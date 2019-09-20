Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Research Report 2019-2024

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Research Report: By Equipment Type, Service Type, Service Provider, End User, Geographical Insight - Global Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The medical equipment maintenance market is predicted to attain a size of $26.4 billion by 2024, progressing at an 8.7% CAGR during the forecast period.

The increasing developments in the medical device sector, rising awareness on preventive equipment maintenance, and strict regulations are some of the key factors that are behind the progress of the market. On the basis of service provider, the market is categorized into original equipment manufacturers (OEM), in-house maintenance, and independent service organizations (ISO). Out of these, the OEM category is expected to hold the largest share of more than 70.0% in the market by 2024.

This is ascribed to the provision of reliable, timely, and better services by OEMs over other service providers. However, during the forecast period, the ISO category is predicted to exhibit the fastest growth in the market due to the affordability of the services offered by them. On the basis of end user, the medical equipment maintenance market is bifurcated into private-sector and public-sector organizations. Of these, during the historical period, public-sector organizations dominated the market, which can be ascribed to the existence of a huge number of publicly owned healthcare settings, such as nursing homes and hospitals.

Due to the significant number of diagnostic tests performed at these facilities, the need for frequent equipment maintenance is rapidly increasing. Globally, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) medical equipment maintenance market is projected to register the fastest growth at a CAGR of 9.2% during the 2019-2024 period. This is ascribed to the swift developments in the medical device sector, growing menace of chronic ailments, and an increasing number of hospitals. With the expanding medical device sector, a rapid introduction of technologically advanced medical devices is being witnessed in the market.

In addition, owing to the deployment of improved technologies, the market players in the APAC region are now able to offer a wide range of products to diagnose and treat patients. Because of the continuous use of medical devices, frequent maintenance for smooth functioning for a long period has become imperative. Hence, with the constant demand for maintenance from healthcare facilities, the medical equipment maintenance market is expected to progress during the forecast period. For instance, computed tomography scanners need periodic maintenance for their fans, glassware (X-ray tube), and bearings for proper functioning.

Thus, the progress of the medical device sector is predicted to ultimately fuel the growth of the medical equipment maintenance market during the forecast period. Besides, the surging number of hospitals is also expected to contribute to the prosperity of the market. For instance, the total number of hospitals in China has surged significantly over the past decade from around 18,700 in 2005 to around 27,600 in 2015.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Key Stakeholders

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Equipment Type

4.1.1.1 Imaging

4.1.1.1.1 Advanced imaging modalities

4.1.1.1.1.1 CT

4.1.1.1.1.2 MRI

4.1.1.1.1.3 Others

4.1.1.1.2 Primary imaging modalities

4.1.1.1.2.1 Digital X-ray

4.1.1.1.2.2 Ultrasound

4.1.1.1.2.3 Endoscope

4.1.1.1.2.4 Others

4.1.1.2 Electromedical

4.1.1.3 Life support

4.1.1.4 Surgical

4.1.1.5 Dental

4.1.2 By Service Type

4.1.2.1 Preventive and predictive

4.1.2.2 Corrective

4.1.2.3 Operational

4.1.3 By Service Provider

4.1.3.1 OEMs

4.1.3.1.1 Multi-vendor OEMs

4.1.3.1.2 Single-vendor OEMs

4.1.3.2 ISOs

4.1.3.3 In-house

4.1.4 By End User

4.1.4.1 Public-sector organizations

4.1.4.2 Private-sector organizations

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Trends

4.2.1.1 Increasing number of multi-vendor contracts by end users

4.2.1.2 Rising adoption of equipment maintenance insurance

4.2.2 Drivers

4.2.2.1 Advancements in the medical devices industry

4.2.2.2 Rising awareness for preventive medical equipment maintenance

4.2.2.3 Presence of stringent regulatory environment

4.2.2.4 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.2.3 Restraints

4.2.3.1 High cost of medical device maintenance

4.2.3.2 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.2.4 Opportunities

4.2.4.1 New services offered by the market players

4.2.4.2 Implementation of internet of things (IoT) in medical equipment maintenance

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4 Maintenance Cost Associated with Diagnostic Imaging Systems

4.4.1 Cost-to-Service Ratio

4.4.2 Maintenance Cost Analysis of X-Ray Systems

4.4.3 Maintenance Cost Analysis of MRI Systems

4.4.4 Maintenance Cost Analysis of CT Scanners

4.4.5 Maintenance of Ultrasound Systems

Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Equipment Type

5.1.1 Imaging Equipment Maintenance Market, by Type

5.1.1.1 Imaging equipment maintenance market for advanced modalities, by type

5.1.1.2 Imaging equipment maintenance market for primary modalities, by type

5.2 By Service Type

5.3 By Service Provider

5.3.1 Medical Equipment Maintenance Market for OEMs, by Type

5.4 By End User

5.5 By Region

Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Strategic Developments of Key Players

11.1.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

11.1.2 Other Developments

11.2 Competitive Analysis of Key Players

11.2.1 Competitive Analysis of Key OEM Players

11.2.2 Competitive Analysis of Key ISO Players

Chapter 12. Company Profiles

General Electric Company

Siemens AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Drgerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

Karl Storz SE & Co. Kg

Hitachi Ltd.

Olympus Corporation

Carestream Health Inc.

NovaMed Corporation

Aramark

Althea Group S.p.A.

Gamidor Technical Services Ltd.

BC Technical Inc.

Agiliti Health Inc.

Diagnostic Equipment Service Corporation (DESCO)

CTDI GmbH

Crothall Healthcare

Atlantis Worldwide LLC

