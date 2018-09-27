Global Medical Education Market 2018-2022

LONDON, Sept. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Medical Education



Medical education refers to the initial or advanced training to students seeking a career in the medical field.



Technavio's analysts forecast the Global Medical Education Market to grow at a CAGR of 16.71% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the medical education market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from medical education.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, medical education market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Harvard Medical School

• Johns Hopkins School of Medicine

• Oxford University Medical School

• School of Clinical Medicine, University of Cambridge

• Stanford University School of Medicine



Market driver

• Development of virtual labs

Market challenge

• High cost of education

Market trend

• Gamification in medical education

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



