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Medical Devices Packaging Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Medical Devices Packaging Market in Asia-Pacific by

Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Medical Devices Packaging Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Medical Devices Packaging Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Medical Devices Packaging Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Medical Devices Packaging Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Medical Devices Packaging Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Medical Devices Packaging Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Australian Medical Devices Packaging Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 114: Australian Medical Devices Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Medical Devices Packaging Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Australian Medical Devices Packaging Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 117: Medical Devices Packaging Market Share Distribution

in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 118: Indian Medical Devices Packaging Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Indian Medical Devices Packaging Historic Market

Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 120: Medical Devices Packaging Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 121: Indian Medical Devices Packaging Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Medical Devices Packaging Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 123: Indian Medical Devices Packaging Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 124: Medical Devices Packaging Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: South Korean Medical Devices Packaging Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 126: Medical Devices Packaging Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Medical Devices Packaging Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean Medical Devices Packaging Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 129: Medical Devices Packaging Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Medical Devices

Packaging: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: Medical Devices Packaging Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medical Devices Packaging

Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Medical Devices Packaging in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medical Devices Packaging

Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 135: Medical Devices Packaging Market Share Shift in Rest

of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 136: Latin American Medical Devices Packaging Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 137: Medical Devices Packaging Market in Latin America in

US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Medical Devices Packaging Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 139: Latin American Medical Devices Packaging Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2020-2027



Table 140: Medical Devices Packaging Historic Market Analysis

in Latin America in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Medical Devices Packaging Market by

Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 142: Latin American Demand for Medical Devices Packaging

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 143: Medical Devices Packaging Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Medical Devices Packaging Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 145: Argentinean Medical Devices Packaging Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 146: Medical Devices Packaging Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Argentinean Medical Devices Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Argentinean Medical Devices Packaging Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 149: Medical Devices Packaging Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean Medical Devices Packaging Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 151: Medical Devices Packaging Market in Brazil by

Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian Medical Devices Packaging Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian Medical Devices Packaging Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Medical Devices Packaging Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian Medical Devices Packaging Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian Medical Devices Packaging Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



MEXICO

Table 157: Medical Devices Packaging Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Mexican Medical Devices Packaging Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 159: Mexican Medical Devices Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Medical Devices Packaging Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican Medical Devices Packaging Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 162: Medical Devices Packaging Market Share Distribution

in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Medical Devices Packaging

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product:

2020 to 2027



Table 164: Medical Devices Packaging Market in Rest of Latin

America by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 165: Rest of Latin America Medical Devices Packaging

Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Rest of Latin America Medical Devices Packaging

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 167: Medical Devices Packaging Historic Demand Patterns

in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 168: Medical Devices Packaging Market Share Breakdown in

Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 169: The Middle East Medical Devices Packaging Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 170: Medical Devices Packaging Market in the Middle East

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 171: The Middle East Medical Devices Packaging Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 172: The Middle East Medical Devices Packaging Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: The Middle East Medical Devices Packaging Historic

Market by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 174: Medical Devices Packaging Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012,2020,

and 2027



Table 175: The Middle East Medical Devices Packaging Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 176: Medical Devices Packaging Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 177: The Middle East Medical Devices Packaging Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 178: Iranian Market for Medical Devices Packaging: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 179: Medical Devices Packaging Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2012-2019



Table 180: Iranian Medical Devices Packaging Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Medical

Devices Packaging in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 182: Iranian Medical Devices Packaging Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 183: Medical Devices Packaging Market Share Shift in Iran

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 184: Israeli Medical Devices Packaging Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 185: Medical Devices Packaging Market in Israel in US$

Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Israeli Medical Devices Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Israeli Medical Devices Packaging Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 188: Medical Devices Packaging Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli Medical Devices Packaging Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Medical Devices Packaging Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2020-2027



Table 191: Medical Devices Packaging Historic Market Analysis

in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 192: Saudi Arabian Medical Devices Packaging Market by

Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Medical Devices Packaging

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 194: Medical Devices Packaging Market Review in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian Medical Devices Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 196: Medical Devices Packaging Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: United Arab Emirates Medical Devices Packaging

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 198: Medical Devices Packaging Market Share Distribution

in United Arab Emirates by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Medical Devices Packaging Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates Medical Devices Packaging

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2012-2019



Table 201: Medical Devices Packaging Market Share Distribution

in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 202: Medical Devices Packaging Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Rest of Middle East Medical Devices Packaging

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 204: Rest of Middle East Medical Devices Packaging Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Medical Devices Packaging Market in Rest of Middle

East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East Medical Devices Packaging Market

in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 207: Medical Devices Packaging Market Share Distribution

in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 208: African Medical Devices Packaging Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 209: Medical Devices Packaging Market in Africa by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 210: African Medical Devices Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: African Medical Devices Packaging Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: Medical Devices Packaging Historic Demand Patterns

in Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 213: Medical Devices Packaging Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

