Global Medical Electrodes Market Report 2019

DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Electrodes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical electrodes market was worth US$ 663.7 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of US$ 839.7 Million by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 4% during 2019-2024.

A medical electrode is a solid electronic conductor that is used to transfer the ionic current in the body into electric current for biological measurements. It comprises a metal part, lead and an electrode conducting paste and assists in the diagnosis of various nervous, ocular, cardiac and muscular disorders.

Depending upon the anatomical location, multiple medical electrodes are used to receive bio-signals such as Electrocardiogram (ECG), electroencephalogram (EEG) and Electromyogram (EMG). Medical professionals highly prefer these electrodes as they are affordable, disposable, sterilizable and easy to administer.

Owing to these benefits, they find wide application in various orthopedic, cardiovascular, cosmetic and neurosurgeries in hospitals, diagnostic centers and medical research institutions.

The increasing prevalence of degenerative neurological and cardiological diseases, such as Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, fibromyalgia and various brain disorders, is a key driving factor for the market growth.

Furthermore, the rising geriatric population that has created a need for early diagnosis of ailments is also increasing the demand for medical electrodes globally. Also, increasing investments and government support through favorable policies is catalyzing the growth of the market.

Owing to these factors, there has been a significant increase in research and development (R&D) to ensure easy access to quality healthcare for the vulnerable population and developing healthcare infrastructure while making it affordable for all. Moreover, technological developments such as advancements in nanotechnology have enabled miniaturization of these electrodes and facilitated their application for various minimally invasive surgeries.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:



How has the global medical electrodes market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global medical electrodes industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the electrode type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the usability?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global medical electrodes industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global medical electrodes industry?

What is the structure of the global medical electrodes industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global medical electrodes industry?

What are the profit margins in the medical electrodes industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Medical Electrodes Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Electrode Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Usability

5.5 Market Breakup by Technology

5.6 Market Breakup by Application

5.7 Market Breakup by End User

5.8 Market Breakup by Region

5.9 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Electrode Type

6.1 Diagnostic Electrodes

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Breakup by Type

6.1.2.1 Electrocardiogram (ECG) Electrodes

6.1.2.2 Electromyogram (EMG) Electrodes

6.1.2.3 Electroencephalogram (EEG) Electrodes

6.1.2.4 Electronystagmogram (ENG) Electrodes

6.1.2.5 Neonatal Electrodes

6.1.2.6 Fetal Scalp Electrodes

6.1.2.7 Others

6.1.3 Market Forecast

6.2 Therapeutic Electrodes

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Breakup by Type

6.2.2.1 Defibrillator Electrodes

6.2.2.2 Electrosurgical Electrodes

6.2.2.3 Pacemaker Electrodes

6.2.2.4 Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Electrodes

6.2.2.5 Others

6.2.3 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Usability

7.1 Disposable Medical Electrodes

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Reusable Medical Electrodes

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Technology

8.1 Wet Electrodes

8.2 Dry Electrodes

8.3 Needle Electrodes



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Cardiology

9.2 Neurophysiology

9.3 Sleep Disorders

9.4 Intraoperative Monitoring

9.5 Others



10 Market Breakup by End User

10.1 Hospitals

10.2 Diagnostic Centres

10.3 Medical Research Institutions

10.4 Others



11 Market Breakup by Region



12 SWOT Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Strengths

12.3 Weaknesses

12.4 Opportunities

12.5 Threats



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14.1 Overview

14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

14.4 Degree of Competition

14.5 Threat of New Entrants

14.6 Threat of Substitutes



15 Price Analysis

15.1 Key Price Indicators

15.2 Price Structure

15.3 Margin Analysis



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 Medtronic PLC

16.3.2 CONMED

16.3.3 3M Company

16.3.4 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

16.3.5 Ambu A/S

16.3.6 Dymedix Diagnostics

16.3.7 Natus Medical Incorporated

16.3.8 Cognionics Inc.

16.3.9 Cooper Surgical Inc.

16.3.10 ZOLL Medical Corporation

16.3.11 C. R. Bard Inc.

16.3.12 Rhythmlink International company

16.3.13 NeuroSky

16.3.14 GE Healthcare



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/omnzzy



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

