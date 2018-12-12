Global medical display market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024

LONDON, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --The report on global medical display market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period of 2016 to 2024.



The report predicts the global medical display market to grow with a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024. The study on medical display market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW for the period of 2016 to 2024.



The report on medical display market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global medical display market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global medical display market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Research Methodology



A) Primary Research

Our primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached through

1. Key Opinion Leaders associated with Infinium Global Research

2. Internal and External subject matter experts

3. Professionals and participants from LinkedIn, Hoovers, Factiva and Bloggers



Our primary research respondents typically include

1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

2. Product/brand/marketing managers

3. CXO level executives

4. Regional/zonal/ country managers

5. Vice President level executives.



B) Secondary Research

Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both the public domain and paid sources. At Infinium Global Research, each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.



The secondary sources of the data typically include

1. Company reports and publications

2. Government/institutional publications

3. Trade and associations journals

4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.

5. Websites and publications by research agencies



Report Findings

1) Drivers

• Growing preference for minimally invasive procedures

• Increasing popularity related to Benefits of Large Displays in an all in one computer

• Growing demand for diagnostic imaging procedures

2) Restraints

• The rise in demand for refurbished medical display

3) Opportunities

• Technological advancement within the imaging area

Segment Covered

The global medical display market is segmented on the basis of the display, by color & monochrome and display technology.



Global Medical Display Market by Display

• Radiology Displays

• Surgical Displays

• Patient Monitor Displays

Global Medical Display Market by Color & Monochrome

• By Resolution

• By Screen Size

Global Medical Display Market by Display Technology

• LED

• TFT-LCD

• CRT

• PM-LCD

• PMOLED

• AMOLED



Company Profiles

• Philips Healthcare

• Beijing Leadman Biochemistry Ltd.

• Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare Co Ltd.

• Hitachi Medical Corporation

• Barco

• Hologic, Inc.

• Esaote SpA

• EZISURG MEDICAL

• Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

• Carestream Health



What does this report deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the medical display market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the medical display market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2024.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global medical display market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



