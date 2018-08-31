Global Medical Document Management Systems Market 2018-2025 - Rising Adoption of Healthcare IT and Need for Medical Records Retention

DUBLIN, Aug. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Medical Document Management Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Mode of Delivery (Web-based, Cloud-based), By Product (Solutions, Services), By End-user, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical document management systems market size is expected to reach USD 0.63 billion by 2025







The global market is estimated to register a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. The sector has experienced noticeable growth in the past few years owing to rising burden of paper management and storage.







Medical document management solutions such as hospital information systems, patient monitoring system, Electronic Medical Record (EMR), and e-prescribing methods facilitate managing medical records like insurance cards/claims, admission forms, invoices, and records of laboratory results. Rising need for ease of managing large amounts of healthcare data along with increasing demand for Electronic Health Record (EHR) and Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) is expected to propel market demand.







Various government initiatives to develop healthcare IT and clinical document managing software sector globally are the key drivers of the market. For instance, the 58th World Health Assembly; where the WHO urged member states to promote EHR and health documentation and create awareness regarding the same. Apart from this, there are many region-specific initiatives that are promoting the adoption of these services. For instance, the Health Department Republic of South Africa set guidelines for healthcare IT strategy in the region.







Further key findings from the study suggest:

Need for creating paperless environment while reducing manual errors is expected to drive market growth

Cloud-based system is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period owing to low cost of installation, implementation, and set up of these systems

Hospitals and clinics led the end-user segment with the highest revenue share. Increasing number of hospital admissions is driving the demand for medical document management systems

North America is the largest revenue-generating geography followed by Europe . This growth is attributed to the presence of highly-developed healthcare infrastructure and well-defined regulatory frameworks

is the largest revenue-generating geography followed by . This growth is attributed to the presence of highly-developed healthcare infrastructure and well-defined regulatory frameworks Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market over the forecast period. Increasing government initiatives such as implementation of e-Health, huge funding for the development of infrastructure and healthcare IT would fuel the market growth in the near future

is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market over the forecast period. Increasing government initiatives such as implementation of e-Health, huge funding for the development of infrastructure and healthcare IT would fuel the market growth in the near future Key players in the market are 3M Company; Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.; Athena Health Inc.; Cerner Corporation; Siemens AG; and GE Healthcare

Company; Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.; Athena Health Inc.; Cerner Corporation; Siemens AG; and GE Healthcare Several other private companies in the market are EPIC Systems Corporation; NextGen Healthcare Information Systems; and Kofax Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:







Chapter 1 Executive Summary



1.1 Market Snapshot







Chapter 2 Research Methodology



2.1 Information procurement



2.2 Data Analysis



2.3 List of Data Sources







Chapter 3 Medical Documents Management System Market Variables, Trends & Scope



3.1 Market segmentation& scope



3.2 Market Driver Analysis



3.2.1 Rising needs to curtail healthcare costs as well as need to minimize the use of paper



3.2.2 Rising adoption of healthcare IT and need for medical records retention



3.2.3 Advent of technologically advanced healthcare services



3.3 Market Restraint Analysis



3.3.1 Difficulty in maintaining confidentiality of patient information



3.3.2 Low adoption rate



3.4 Medical documents management systems Market- PESTLE Analysis



3.5 Industry Analysis - Porter's







Chapter 4 Medical Document Management Systems Market: Mode of delivery Estimates & Trend Analysis



4.1 Medical Document Management Systems by Mode of Delivery



4.2 Medical Document Management Systems Market: Mode of Delivery Movement Analysis



4.3 On premises



4.4 Web-based



4.5 Cloud based







Chapter 5 Medical Document Management System Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis



5.1 Medical Document Management System Market: Product movement analysis



5.2 Solution



5.2.1 Solution market, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)



5.2.2 Standalone



5.2.3 Integrated



5.3 Services



5.3.1 Services market, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)



5.3.2 Medical Planning and management services market, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)



5.3.3 Support services market, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)







Chapter 6 Medical Document Management Systems Market: End Users Estimates & Trend Analysis



6.1 Medical Document Management Systems by End users



6.2 Medical Document Management Systems Market: End Users Movement Analysis



6.3 Hospital and Clinic



6.4 Insurance Providers



6.5 Nursing Homes



6.6 Other Healthcare Organization







Chapter 7 Medical Documents Management System Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by mode of delivery, by product & by end use







Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape





3M

GE healthcare

Siemens AG

Cerner Corporation

McKesson

EPIC corporation system

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc

Fujifilm Holding Corporation

Nextgen Healthcare Information Systems

kofax Ltd.

Athena health Inc.

